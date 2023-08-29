TOST vs. LSPD: A Battle of Point-of-Sale (POS) Software Stocks

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Product Insights StocksTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop ETFs by AUMTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFsS&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
EthereumSolanaBinance CoinRipple
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsETF Stock Exposure Tool
New
Trending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
New
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Product Insights Stocks
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top ETFs by AUM
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Solana
Binance Coin
Ripple
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
ETF Stock Exposure Tool
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
TOST vs. LSPD: A Battle of Point-of-Sale (POS) Software Stocks
Stock Analysis & Ideas

TOST vs. LSPD: A Battle of Point-of-Sale (POS) Software Stocks

Story Highlights

Toast and Lightspeed Commerce are both top contenders in the point-of-sale (POS) software space. While a head-to-head comparison reveals a clear winner, slower consumer spending due to higher prices across the board could delay profitability for both companies.

In this piece, I evaluated two point-of-sale (POS) software stocks, Toast (NYSE:TOST) and Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) (TSE:LSPD), using TipRanks’ comparison tool to determine which is better. Toast is a cloud-based restaurant management software company that provides an all-in-one point-of-sale system built on Android, while Lightspeed Commerce provides point-of-sale and e-commerce software.

Toast shares are up 21% year-to-date, bringing their one-year return to 13%. Meanwhile, Lightspeed Commerce’s New York-listed shares are still off 23% over the past 12 months after their year-to-date gain of 5%.

With such a clear divergence in stock-price performance, one would expect a sizable difference in valuation between these two companies, but that’s not the case. Neither is profitable, so we’ll use their price-to-sales (P/S) ratios to compare their valuations.

We’ll also gauge their valuations against that of their industry to determine how they’re faring in a broader sense. For comparison purposes, the U.S. software industry is trading at a P/S multiple of 9.4, lower than its three-year average of 10.4.

Toast (NYSE:TOST)

At a P/S of 3.4, Toast immediately looks cheap versus its industry. However, its lack of profitability, dependence on the restaurant sector, and recent stock rally suggest that a discount and a bearish view may be appropriate, especially considering the other issues discussed below.

Toast’s stock popped after its last earnings report, as it boosted its guidance while reporting positive free cash flow and adjusted EBITDA for the first time since going public. While that’s a major milestone, it’s still a far cry from full profitability, especially considering other potential issues.

Generally, analysts expect Toast to report its final loss in 2024 and become profitable in 2025, generating $146 million in profits that year. That would require an average annual earnings growth rate of 46%, which might seem possible, especially considering the 84% increase in non-GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) profits in the most recent quarter.

However, it’s important to note that Toast has missed earnings estimates every time in the last four quarters, and three were wide misses. This suggests the company’s profitability may come later than currently expected, especially given that it’s relying on current customers increasing their spending by adding more Toast services.

With the restaurant sector struggling with higher costs and profit misses, Toast’s customers may be looking for ways to cut costs rather than adding more services. Importantly, the company’s processed payments per store are slowing dramatically, plummeting to 0.7% in the last quarter from 9.4% in the previous quarter, according to Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN), a major warning sign that signals massive customer declines.

What is the Price Target for TOST Stock? 

Toast has a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on seven Buys, six Holds, and zero Sell ratings assigned over the last three months. At $27.17, the average Toast stock price target implies upside potential of 25.5%.

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD)

At a P/S of 2.9, Lightspeed Commerce is trading at a discount to both Toast and the industry, but its lack of profitability warrants a discount. On the company’s August earnings call, management said they’re committed to breaking even or becoming profitable on an adjusted EBITDA basis by Fiscal 2024, which ends in March 2024. However, a wait-and-see approach may be best, considering that consumers are slowing their spending in general, suggesting that a neutral view may be appropriate.

While Lightspeed is headquartered in Canada, it reports its earnings in U.S. dollars. At first glance, a major concern is the dramatic widening of the company’s losses in the fiscal year that ended in March 2023.

However, a closer look reveals that $748.7 million of that loss was a non-cash goodwill impairment charge recorded in the third quarter. Another $12 million to $14 million was an estimated restructuring cash charge during the fourth quarter due to management layoffs as it streamlined operations.

Generally, a goodwill impairment charge results from a reduction in the value of an asset following an acquisition. Lightspeed, which has made over 10 acquisitions so far, said the tech downturn in 2022 and its lower share price affected certain assumptions in its annual goodwill test.

What is the Price Target for LSPD Stock? 

Lightspeed Commerce has a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on eight Buys, five Holds, and one Sell rating assigned over the last three months. At $21.09, the average Lightspeed Commerce stock price target implies upside potential of 34.4%.

Conclusion: Bearish on TOST, Neutral on LSPD

Lightspeed is the clear winner here, although both face major battles from slowing consumer spending. Both may be on the verge of profitability, but Lightspeed’s recent impairment charge made its recent results look worse than they actually were.

A wait-and-see approach may be best for Lightspeed until its ability to become profitable soon becomes clearer, but there are too many warning signs for Toast right now, especially after the recent runup in its stock price.

Disclosure 

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on LSPD

Lightspeed price target lowered to $17 from $18 at JPMorgan
The FlyLightspeed price target lowered to $17 from $18 at JPMorgan
7d ago
LSPD
Lightspeed Welcomes Retail Innovators, Hospitality Heroes and Golf Trendsetters
LSPD
Lightspeed welcomes new retail, hospitality, golf customers
LSPD
More LSPD Latest News >

More News & Analysis on LSPD

Lightspeed price target lowered to $17 from $18 at JPMorgan
The FlyLightspeed price target lowered to $17 from $18 at JPMorgan
7d ago
LSPD
Lightspeed Welcomes Retail Innovators, Hospitality Heroes and Golf Trendsetters
Press ReleasesLightspeed Welcomes Retail Innovators, Hospitality Heroes and Golf Trendsetters
14d ago
LSPD
Lightspeed welcomes new retail, hospitality, golf customers
The FlyLightspeed welcomes new retail, hospitality, golf customers
14d ago
LSPD
More LSPD Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >