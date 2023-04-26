This International ETF is Beating the Competition and Yields 4%+

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
Top Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth StocksTrending StocksPenny Stock ScreenerNewsletter Center
Dividend Investing
Best Dividend StocksBest High Yield Dividend StocksDividend Stock ComparisonDividend CalculatorDividend Returns Comparison
ETFs
ETF CenterETF Screener
BETA
Compare ETFs
Stock Comparison
ChatGPT StocksValue StocksAirline StocksAI StocksOil StocksBank StocksFAANG StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF NewsGlobal Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksCareersContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
Newsletter Center
Market Movers
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
ETF Screener
BETA
Compare ETFs
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
Airline Stocks
AI Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
ETF News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

This International ETF is Beating the Competition and Yields 4%+

Story Highlights

ICOW has posted an impressive 19.2% annualized return over the past three years, beating its international peers and the S&P 500. It’s 4%+ dividend yield is an added bonus.

Looking for an ETF that offers a nice mix of capital appreciation and dividends? The Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:ICOW) is a good place to start.

While many investors are enticed by high-yield ETFs, they all too often end up being disappointed by the lackluster total returns. That’s not the case with ICOW — the ETF yields over 4%, and its three-year total annualized return of 19.2% as of the end of the most recent quarter edges out the 18.4% annualized return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) over the same time frame.

Furthermore, this international ETF is also beating the returns of some of the largest and most popular international ETFs in the market. Let’s take a look at ICOW and what it offers investors. 

What is the ICOW ETF?

You may be familiar with the popular Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:COWZ), which, which we covered recently. ICOW is similar to COWZ in that it invests in companies with high free cash flow yields, but it adds an international twist to the strategy by investing in the 100 companies with the highest free cash flow yields in the FTSE Developed ex-US Index (as opposed to the domestic Russell 1000 Index that COWZ invests in). 

ICOW is much smaller than COWZ, with assets under management (AUM) of $543 million, and its expense ratio is a bit higher at 0.65% compared to 0.49% for COWZ. 

All About the Benjamins

This focus on free cash flow (and free cash flow yield) is the secret sauce that sets these Cash Cow ETFs apart. Free cash flow is the cash that a company has left over after it pays for things like expenses, interest, taxes, and long-term investments. This cash can then be used to create shareholder value by being used for share repurchases, dividends, acquisitions, or investing in new growth areas.

Thus, free cash flow yield, according to Pacer, is a company’s free cash flow divided by its enterprise value (market cap + debt – cash). Many experienced investors feel that focusing on free cash flow gives you a more accurate assessment of a company’s financial health rather than earnings because management teams can make many adjustments to a company’s earnings, but it’s harder to do this with cash flow.

While ICOW isn’t a dividend ETF, you can see the results of screening for high cash flow borne out in its 4.15% dividend yield. Because it is investing in companies that generate excess free cash, many of these have lots of capital to return to shareholders in the form of dividends.

Why Go International?

Investing internationally gives U.S. investors a way to diversify outside of their home market and to spread out the risk in their portfolio. It can also give them exposure to different growth opportunities. Note that ICOW invests in developed international markets, not emerging markets, so it doesn’t have the same “high-risk, high-reward” flavor that emerging market investments are known for. Holdings hail from markets like the European Union, South Korea, Japan, and Canada. 

I like the idea of buying ICOW over popular larger international ETFs like the Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) and the iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) because its focus on free cash flow yield has driven a higher total return over the past three years. To be clear, these blue-chip funds have given investors solid results as well, with three-year annualized returns of 13.8% and 13.2%, respectively (as of the end of the most recent quarter), but they fall short of ICOW’s 19.2% annualized return. Past performance is, of course, no guarantee of future success, but I like ICOW’s strong track in recent times. 

Below, you’ll find a comparison of the performance of ICOW versus VEA and IEFA over the past few years using TipRanks’ customizable ETF Comparison Tool.

ICOW’s Holdings

ICOW has 102 positions, and thanks to the fact that it caps each investment at 2% of assets, its top 10 holdings make up just 21.8% of the fund. (This total is slightly higher than 20% because some investments outperform others and thus account for a larger percentage of the fund until its periodic rebalancing).  

Below is an overview of ICOW’s top 10 holdings using TipRanks’ holdings screen. You’ll likely be familiar with a number of stocks, such as European energy giants BP (NYSE:BP) and Shell (NYSE:SHEL), as well as automakers like BMW (OTC:BMWYY), Kia (OTC:KIMTF), Honda (NYSE:HMC), and Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) (the parent company of Jeep, Dodge, Ram, and Maserati, among others).

ICOW’s top holdings boast a fairly strong group of Smart Scores, with stocks like Inditex (BME:ITX), Deutsche Post AG (OTC:DPSGY), Stellantis, BP, and Shell all posting Smart Scores of 8 or better, which is equivalent to an Outperform rating. The Smart Score is TipRanks’ proprietary quantitative stock scoring system that evaluates stocks on eight different market factors. The result is data-driven and does not require any human intervention. 

As you can probably surmise from looking at this list of top holdings, industrials is the top sector that ICOW invests in, with a 24.2% weighting, followed closely by energy, with a 20.7% weighting. 

Investor Takeaway

Based on its strong three-year track record, which beats SPY and major international developed market ETFs like VEA and IEFA, I view ICOW as an attractive international ETF as well as a strong holding overall. ICOW does have a higher expense ratio than these low-cost ETFs, but in recent years, the results have been worth it.

ICOW’s portfolio offers investors plenty of value. Its investment universe, the 500 stocks that comprise the FTSE Developed Ex-US index, have an average P/E ratio of 12.7. While this isn’t bad by any means, the average P/E ratio of 4.6 that ICOW gets by screening for the top 100 companies in the index by free cash flow yield is even more attractive. This also compares favorably to the average price-to-earnings multiple for IEFA (13.4 as of March 31) and the S&P 500 (24).

Similarly, the index as a whole has a lackluster free cash flow yield of 4%, while ICOW boasts a much more exciting 14.7%.

I don’t even view this as a dividend ETF, but the yield of over 4% is a nice added bonus as well. While ICOW isn’t focusing on companies with high dividend yields, it turns out that screening for companies that produce lots of excess cash also nets you some nice dividends.

I like the idea of adding ICOW to a portfolio with COWZ to add international exposure while harnessing the power of this effective strategy.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on BP

Oil Trading Daily: Oil and Natural Gas Prices Plunge
Market NewsOil Trading Daily: Oil and Natural Gas Prices Plunge
2h ago
BP
ET
Oil Trading Daily: Oil Closes Lower as Markets Brace for Macro Data
BP
ET
BP, Linde in talks over natgas supply for blue hydrogen project, Bloomberg says
BP
More BP Latest News >

More News & Analysis on BP

Oil Trading Daily: Oil and Natural Gas Prices Plunge
Market NewsOil Trading Daily: Oil and Natural Gas Prices Plunge
2h ago
BP
ET
Oil Trading Daily: Oil Closes Lower as Markets Brace for Macro Data
Market NewsOil Trading Daily: Oil Closes Lower as Markets Brace for Macro Data
1d ago
BP
ET
BP, Linde in talks over natgas supply for blue hydrogen project, Bloomberg says
The FlyBP, Linde in talks over natgas supply for blue hydrogen project, Bloomberg says
1d ago
BP
More BP Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >