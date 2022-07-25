This 5-Star Blogger is Upbeat About These Two Tech Stocks

The current macroeconomic environment has made investment decisions difficult for investors. In such a scenario, the TipRanks Expert Center brings to you the opinions and transaction histories of the world’s top financial experts. In our “Expert Spotlight Piece” today, we bring to you the top picks of five-star rated financial blogger Bert Hochfeld from Seeking Alpha. Hochfeld remains optimistic about the technology sector, and his top picks from the sector are Salesforce and Trade Desk.

Hochfeld has had a long career in the technology sector, with erstwhile stints in major corporations such as IBM, Memorex/Telex, Raytheon Data Systems, and BMC Software. Notably, in 2001, Hochfeld formed his own independent research advisory group, which provided research services to major institutions, including Fidelity, Columbia Asset, and SAC Capital, among others.

Meanwhile, Hochfeld is an MBA graduate from the prestigious Harvard University and a graduate with a degree in economics from the University of Pennsylvania.

How Does Hochfeld Fare Among Other TipRanks Experts?

According to the TipRanks Star Ranking System, Bert Hochfeld ranks #3 out of 12,995 bloggers in the TipRanks universe and #5 among 20,994 overall experts, including hedge fund managers, Wall Street analysts, corporate insiders, financial bloggers, and individual investors.

Hochfeld’s success rate in picking stocks stands at 76%, whereas his average return per rating is an impressive 52.7%.

The analyst’s average returns relative to the S&P 500 and the benchmark sector stand at 36.4% and 27.8%, respectively.

As is evident from the majority of his recommendations, Hochfeld is a technology sector bull. Among his picks, 97.7% are Buys, 0.5% have a Hold rating, and 1.8% have a Sell rating.

Notably, according to TipRanks, Hochfeld’s most profitable pick has been Block Inc. (SQ) between March 20, 2020, to March 20, 2021, generating an impressive return of 490.2%.

Now, let’s look at a couple of his top picks.

San Francisco, CA-based cloud-based software company Salesforce is a leader in the customer relationship management space. The company’s focus lies in sales, customer service, marketing automation, analytics, and application development.

Presently, the company commands a market cap of $181.56 billion.

Salesforce’s recent results for the first quarter were impressive, with both revenue and earnings surpassing estimates. While revenues surged by 24% from the previous year to $7.41 billion, earnings of $0.98 per share surpassed the consensus estimate of $0.94 per share.

Hochfeld remains bullish about the stock. The blogger opines that Salesforce’s varied product offerings and superior sales execution capabilities hold the company in good stead amid an adverse economic environment. Furthermore, the company’s strong balance sheet and huge order book give it a solid footing.

Meanwhile, the analyst enjoys a success rate of 67% and an average profit of 11.4% on the stock.

Overall, 81% of bloggers on TipRanks are bullish on Salesforce, compared to the sector average of 65%.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD)

Technology company Trade Desk specializes in real-time programmatic marketing automation technologies, products, and services designed to personalize digital content delivery to users.

The company’s market cap stands at $22.99 billion.

Trade Desk’s recent results for the first quarter were upbeat, with revenues growing by 43% from the prior year to $315 million. Additionally, EPS went up by 50% from the previous year to $0.21.

Hochfeld remains optimistic about the stock. He reckons that the company’s growth prospects look strong with the wider movement by advertisers to move their spending to the premium connected TV. Further, the blogger is upbeat about the company’s financial situation as its strong free cash flow margins make Trade Desk an attractive bet.

Notably, the analyst enjoys a success rate of 100% and a whopping average profit of 162.2% on the stock.

Overall, 89% of bloggers on TipRanks are bullish on Trade Desk against the sector average of 65%.

Final Thoughts

Financial bloggers cut through the complexities of the financial world and provide a view that is simplistic yet efficient. Taking this into account, picks from a top financial blogger of the ilk of Bert Hochfeld can be taken into consideration by investors as viable investment choices.

Read full Disclosure