tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTV
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
US English
UK English
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Two sustainable stocks endorsed by five-star analyst Alex Brooks

Story Highlights

Analyst Alex Brooks’ current focus is on sustainable product companies ranging across agriculture, power, and basic materials. Here, we discuss two less well-known stocks on which he is bullish.

Accsys Technologies (GB:AXS) and Woodbois Limited (GB:WBI) are two companies trying to make a difference to the environment, operating in sustainable wood manufacturing, and analyst Alex Brooks has a buy rating on both of them.

Brooks is the managing director at Canaccord Genuity and has earlier worked with J.P. Morgan, UBS Investment Bank, and Credit Suisse.

He has extensive experience in IPOs and other capital market research in the energy, materials, agriculture, and natural resources industries.

As per the TipRanks star rating system, Brooks is a five-star rated analyst with a success rate of 57%. He has an average return of 9.3% per rating.

Brooks is ranked 580 out of 8,021 analysts on TipRanks and covers stocks from both UK andU.S. markets.

Brooks is mostly bullish on these sectors as 67.02% of his ratings are buy, 25% are hold and around 8% are sell.

Diagram Description automatically generated

Let’s see the two stocks in detail.

Accsys Technologies

Accsys Technologies is a manufacturer of sustainable wood products that are stable and durable, environment-friendly, and better than carbon-intensive alternatives.

With the help of its technology, acetylation, the company offers wood that resist water and stay solid without much wear and tear.

The company has two product segments: Accoya and Tricoya, which are positioned in the construction and building market.

Last month, the company reported its annual results for 2022. The company’s revenue grew by 21% to €120.9 million, and the profit before tax increased by 18% to €1.3 million. The number reflects strong demand for sustainable products, which has led to higher productivity growth.

Looking at the demand for its products, which is currently outpacing the supply, the company has a goal to increase its production numbers by five times by 2025 with more investment in plants. The company is also considering partnering overseas in the U.S. and Asian markets to increase its sales.

Brooks said, “The company is on the brink of significant expansion following investment in the Arnhem manufacturing facility in the Netherlands and the current commissioning of the first dedicated Tricoya manufacturing facility in Hull, UK.”

Brooks views Accsys as “a core sustainability stock,” given the company’s significant growth potential from an established and profitable business.

Is AXS stock a buy?

According to TipRanks’ analyst rating consensus, Accsys Technologies stock is a Moderate Buy, based on one Buy rating from Brooks. He initiated coverage on this stock in July 2022.

The Accsys Technologies stock price prediction is 190.0p, which has 100.4% upside potential at the current level.  

Woodbois Limited

Woodbois Limited manufactures and sells sustainable African hardwood products. It is also involved in forestry and timber trading.

The company’s stock gained good momentum after its first quarter results, during which revenue increased by 22%. The company became net positive in 2021. The company has reorganised its capital structure, which has helped it to reduce its debt and generate profits.

In the recently released first-half results for 2022, the revenue grew by 38% to $11.3 million and the gross profit increased by 59% to $2.7 million. The main driver behind the growth was record production levels. The company is optimistic about the full-year results being on track and delivering profits.

Is Woodbois Ltd a good investment?

According to TipRanks’ analyst rating consensus, Woodbois stock is a Moderate Buy based on one buy rating from Brooks.

The WBI price target is 7.0p, which is 72.84% higher than the current price.

Last month, Brooks increased the target price of the stock from 6.0p to 7.0p, while maintaining the buy rating.

Chart, line chart Description automatically generated

Conclusion

These companies, being smaller in size, are not on the radar of a lot of analysts, which makes them more interesting. The sustainable product sector is gaining a lot of traction, meaning potential huge top-line growth for these companies.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

Latest News Feed

Stock Market Today – Tuesday, August 23: What You Need to Know
NDX
SPX
JD.com Reports Q2 Earnings; Here’s Why the Stock Rallied
JD
XPeng’s Q2-Earnings Results Send Shares Lower; Here’s Why
XPEV
What Does the Aerie Buyout Mean for Alcon (NYSE:ALC)?
ALC
AERI
McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Eyes Fresh Talent as Old Director Retires
MCD
CEO Aron Tweets About AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) and APE Trading Halt
AMC
These Stocks Are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Tuesday
ZM
DLO
Joshua Heacock Showers his Favor on ZIM (NYSE:ZIM) Stock on Twitter
ZIM
Why Is DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Stock Falling?
DLO
As Part of Its EV Plans, Ford Motor (NYSE:F) to Slash 3,000 Jobs
F
More Market News >