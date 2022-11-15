How Will Midterm Elections Impact the Stock Market?

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth Stocks
New
Trending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield Calculator
New
Dividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
Stock Comparison
NFT Stocks
Popular
Oil StocksBest Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksFAANG StocksWallStreetBets StocksBank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsPre-Market BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto News
Dividend Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

How Will Midterm Elections Impact the Stock Market?

Story Highlights

History shows that markets tend to perform well regardless of who wins the midterms. Moreover, with the current uncertainty surrounding the elections, staying the course and maintaining a diversified portfolio is arguably the best way forward for investors.

It may take a few weeks before we know which political parties control both chambers of Congress after last week’s midterm elections. Regardless of the winner, a rally is expected in the stock market in the upcoming weeks. However, that doesn’t mean you wait on the results to develop an investment strategy to match the market trends.

Overall, it’s clear that the expected ‘red wave’ didn’t materialize. The GOP has done quite poorly, even though they will likely win the House. Overall though, we are headed towards a balanced government, which could potentially be something that markets admire.

A divided government could be great for businesses, as the Democrats won’t be able to pass legislation for higher taxes. Public spending could also be lower, reducing inflation and positively impacting equities.

Nevertheless, the impact of the U.S. midterm elections should reverberate in the markets over the next few weeks, especially during the fourth quarter.

Equities are Likely to Perform Much Better after the Midterms

Historically, the stock market has tended to react positively to a split Congress, as investors generally prefer stability over chaos. This year is no different, as the market has been steadily increasing in recent weeks. Of course, timing is also a factor, as stocks typically do better in the immediate aftermath of a midterm election.

Additionally, the third year of a presidential term has historically been the strongest for the stock market, regardless of which party controls Congress. Thus, regardless of the outcome of the mid-term elections, it is likely that the stock market will continue to rise in the coming months.

Mid-term elections have historically had a major impact on the stock market, although that impact has not always been positive. The market typically experiences a small bump in the months leading up to a midterm election, followed by a more significant rally in the aftermath of the election. In the year following the midterms, the S&P 500 returned over a 15% return on average. Moreover, most of the returns were generated within the first three months of the elections.

How Will Midterm Election Results Impact Individual Sectors?

Different sectors of the economy are likely to be impacted differently based on the control of a particular party. For example, if the Democrats win, the cannabis and clean energy sectors will likely benefit. On the other hand, if the Republicans win, sectors such as oil and gas and health care would probably benefit.

However, there are some sectors, such as defense and infrastructure, where both political parties seem to have a common view. So, regardless of who wins the Mid-term elections, some sectors are still likely to remain relatively unaffected.

There has always been a clear divide between Democrats and Republicans regarding funding clean energy initiatives. Democrats have traditionally favored investing in green energy, while Republicans have favored more traditional forms of energy. This political divide has had major ramifications for clean-energy stocks.

In recent years, clean-energy stocks have soared as investors anticipate a shift toward renewable energy. However, with Republicans controlling the government, that shift is unlikely to happen anytime soon. Instead, we can expect much less spending on green initiatives and more theoretical technologies, such as carbon capture, solid-state batteries, and other areas.

A Divided Congress Will Make Tax Legislation Difficult to Pass

It will be interesting to see how the prospects of upcoming significant tax legislation could help financial markets following the midterms. While the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) has proposed a global corporate tax rate of 15% by 2023, its mandate would need to be passed by the legislature for it to take effect–and that’s where things get tricky.

If Congress remains divided following the election, Republicans will likely demand high concessions to agree to the OECD. These concessions will have to be mighty compelling for the Republicans to get them to budge, perhaps individual tax cuts. Consequently, the future of this proposed legislation and any other major tax laws could have significant market implications.

Conclusion: Markets Tend to Perform Well Regardless of Political Party

History shows that markets tend to perform equally well regardless of which party controls Congress. Moreover, with the current uncertainty surrounding the elections, it is best to avoid making rash decisions that could have negative consequences for your portfolio. By staying the course and maintaining a diversified portfolio, you can weather any turbulence that may occur in the aftermath of the midterms and position yourself for long-term success.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer
Videos

More News & Analysis on NDX

Stock Market Today: Stocks Rally as PPI Beats Expectations
Market NewsStock Market Today: Stocks Rally as PPI Beats Expectations
1h ago
NDX
SPX
Top Investment Trends for 2023 – Get Ready!
SQ
VZ
Stock Market Today: Stocks Finish Lower after Choppy Trading Session
NDX
SPX
More NDX Latest News >
Videos

More News & Analysis on NDX

Stock Market Today: Stocks Rally as PPI Beats Expectations
Market NewsStock Market Today: Stocks Rally as PPI Beats Expectations
1h ago
NDX
SPX
Top Investment Trends for 2023 – Get Ready!
TipRanks LabsTop Investment Trends for 2023 – Get Ready!
8h ago
SQ
VZ
Stock Market Today: Stocks Finish Lower after Choppy Trading Session
Market NewsStock Market Today: Stocks Finish Lower after Choppy Trading Session
19h ago
NDX
SPX

Latest News Feed