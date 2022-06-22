These are Expert Insider Clifford Sosin’s Most Prominent Trades

The current market mayhem is chilling, even for the most weathered investor. At such times, corporate insiders have the best knowledge of a company’s actual position, which may be used to make informed investment decisions.
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.