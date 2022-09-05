tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTV
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
US English
UK English
CA English
AU English
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Two dividend stocks from the British real estate sector which are worth considering

Story Highlights

Investing in companies that have stable a dividend policy is always a good choice. Today, we discuss two such companies from the real-estate sector.

British house building companies are good dividend payers: these companies were winners in the pandemic and have grown while riding on the higher housing demand.

Even now, with the market losing its shine under the inflationary pressure in the economy, these companies are committed to their shareholders and have favourable dividend policies.

Keeping this in mind, we have shortlisted Taylor Wimpey (GB:TW) and Barratt Developments (GB:BDEV) for the investors.

We have used the TipRanks Stock Comparison Tool to compare stocks in the housing sector based on dividend yields.

The companies have stable dividend growth, which is very well supported by their earnings.

Let’s see what’s working for these two companies.

Barratt Developments

Barratt is among the largest residential builders in the UK. The company operates through its brands: Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, Barratt London, and Wilson Bowden Developments.

The company has been known by investors as a stable dividend payer. It had to stop dividends in 2020 when the pandemic hit the sales. But the company is back with a revised dividend policy with a dividend cover of 2.0x in 2023 and 1.75x in 2024.

The interim dividend for 2022 is 11.2p per share. The full-year dividend will be based on a cover of 2.25 times adjusted earnings per share.

Graphical user interface, application Description automatically generated

The company, in its latest trading update, reported total home completions back to pre-COVID levels at 17,908 homes. It is expecting its profit before tax to be in the range of £1.05 and £1.06 billion, ahead of market expectations.

The company is aware of the macro-economic challenges in the economy, but the forward order book along with a healthy cash position provides the flexibility to respond to the changes accordingly. The forward sales for Barratt are 13,579 homes as of June 30, 2022.

Is Barratt Developments a good investment?

According to TipRanks’ analyst rating consensus, Barratt Developments stock has a Moderate Buy rating. This includes three Buy and three Hold recommendations.

The BDEV target price is 585.83p, which represents a 43% change from the current price level. The price has a low and high forecast of 427p and 834p, respectively.

Chart, line chart Description automatically generated

Taylor Wimpey

Taylor Wimpey is a UK-based residential builder. The company’s operations involve the acquisition of land, designing, construction, and overall development of communities.

The company reported its half-yearly results in August 2022 and entered the second half in a strong position. The company’s profit before tax grew by 16.3% to £334.5 million, mainly pushed by higher house prices. The order book is strong, with 10,102 homes ordered for £2,800 million. Also, it is 89% forward sold for its 2022 private completions.

The company has a dividend policy to return around 7.5% of net assets to shareholders annually. In line with this policy, it announced an interim dividend of 4.62p per share.

The dividend yield of 8.19% is attractive and higher than most of its competition, and against the sector average of 1.65%.

Graphical user interface, application, table Description automatically generated

Taylor Wimpey share price forecast

According to TipRanks’ analyst rating consensus, Taylor Wimpey stock has a Hold rating. This is based on two Buy, one Hold, and one Sell recommendations.

The TW target price is 153p, which has an upside potential of 46% on the current level. The price has a low and high forecast of 106p and 221p, respectively.

Chart, line chart Description automatically generated

Conclusion

In today’s challenging scenarios, dividend stocks like TW and BDEV can help support the battle against inflation.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on GB:TW

Taylor Wimpey surpasses expectations as demand for houses surges
Market NewsTaylor Wimpey surpasses expectations as demand for houses surges
1M ago
More GB:TW Latest News >

More News & Analysis on GB:TW

Taylor Wimpey surpasses expectations as demand for houses surges
Market NewsTaylor Wimpey surpasses expectations as demand for houses surges
1M ago
More GB:TW Latest News >

Latest News Feed

Harvey Norman (ASX:HVN) shares may be worth considering
Australian Stock Market Today – Tuesday, September 6: What You Need to Know
Australian Stock Market Today – Monday, September 5: What You Need to Know
Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) Banned From Selling iPhones Without a Battery Charger in Brazil
AAPL
Digital World Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DWAC) Stock Tumbles After Failing to Get Extension to Complete Truth Social Deal
DWAC
Stock Market Today: Stock Indices are Down, Non-Manufacturing PMI Beats Expectations
NDX
SPX
Bed, Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Stock Nosedives After CFO’s Demise
BBBY
This Insider Just Pocketed CNA Financial Stock (NYSE:CNA) Worth $6.6M
CNA
HIVE Blockchain (NASDAQ:HIVE) Reports Record BTC Production for August
HIVE
IVERIC Bio (NASDAQ: ISEE) Stock Shoots Up On the Back of Positive Topline Data For Zimura
ISEE
Harvey Norman (ASX:HVN) shares may be worth considering
Volkswagen to Walk the Talk of Listing Porsche AG
VWAGY
EQT (NYSE: EQT) Could Snap Up THQ Appalachia For $4 Billion
EQT
More Market News >