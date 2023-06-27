Upstart Stock (NASDAQ:UPST): AI Hype Train Ride May Come to an End

tiprankstipranks
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksStock ScreenerCompare StocksPenny Stock ScreenerTop Product Insights Stocks
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst RatingsTrending StocksTop Gainers/Losers/Most ActiveDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF CenterETF ScreenerTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
New
Compare ETFsTop ETFs by AUMTop Gainers/Losers/Most Active
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFsS&P 500 Sector ETFsBond ETFsCommodity ETFsCurrency ETFsIndustry ETFs
Best Dividend StocksBest High Yield Dividend StocksDividend Aristocrats
New
Dividend Stock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
My PortfolioMy WatchlistMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF NewsGlobal Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
Education
TipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityCareersContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Stock Screener
Compare Stocks
Penny Stock Screener
Top Product Insights Stocks
Options Profit Calculator
New
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst Ratings
Trending Stocks
Top Gainers/Losers/Most Active
Top Stock Losers
Most Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF Center
ETF Screener
New
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
New
Compare ETFs
Top ETFs by AUM
ETFs On the Move
Top Gainers/Losers/Most Active
Top ETF Losers
Most Active ETFs
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
S&P 500 Sector ETFs
Bond ETFs
Commodity ETFs
Currency ETFs
Industry ETFs
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
New
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Stock Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF News
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
TipRanks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Upstart Stock (NASDAQ:UPST): AI Hype Train Ride May Come to an End

Story Highlights

Although AI-lending platform Upstart benefited tremendously from the hype train undergirding digital intelligence, the company’s questionable financial profile may start weighing on UPST stock.

On Friday, shares of artificial-intelligence-powered lending platform Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) suffered a loss of nearly 6%, capping off a terrible week. Fundamentally, Upstart’s joyride on the AI hype train may be coming to an end. Quite simply, the underlying financial profile will probably scare off investors. It also doesn’t help that the broader fundamentals don’t help the cause. Therefore, I am bearish on UPST stock.

The Narrative for UPST Stock Finally Hits a Snag

Since its initial public offering in late 2020, UPST stock has always enjoyed its best moments from outside speculative catalysts. However, the rug may have been pulled out from its latest rally, meaning that speculators who already saw handsome gains should consider pocketing those profits. The upside narrative has almost certainly hit a snag.

Again, the boom-bust cycle for UPST stock as it relates to speculative emotions has become part of its modus operandi (way of operating). Back in October 2021, UPST traded hands at a weekly average price of $390 at the peak. At the time, meme trades saw numerous publicly-traded enterprises skyrocket for apparently no other reason other than blind gambling.

Soon after, though, the rally tumbled as inflation and subsequent hawkish intervention by the Federal Reserve imposed severe headwinds. In other words, the fundamentals started to matter.

Without question, UPST stock also cratered once these fundamental realities took hold in late 2021 to early 2022. However, the AI specialist is back at it again. Even with last week’s loss of nearly 20%, UPST is up over 160% year-to-date.

This time around, extreme enthusiasm over AI-related enterprises bolstered sentiment. However, while certain AI trades may enjoy sustained upside, the same probably can’t be said about Upstart.

Poor Financials and Valuation Challenges Plague Upstart

Although UPST stock inarguably represented the hot ticket for the first half of 2023, the second half probably will yield a less-pleasant result. Frankly, poor financials and an unfavorable valuation profile may deter prospective investors from taking a shot.

Most notably, Upstart suffers from a sharply-fading growth story. In the first quarter of 2023, the company posted revenue of $105.52 million, well below the year-ago quarter’s result of $310.14 million. Even worse, Upstart’s top line has been declining on a consecutive quarter-to-quarter basis since Q1 2022.

Of course, the erosion of sales is problematic because UPST stock is supposed to be a growth story. After all, in Q1 of this year, the underlying enterprise posted a net loss of $129.25 million. As well, its free cash flow during the same period came out to a loss of $81.19 million.

Even without the financial performance distraction, Upstart is simply overvalued. Right now, UPST’s price-to-sales ratio stands at 3.8 times. However, the underlying non-bank financial services sector features an average price-to-sales ratio of 2.2 times.

What’s more, Upstart’s price-to-book ratio is currently 4.0 times. In contrast, the sector’s average price-to-book ratio sits at only 1.7 times. Common sense dictates that investors would probably seek greener pastures now that UPST stock has become well overpriced.

Fundamentals Don’t Provide Any Favors

As a final point against UPST stock, outside fundamentals don’t move in a favorable direction for the underlying enterprise. That’s no fault of Upstart, to be clear. It’s just that even uncontrollable circumstances don’t bode well for the enterprise.

As TipRanks reporter Devina Lohia mentioned in November last year, total household debt grew in Q3 at 8.3% year-over-year, leading to a record $16.5 trillion. Data from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York now confirms that this metric just exceeded the $17 trillion level. Stated differently, Americans probably can’t keep borrowing money unless it’s under very unfavorable terms.

Sure, non-bank entities like Upstart may facilitate arrangements where less-creditworthy individuals can acquire loans. However, neither party would be too excited about such arrangements in the face of rising unemployment and mass layoffs.

Is UPST Stock a Buy, According to Analysts?

Turning to Wall Street, UPST stock has a Moderate Sell consensus rating based on one Buy, three Holds, and eight Sell ratings. Further, the average UPST stock price target is $15.64, implying 62.8% downside risk.

The Takeaway: UPST Stock Has Run Out of Gas

While the rally this year for UPST stock has been impressive, it’s likely coming to an end. Mostly, it comes down to the financials, which offer the worst of two worlds — fading growth and an overvalued profile. Creating a trifecta of pain is an underlying consumer economy that courts serious problems.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on UPST

Up 210% From May Low, is Upstart Stock (NASDAQ:UPST) Overvalued?
Stock Analysis & IdeasUp 210% From May Low, is Upstart Stock (NASDAQ:UPST) Overvalued?
8d ago
UPST
BTIG Begins Fintech Coverage – Top Pick SOFI, Bearish on AFRM
MQ
SQ
Is Upstart Stock (NASDAQ:UPST) Expected to Go Up?
UPST
More UPST Latest News >

More News & Analysis on UPST

Up 210% From May Low, is Upstart Stock (NASDAQ:UPST) Overvalued?
Stock Analysis & IdeasUp 210% From May Low, is Upstart Stock (NASDAQ:UPST) Overvalued?
8d ago
UPST
BTIG Begins Fintech Coverage – Top Pick SOFI, Bearish on AFRM
Market NewsBTIG Begins Fintech Coverage – Top Pick SOFI, Bearish on AFRM
13d ago
MQ
SQ
Is Upstart Stock (NASDAQ:UPST) Expected to Go Up?
Stock Analysis & IdeasIs Upstart Stock (NASDAQ:UPST) Expected to Go Up?
13d ago
UPST
More UPST Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >