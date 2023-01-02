These 10 Mega-Cap Stocks Flopped in 2022

Mega-cap stocks (with a market cap of over $200 billion) like Tesla, Amazon, and Meta Platforms once delivered multi-fold gains. However, as the tide turned in 2022 (interest rates continued to rise amid high inflation), these mega caps lost their sheen and eroded shareholders’ wealth. We bring to you a list of 10 such mega-cap stocks that bit the dust in 2022. Also, we’ll use TipRanks’ data to ascertain what 2023 holds for these companies.

The graph below shows the drop in 10 mega-cap stocks in 2022.

Is Tesla stock a Buy, Sell, or Hold?

With a decline of over 65%, Tesla’s (NASDAQ:TSLA) stock is the biggest loser in this list. It currently has a market cap of $388.97 billion and commands a Moderate Buy consensus rating on TipRanks. TSLA stock has a positive signal from hedge funds. Moreover, retail investors holding portfolios on TipRanks and bloggers are also optimistic about the stock. However, TSLA stock has a Neutral Smart Score of seven out of 10 on TipRanks.

What Is the Prediction for Meta Platforms?

Meta (NASDAQ:META) isn’t far behind Tesla stock in terms of decline. Shares of this social media giant fell 64.2% in 2022. It currently has a market cap of $319.89 billion and carries a Moderate Buy consensus rating on TipRanks. However, hedge funds sold 3.9M META stock last quarter. Meanwhile, insiders sold META stock worth $2.6M. META stock has an Underperform Smart Score of two.

Is Nvidia a Buy or Hold?

Shares of chip giant Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) dropped 50.3% in 2022. However, Wall Street is bullish about its prospects. It has a Strong Buy consensus rating on TipRanks. Also, it has received the maximum number of Buy recommendations from top analysts in the last three months. Our data shows that hedge funds and retail investors are optimistic about NVDA stock. Further, NVDA stock has a “Perfect 10” Smart Score on TipRanks. (Stay abreast of the best that TipRanks’ Smart Score has to offer.)

Is Amazon Stock Expected to Rise?

Top Wall Street analysts are cheering for Amazon’s (NASDAQ:AMZN) stock, implying they expect the stock to rise in the future. It has lost 49.6% of its value in 2022 but has a Strong Buy consensus rating on TipRanks. Meanwhile, hedge funds have bought 26.3M AMZN stock in the last three months, which shows their confidence. Furthermore, the crowd wisdom is also positive on AMZN stock. It sports a “Perfect 10” Smart Score on TipRanks, implying it is poised to outperform the benchmark index.

Is GOOGL a Good Stock to Buy?

GOOGL stock dropped over 39% in 2022. However, GOOGL stock has received unanimous Buy recommendations from analysts and carries a Strong Buy consensus rating on TipRanks. News and blogger sentiment are also positive for GOOGL stock. Meanwhile, hedge funds bought 129.4M GOOGL stock last quarter. Overall, shares of Alphabet have a “Perfect 10” Smart Score on TipRanks.

Is MSFT a Long-Term Buy?

Microsoft’s (NASDAQ:MSFT) stock declined by 28% in 2022. However, Wall Street sees this decline as an opportunity for long-term investors to invest. Microsoft stock has a Strong Buy consensus rating on TipRanks. Meanwhile, hedge funds bought 33.2M MSFT stock last quarter. However, insiders sold MSFT stock worth $6.1M in three months. MSFT stock has a “Perfect 10” Smart Score.

Is Apple a Buy or Sell?

With a market cap of over $2 trillion, Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) is the largest American corporation. AAPL stock dropped 26.4% in 2022. However, Street is bullish about its prospects as it carries a Strong Buy consensus rating on TipRanks. Our data shows insiders sold AAPL stock worth $30.4M in the last three months. However, hedge funds bought 671.9K Apple stock. It has a Neutral Smart Score of six on TipRanks.

Will TMO Stock Go Up?

Shares of healthcare-focused company Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) are down about 17.3% in 2022. However, analysts maintain a Strong Buy consensus rating on TMO stock and expect its stock to go up. However, hedge funds decreased their holdings in TMO stock and sold 197.6K shares in three months. Meanwhile, it has a Neutral Smart Score of five on TipRanks.

What’s the Prediction for AVGO Stock?

Shares of the leading semiconductor company, Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) registered a decline of 13.3% in 2022. However, analysts have a Strong Buy consensus rating on AVGO stock. Meanwhile, hedge funds increased their AVGO stock holdings by purchasing 102.3K shares last quarter. Blogger sentiment also remains positive on AVGO stock. AVGO stock has a “Perfect 10” Smart Score.

Is JPM a Buy Today?

Shares of the financial services giant JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) fell 12.6% in 2022. Meanwhile, it carries a Moderate Buy consensus rating on TipRanks. Hedge funds sold 778.4K JPM stock last quarter. Meanwhile, given the economic uncertainty, JPM stock has a Neutral Smart Score of six on TipRanks.

Bottom Line

These mega-cap stocks have lost significant value, creating a buying opportunity for investors. Using TipRanks’ Stock Comparison tool, below is a summary of how these companies stack up on our datasets.

According to our data, MSFT, GOOGL, AMZN, NVDA, and AVGO have a Strong Buy consensus rating on TipRanks. Also, these stocks have a “Perfect 10” Smart Score, implying these stocks are expected to outperform the broader markets.

Meanwhile, Tesla has a Neutral Smart Score, and analysts are cautiously optimistic about its prospects despite the considerable decline in its price. Besides for TSLA, analysts are also cautiously optimistic about META and JPM stock. However, META has an Underperform Smart Score.

