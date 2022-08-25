tiprankstipranks
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Top 5 Streaming Services: Apple TV Enters Top 5, HBO Max loses Spot

Story Highlights

This article ranks streaming service providers based on the year-over-year growth in their website traffic in July 2022. Website traffic data shows that Apple TV+ made it into the top five. HBO MAX lost its position. 

Along the lines of our previous publication – top five streaming service providers (streaming companies ranked using TipRanks’ Website Traffic screener based on year-over-year growth), let’s see which service provider has won the streaming war in July. But before we see July data, let’s revisit the previous month’s top five list. The graph below shows the top five video streaming service providers in June. Hulu, Discovery+, Peacock, and FuboTV remained in the top five lists for July. Apple TV+ is a new entrant. Meanwhile, HBO MAX lost its spot.

FuboTV

Rank: #5
Year-over-year Traffic Growth: 43.28%
Parent Company: fuboTV Inc (NYSE:FUBO)

FuboTV is a leading live TV streaming platform primarily focused on sports, news, and entertainment. It mostly earns revenue from subscriptions and the sale of advertisements. Per TipRanks’ website traffic tool, the number of visits to fubotv.com was up 43.28% year-over-year in July. However, what’s concerning is that FuboTV is witnessing a decline in web visit trends on a month-over-month basis. 

What is the Prediction for FUBO Stock?

Analysts are cautiously optimistic about FUBO stock. It has received two Buy and five Hold recommendations for a Moderate Buy rating consensus. Moreover, the analysts’ average price target of $6.20 implies 55.97% upside potential

Discovery+

Rank: #4
Year-over-year Traffic Growth: 55.57%
Parent Company: Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD)

Discovery+ is a streaming platform owned by Warner Bros. Discovery. The Discovery+ has expanded internationally and now includes original series and documentaries. Discovery+ service is available with ads or on an ad-free tier. This provides the company with dual revenue streams. According to TipRanks’ website traffic tool, Discovery+ dropped from the number two spot in June to the fourth position in July. The number of visits to discoveryplus.com was up 55.57% year-over-year in July 2022. Moreover, like FuboTV, Discovery+ witnessed a month-over-month slowdown in traffic. 

What is Discovery Stock Worth?

Warner Bros. Discovery owns Discovery+. On average, analysts have a price target of $24.13 on WBD stock, implying 78.5% upside potential. Meanwhile, it has received eight Buy, eight Hold, and one Sell recommendations for a Moderate Buy raring consensus. 

Peacock

Rank: #3
Year-over-year Traffic Growth: 68.56%Parent Company: Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Peacock is a premium DTC (direct-to-consumer) streaming service owned by NBCUniversal, a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation. It features Peacock originals, current NBC and Telemundo shows, live sports, late-night comedy, and movies. It retained its number three position in July as well. The website traffic to peacocktv.com gained 68.56% year-over-year in July. What stands out is that traffic to peacocktv.com also improved month-over-month. 

Is CMCSA a Buy or Sell?

Comcast owns peacock TV. CMCSA stock sports a Moderate Buy rating consensus on TipRanks based on 12 Buy, eight Hold, and three Sell recommendations. Further, their average price target of $46.83 implies 26.2% upside potential.

Apple TV+

Rank: #2
Year-over-year Traffic Growth: 92.80%
Parent Company: Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Apple TV+ is a streaming service featuring Apple Originals. According to TipRanks’ website traffic tool, the number of visits to tv.apple.com was up 92.80% year-over-year in July 2022. Moreover, traffic also improved on a month-over-month basis, putting it in the top five. 

Is Apple a Buy or Sell Now?

Wall Street is bullish about Apple’s prospects. It has received 23 Buy, four Hold, and one Sell recommendations for a Strong Buy rating consensus. Meanwhile, analysts’ average price target of $183.07 implies 9.3% upside potential.

Hulu

Rank: #1
Year-over-year Traffic Growth: 113.11%
Parent Company: Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS)

Hulu is a subscription-based DTC video streaming service owned by Walt Disney. It offers content that is either internally produced, commissioned, or licensed. Hulu derives revenue from subscription fees and advertising sales. Per the website traffic tool, the number of visits to hulu.com was up 113.11% year-over-year in July. Moreover, web visits continued to improve month-over-month, which is positive. 

What is the Target Price for DIS Stock?

Hulu is owned by Disney, for which analysts have an average price target of $139.28, implying 19.7% upside potential. Meanwhile, DIS stock has received 16 Buy and three Hold recommendations for a Strong Buy rating consensus. 

Bottom Line

Amid the weak macro environment and economic reopening, streaming service providers are striving hard to drive engagement and grab a larger share of consumers’ wallets. Thus, it is prudent to keep track of the web visit trends of these companies to identify future winners and losers.

Using TipRanks’ stock comparison tool, here is the summary of how the parent companies of these streaming service providers stack up on TipRanks’ other valuable datasets, such as analysts’ recommendations and insider and hedge fund signals.

Learn how Website Traffic can help you research your favorite stocks.

Disclosure 

Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on DIS

Five-Star Financial Blogger Zvi Bar is Bullish on These 2 Stocks
Stock Analysis & IdeasFive-Star Financial Blogger Zvi Bar is Bullish on These 2 Stocks
3d ago
DIS
ABBV
Disney Stock: More Upside Potential Ahead after Magical Q3
Stock Analysis & IdeasDisney Stock: More Upside Potential Ahead after Magical Q3
5d ago
DIS
2 Stocks in Focus as Streaming Overtakes Cable TV
Stock Analysis & Ideas2 Stocks in Focus as Streaming Overtakes Cable TV
6d ago
DIS
NFLX
More DIS Latest News >

