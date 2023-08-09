Toast (NYSE:TOST) Soars On Reaching Positive Adj. EBITDA; Boosts Guidance

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Product Insights StocksTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop ETFs by AUMTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFsS&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
EthereumSolanaBinance CoinRipple
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsETF Stock Exposure Tool
New
Trending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Product Insights Stocks
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top ETFs by AUM
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Solana
Binance Coin
Ripple
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
ETF Stock Exposure Tool
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Toast (NYSE:TOST) Soars On Reaching Positive Adj. EBITDA; Boosts Guidance
Market News

Toast (NYSE:TOST) Soars On Reaching Positive Adj. EBITDA; Boosts Guidance

Story Highlights

With more and more restaurants opting for its digital offerings, Toast has delivered a robust Q2 performance. The company reached positive free cash flow and profitability on an adjusted EBITDA basis for the first time since going public in 2021.

Toast Inc. (NYSE:TOST) shares are up in double digits today after the restaurant-focused digital platform posted better-than-anticipated second-quarter numbers with revenue soaring 44.9% year-over-year to $978 million. Net loss per share at $0.19 though came in wider than expectations by $0.05.

Importantly, this was the first quarter of positive adjusted EBITDA and positive free cash flow for the company since its IPO nearly two years ago. Further, while annualized recurring run rate (ARR) crossed the $1 billion mark, Toast also added a record 7,500 net new locations during this period.

Moreover, at $32.1 billion, the company clocked more than a 35% year-over-year growth in its gross payment volume.

Looking ahead, for full-year 2023, Toast now expects revenue to hover between $3,810 million to $3,870 million as compared to the prior outlook between $3,710 million and $3,800 million. Adjusted EBITDA is now seen landing between $15 million to $35 million. This is a substantial boost from prior expectations between -$10 million to $10 million.

Overall, the Street has a $26 consensus price target on Toast alongside a Moderate Buy consensus rating.  Today’s price gains come on top of a 15.2% rise in Toast shares so far this year.

Read full Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on TOST

Unusually active option classes on open August 4th
The FlyUnusually active option classes on open August 4th
5d ago
FSR
KSS
Toast Inc call volume above normal and directionally bullish
TOST
Toast Stock (NYSE:TOST) Didn’t Just Get Burnt Because of Its Fee Reversal
TOST
More TOST Latest News >

More News & Analysis on TOST

Unusually active option classes on open August 4th
The FlyUnusually active option classes on open August 4th
5d ago
FSR
KSS
Toast Inc call volume above normal and directionally bullish
The FlyToast Inc call volume above normal and directionally bullish
9d ago
TOST
Toast Stock (NYSE:TOST) Didn’t Just Get Burnt Because of Its Fee Reversal
Stock Analysis & IdeasToast Stock (NYSE:TOST) Didn’t Just Get Burnt Because of Its Fee Reversal
15d ago
TOST
More TOST Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >