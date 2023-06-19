Value in Tech: 3 Reasonably-Priced Stocks Analysts are Unanimously Bullish On

tiprankstipranks
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksStock ScreenerCompare StocksPenny Stock ScreenerTop Product Insights Stocks
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst RatingsTrending StocksTop Stock GainersTop Stock LosersMost Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF CenterETF ScreenerTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
New
Compare ETFsTop ETFs by AUM
ETFs On the Move
Top ETF GainersTop ETF LosersMost Active ETFs
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFsS&P 500 Sector ETFsBond ETFsCommodity ETFsCurrency ETFsIndustry ETFs
Best Dividend StocksBest High Yield Dividend StocksDividend Aristocrats
New
Dividend Stock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
My PortfolioMy WatchlistMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF NewsGlobal Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
Education
TipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityCareersContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Stock Screener
Compare Stocks
Penny Stock Screener
Top Product Insights Stocks
Options Profit Calculator
New
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst Ratings
Trending Stocks
Top Stock Gainers
Top Stock Losers
Most Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF Center
ETF Screener
New
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
New
Compare ETFs
Top ETFs by AUM
ETFs On the Move
Top ETF Gainers
Top ETF Losers
Most Active ETFs
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
S&P 500 Sector ETFs
Bond ETFs
Commodity ETFs
Currency ETFs
Industry ETFs
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
New
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Stock Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF News
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
TipRanks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Value in Tech: 3 Reasonably-Priced Stocks Analysts are Unanimously Bullish On

Story Highlights

Tech stocks have gotten quite hot of late, but there are still plenty of names with upside potential. Therefore, look for the following three names to keep trending higher as Wall Street continues to praise them.

The year-to-date run in tech stocks has been truly remarkable, causing some to question if there’s still any value in tech. If you found yourself viewing tech’s run from the sidelines, it can feel oh-so-tempting to be a chaser, even with the higher stakes. Indeed, chasing hot stocks after substantial surges can entail pain in certain situations.

Undoubtedly, it’s hard to tell where tech, as a whole, goes from here. Regardless, I’d much rather look to some of the lower-cost plays to minimize downside risks if the tech sector does decide to turn violently in the second half, as it did through most of last year.

Therefore, let’s use TipRanks’ Comparison Tool to compare three high-quality technology names that all have unanimous Buy ratings from analysts (meaning that every single rating is a Buy).

Uber (NASDAQ:UBER)

Uber is a popular ride-hailer and food-delivery app that we’re all familiar with. The company is making big moves to sustainably jump onto the GAAP profitability track. It’s been a long time coming, but Uber seems to be in the clear, even with a few more curveballs thrown its way by the economy. Shares of Uber have now more than doubled since their 2022 low but remain 28% from their 2021 all-time high.

As one of the most favored Strong-Buy-rated tech stocks out there, I simply do not see a mild recession steering Uber stock off course. As such, I am bullish on the name, like all 29 analysts covering it.

At 2.42 times price-to-sales (P/S), Uber stock is trading miles below some of its peers in tech. Indeed, the business of ride-hailing is nothing new and innovative anymore. That said, Uber’s massive network of users and drivers can help the firm scale-up growth as it explores new markets and technologies.

Self-driving cars and flying taxis are just two areas that could change how we view Uber. Undoubtedly, it’s unclear when such technologies will be ready for roads or airspace. Regardless, the company could leverage AI to further enhance its algorithms and drive efficiencies higher en route to profitability. AI is the name of the game these days, and Uber is yet another firm that could harness its power to improve its business economics.

What is the Price Target for UBER Stock?

Uber comes in at a Strong Buy, with 29 unanimous Buy ratings. The average UBER stock price target of $51.26 implies 17.8% upside potential from current levels. Indeed, it’s hard to find a stock that has so much praise from the analyst community.

Alibaba (NASDAQ:BABA)

Alibaba is a Chinese tech titan that’s been a colossal loser since peaking in the middle of 2020. Believe it or not, shares are still down over 70% from their high. The Chinese economic recovery isn’t here yet, but when things do turn, the patience of BABA shareholders may finally pay off. Add the potential for smooth U.S.-China talks and breakup plans into the equation, and Alibaba seems like a deep-value play that’s worth the added risks of investing in China. Therefore, I am staying bullish on the battered Chinese stock.

Alibaba’s plans of splitting into six different units could have the potential to be tricky. Regardless, I find the move could unlock value that’s been trapped in a name that many may be losing patience with. In the meantime, I believe Alibaba’s innovations are worth getting behind. The company is getting aboard the AI bandwagon in a big way with its rollout of ChatGPT-like large-language model (LLM) tech that could be more easily monetizable in the Chinese market.

Alibaba stands out to me as a big-tech behemoth that may have more AI upside than its American comparables. Though it’s hard to tell when shares will bottom (if they haven’t already), I am enticed by the risk/reward with shares trading below two times price-to-sales.

What is the Price Target for BABA Stock?

Alibaba is a Strong Buy, with 15 unanimous Buy ratings assigned in the past three months. Further, the average BABA stock price target of $144.00 implies a whopping 56.4% gain from here.

Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor is a dominant chip player that has some added geopolitical risks tacked onto it compared to U.S.-grown semiconductor stocks. Indeed, investors must determine for themselves if the geopolitical risks are worth bearing for the added value. Since bottoming in November, TSM stock has been a massive winner, with shares now up over 73% from their low.

Perhaps Warren Buffett‘s firm was wrong to exit the name. As the company looks to go on an American hiring spree while raising prices by as much as 6% next year, I believe it will be tough to keep the stock down, even amid questionable U.S.-China relations. For now, I’m staying bullish on TSM, mostly due to its valuation.

At 16.2 times trailing price-to-earnings (lower than the sector median of 18.5 times), TSM stock stands out as a great catch-up investment for those who missed out on the surge in U.S. chip stocks, and Wall Street certainly seems to think so as well.

What is the Price Target for TSM Stock?

Taiwan Semiconductor has a Strong Buy rating, with four unanimous Buys assigned in the past three months. The average TSM stock price target of $121.67 entails a 16.4% gain for the year ahead.

Conclusion

Not all tech is overbought and overvalued. The following three names still have upside and the praise of Wall Street. Of the three stocks, analysts expect the most from Alibaba over the year ahead.

Disclosure 

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on TSM

Buffett is Feasting on Shares of Japanese Trading Firms
Market NewsBuffett is Feasting on Shares of Japanese Trading Firms
8h ago
TSM
Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Spending $25B on Israel Factory; Chipmakers Looking Beyond Asia
TSM
INTC
Cathie Wood’s ARK Investment bought 98K shares of TSMC today
TSM
More TSM Latest News >

More News & Analysis on TSM

Buffett is Feasting on Shares of Japanese Trading Firms
Market NewsBuffett is Feasting on Shares of Japanese Trading Firms
8h ago
TSM
Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Spending $25B on Israel Factory; Chipmakers Looking Beyond Asia
Market NewsIntel (NASDAQ:INTC) Spending $25B on Israel Factory; Chipmakers Looking Beyond Asia
15h ago
TSM
INTC
Cathie Wood’s ARK Investment bought 98K shares of TSMC today
The FlyCathie Wood’s ARK Investment bought 98K shares of TSMC today
7d ago
TSM
More TSM Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >