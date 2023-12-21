Turning Ads Into Interactive, Rewarding Experiences: Interview with Azarus’ Alex Casassovici

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Stock WebsitesTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Options
Options Market Overview Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Currency
Currency CenterEUR/USD
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Personal Finance CenterMortgagesLoansInvesting & RetirementSpending & Savings
Calculators
401k Retirement CalculatorMortgage Calculator
Popular
Compound Interest CalculatorDollar Cost Avergaging
New
Student Loan CalculatorAuto Loan Calculator
Education
How To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert CenterTipRanksAI
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Stock Websites
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Options
Options Market Overview
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Most Active Options
Options Volume Leaders
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Currency
Currency Center
EUR/USD
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Calculators
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
Popular
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Turning Ads Into Interactive, Rewarding Experiences: Interview with Azarus’ Alex Casassovici
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Turning Ads Into Interactive, Rewarding Experiences: Interview with Azarus’ Alex Casassovici

Story Highlights

We sat down with Azarus’ Founder and CEO Alex Casassovici to hear how his company is gamifying ads by allowing users to interact with them and win rewards, and how he sees it as a bridge from Web2 to Web3.

Ads and pop-ups have long been a plague on the internet. Essential as they may be for generating income, you’d struggle to find a single person who isn’t at least mildly bothered by them.

Enter Alex Casassovici, founder and CEO of Azarus. He wants to turn that perception on its head. How? By changing them from passive annoyances into interactive experiences — and giving you the chance to earn digital rewards for your troubles.

Azarus taps into the potential of Twitch and other streaming platforms by overlaying games on top of video ads and getting viewers directly involved. Recently, the platform has been acquired by NFT and GameFi giant Animoca Brands, who previously invested in the project.

We sat down with Casassovici to find out all about what Azaraus does (and how) and glean some insight into the startup’s future.

Hi Alex. To get us started, can you give us an ELI5 on what Azarus is and how it works? Do you offer games, or is it more of a platform for managing incentivization on streams?

AC: Imagine you’re watching TV, YouTube, or Twitch. Suddenly, a game shows up during a time-out, and with one click, you can play to win a prize from your favorite brand. You’re competing against millions of viewers. Each game tests your knowledge or skills. You’re connected, engaged, and excited. This is Azarus.

Azarus supercharges streams by adding party games that the entire audience can play. The fun part? You’re competing for digital prizes. Azarus brings an extra layer of excitement and competition to streaming, by adding interactive, massively multiplayer, and rewarding touches, getting the whole audience involved.

Azarus isn’t just a game provider; it’s a platform that offers a framework for building these games, and it connects brands with streaming partners to run them on their channels. We provide a unique digital currency, AZA, and a digital rewards store where winners can choose from over 35,000 digital items, making the streaming experience interactive, rewarding, and fun.

Ok, so what problem are you solving in the streaming industry? And what kind of user are you targeting?

AC: Streams are not TV. Streaming suffers from passive viewer engagement, which stems from TV evolving into an Internet-based medium without a corresponding evolution in the viewer experience. By infusing streams with an interactive layer of games, Azarus is transforming viewers from passive spectators into active participants. In an era where capturing and maintaining viewer attention is fiercely competitive, this is crucial.

We see our users mainly in three groups. The biggest group, the viewers, naturally engage with our product as it appears over their video stream. The rewards play a key role in motivating and building up excitement and engagement.

For streamers and content creators, Azarus offers innovative engagement and monetization. It presents unique ways to involve, reward, and build a stronger connection with their audiences, who are also motivated to watch for longer. 

Lastly, Azarus gives brands and advertisers the rare opportunity to truly reach fans, securing their complete — and measurable — attention and engagement. Add in the chance to build a two-way relationship and goodwill by rewarding viewer attention. 

Tell us about the blockchain component. Do you specifically target Web3 games and brands?

AC: Blockchain technology is integrated into Azarus at its core. It facilitates the distribution and management of rewards in a secure, transparent manner. The games run on the Azarus chain as smart contracts, yet users don’t have to worry about any of this. They can enjoy Azarus without knowing what a wallet or blockchain even means.

Azarus is compatible with, but not limited to, Web3 games and brands. It’s versatile enough to enhance engagement across various types of streaming content, not exclusively those in the Web3 space, making it a unique solution in the streaming industry.

What’s your strategy in bringing “Web2” gamers to Azarus and Web3 in general? Any tips you might want to share?

AC: Our unique distribution mechanics are key. With Azarus, there’s nothing to install — the games appear on the screen you’re already watching. Through strategic partnerships with creators, channels, and OTT providers, we introduce Azarus to users in a way that feels unobtrusive, with a natural transition to the interactive and rewarding experiences that Azarus offers.

Last year, we distributed over $2 million in rewards and welcomed six million unique players. The key is not to overtly promote Web3 but to let viewers discover and become comfortable with it at their own pace through their interaction with our games and rewards system. 

How do streamers and players join the AZA economy? When users earn the token, what can they do with it?

AC: Once streamers have opted in, they earn AZA tokens every time their audience participates in a game. The cool part? They can redeem these tokens for cash. 

The viewers get into the action by playing the games. Their rewards can come in the form of tokens they can spend at the Azarus store or digital assets such as NFTs or codes that land directly in the user’s wallet.

We’re currently exploring some really exciting new utilities for the AZA token, which we plan to start rolling out next year. 

So are the games targeted towards the specific game or streamer? Is it possible to get a Trivia game about, say, Halo while I’m watching a stream of Gran Turismo?

AC: Games built on Azarus are diverse. For brand-sponsored games, they’ll appear based on the brand’s targeting choices. You might see a trivia game about a specific brand or topic while watching various streams. 

However, we also create context-specific games that align closely with the content of the stream, like during Esports competitions such as the Capcom Pro Tour or special game reveal streams such as Ubisoft’s Assassin’s Creed Valhalla reveal streams. 

What’s coming next for Azarus? How is the acquisition by Animoca going to change your plans?

AC: Azarus will continue to operate as an independent entity but as part of a larger, more influential group. This enhances our credibility beyond that of a startup. We also benefit immensely from the group’s support in operations and business development. Animoca Brands excels at Web3 projects, connecting culture and Web3 like no other. This puts Azarus at the intersection of streaming, gaming, and blockchain, ready to tap into emerging opportunities in this dynamic space. It’s not a bad place to be. 

Disclosure 

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Turning Ads Into Interactive, Rewarding Experiences: Interview with Azarus’ Alex Casassovici
News On DemandStay up-to-date on market-moving news with a feed made just for youGet the App

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
More Trending Stocks >

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
RUT
Russell 2000
TNX
10-Yr-Bond
BTC-USD
Bitcoin
More Trending Stocks >

Popular Articles

More Stock Analysis & Market news >