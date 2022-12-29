Top Analysts Cheer for These 5 Tech Stocks Heading Into 2023

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth Stocks
New
Trending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield Calculator
New
Dividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
Stock Comparison
NFT Stocks
Popular
Oil StocksBest Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksFAANG StocksWallStreetBets StocksBank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsPre-Market BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto News
Dividend Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Top Analysts Cheer for These 5 Tech Stocks Heading Into 2023

Story Highlights

This article, which makes use of TipRanks’ Experts Center, focuses on five stocks that have received the maximum number of Buy recommendations from five-star analysts.

It won’t be wrong to call 2022 a bad year for equity investors. The slump in the prices of several top stocks eroded investors’ wealth. However, this decline has also created an excellent buying opportunity. With several stocks trading at a significant discount, choosing the right stock becomes difficult. Leveraging TipRanks’ Experts Center, we have zeroed in on five stocks that have received the maximum number of Buy recommendations (in the last three months) from the top Wall Street analysts

The data below shows that semiconductor and tech giant Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) has received the maximum number of Buy ratings (20 Buys) from five-star analysts in the last three months. NVDA stock is followed by its semiconductor peers, Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD). 

Shares of the beaten-down social media giant Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) stock has received 17 Buy recommendations from five-star analysts. Meanwhile, e-commerce leader Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) has received 16 Buys during the same period.

Against this background, let’s examine why these five-star analysts are bullish about these stocks. 

Is NVDA Stock a Buy or Sell?

The slowdown in the end market, demand uncertainty, and inventory issues weighed on NVDA stock, which is down over 52% year-to-date. However, five-star analyst Matt Ramsay of Cowen & Co. stated that NVDA’s problems are a thing of the past. Citing NVDA’s solid fundamentals and technological moats, Ramsay reiterates his buy recommendation on the stock. He raised the price target to $220 from $200, implying a 56.74% upside potential based on its closing price of $140.36 on December 28. 

What’s the Prediction for MRVL Stock?

Industry-wide inventory corrections and weaker-than-expected January quarter guidance dragged MRVL stock down. This has led five-star analyst Harsh Kumar from Piper Sandler to lower his price target from $80 to $55. However, Kumar maintained his bullish stance and recommended a Buy on MRVL stock. The analyst also highlighted the strength of the U.S. cloud segment. 

Is AMD a Buy, Sell, or Hold?   

According to five-star analyst Chris Caso from Credit Suisse, AMD is a Buy. The analyst assumed coverage of AMD stock with a Buy recommendation and expects the company to benefit from growing market share gains in the server market and strength in the cloud market.

What Is the Price Target for Meta Stock?

Increased competition, a slowdown in ad spending amid macro headwinds, and regulatory challenges weighed on Meta Platforms’ stock. However, five-star analyst Brian White from Monness recommends a Buy on META stock with a price target of $150, implying 29.74% upside potential based on its closing price on December 28. White expects META to face challenges in the short term but expects it to benefit from the “secular digital ad trend and innovate in the metaverse” in the long term. 

Is AMZN Stock a Buy or Sell?

Amazon’s stock is trading close to its 52-week low of $81.69, reflecting a slowdown in its growth and increased cost pressure. Five-star analyst Doug Anmuth from J.P. Morgan expects macro headwinds to continue to impact its consumer and cloud businesses. He maintains a buy rating on AMZN stock and expects it to benefit from the long-term shift toward online and cloud computing. Anmuth also cited AMZN’s low valuation as a reason for his bullish outlook. 

Ending Thoughts

These five-star analysts have generated significant returns from their recommendations in the past and have a high success rate. Investors could follow their views to make informed investment decisions and maximize their returns. 

Meanwhile, using TipRanks’ stock comparison tool, let’s find out how these five stocks stack up against each other. 

The tool shows that NVDA, MRVL, and AMZN have a Strong Buy consensus rating and an Outperform Smart Score on TipRanks. (Stay abreast of the best that TipRanks’ Smart Score has to offer.) 

Meanwhile, AMZN stock has the highest upside potential (based on its average price target) among these five stocks. 

Special end-of-year offer: Access TipRanks Premium tools for an all-time low price! Click to learn more.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on AMD

Here’s What You Missed in Crypto This Week
The FlyHere’s What You Missed in Crypto This Week
6d ago
AMD
CLSK
Will Chip Stocks Power Up Next Year?
MU
AMD
EU opens antitrust probe into Broadcom’s proposed $61B VMware bid
AMD
VMW
More AMD Latest News >

More News & Analysis on AMD

Here’s What You Missed in Crypto This Week
The FlyHere’s What You Missed in Crypto This Week
6d ago
AMD
CLSK
Will Chip Stocks Power Up Next Year?
Market NewsWill Chip Stocks Power Up Next Year?
6d ago
MU
AMD
EU opens antitrust probe into Broadcom’s proposed $61B VMware bid
The FlyEU opens antitrust probe into Broadcom’s proposed $61B VMware bid
9d ago
AMD
VMW
More AMD Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >