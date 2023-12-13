‘The Bull Appears Ready to Run’: Oppenheimer Raises 2024 S&P 500 Price Target to 5,200 — Here’s One Stock to Take Advantage

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Stock WebsitesTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Options
Options Market Overview Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Currency
Currency CenterEUR/USD
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Personal Finance CenterMortgagesLoansInvesting & RetirementSpending & Savings
Calculators
401k Retirement CalculatorDCA calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
Popular
Compound Interest CalculatorStudent Loan CalculatorAuto Loan Calculator
Education
How To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert CenterTipRanksAI
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Stock Websites
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Options
Options Market Overview
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Most Active Options
Options Volume Leaders
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Currency
Currency Center
EUR/USD
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Calculators
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
Popular
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
‘The Bull Appears Ready to Run’: Oppenheimer Raises 2024 S&P 500 Price Target to 5,200 — Here’s One Stock to Take Advantage
Stock Analysis & Ideas

‘The Bull Appears Ready to Run’: Oppenheimer Raises 2024 S&P 500 Price Target to 5,200 — Here’s One Stock to Take Advantage

What are the markets going to do in 2024? That’s what every investor wants to know – and it’s what every stock analyst worth his salt is working to predict. Covering the year-end situation from Oppenheimer, chief investment strategist John Stoltzfus notes that after a solid earnings season, the S&P 500 index hit a new high level for the year – and is only 2% off the all-time high it hit in January of 2022.

Corporate earnings were up 4.5% year-over-year, on year-over-year revenue gains of 1.9%; this compared favorably to the half-percent earnings decline that had been predicted. In Stoltzfus’s eyes, these earnings come hand-in-hand with the Fed’s progress in slowing inflation.

This is the background to Oppenheimer’s 2024 price target of 5,200 for the S&P 500. “The bull appears ready to run,” according to Stoltzfus, and the strategist goes on to say, “We look for 2024 to be a year of transition as markets navigate what we expect will be the Fed’s pivot from a restrictive monetary policy setting to an easier stance.”

That transition, according to Stoltzfus, should usher in a period of sustained growth and diversification in the equity market, with technology, communications services, and consumer discretionary sectors leading the charge while creating opportunities for investors across various sectors and sizes, including small- and mid-cap stocks.

The Oppenheimer stock analysts are running with this idea, choosing stocks that are ready to take advantage of solid market gains. We’ve used the TipRanks database to find out what Wall Street is thinking of one of their picks. Let’s take a closer look.

Expedia Group (EXPE)

Expedia, a leading player in the travel industry, distinguishes itself as a technology-driven company dedicated to enhancing the travel experience for global travelers. Expedia is best known for its travel fare aggregators and its travel-centered search services, allowing users to seek and find air routes, hotel rooms, car rentals – and then to compare prices and make bookings, in locations around the world.

The company has an extensive portfolio of travel and accommodation businesses, with recognizable brands such as Hotwire.com, Travelocity, Orbitz, and Hotels.com. The parent group can leverage its platform and technology capabilities to more efficiently orchestrate the movement of its customers around the world, as they search out the ideal travel experiences, whether locally or globally.

The November rally in the stock market has been much talked about – but Expedia shares have dramatically outperformed the S&P 500 during this time. EXPE shares hit bottom on November 1, and since then have climbed 55%.

The gains really took off after the company’s November 2 financial report for 3Q23. The company beat the revenue and earnings expectations – but the real boost for the stock price came from the buyback policy announcement. The company revealed its authorization to repurchase up to $5 billion worth of common shares. This is in addition to the 17 million shares the company has repurchased so far this year, totaling $1.8 billion, and it shows management’s commitment to supporting the share price and sending capital back to investors.

The repurchase policy itself was supported by solid results that were much more bullish than the Street had expected. Revenue came in at $3.9 billion, up 8.6% year-over-year and $70 million over the estimates, while the earnings number, $5.41 per share in non-GAAP measures, was up 33% from the prior year and was 41 cents per share better than had been forecast.

We should note here that Expedia’s growth this year has come alongside a continuing boom in post-pandemic travel demand.

Analyst Jed Kelly covers this stock for Oppenheimer, and he explains how Expedia’s combination of operational efficiency and growth potential make it his ‘top pick’ in online travel.

“EXPE remains our top Online Travel pick into ‘24E on higher operational efficiencies from unifying its tech-stack/loyalty-programs and increasing B2B scale, that now require less Opex pull-forward for growth initiatives… We forecast EBITDA growing at ‘23E-‘25E CAGR of 13%, on 9% revenue growth, gross margins expanding 40bps, limited S&M leverage, and Opex growing 7%. We see upside on re-entering Europe with quicker payback periods,” Kelly opined.

After taking this upbeat stance, Kelly goes on to rate the stock as an Outperform (i.e. Buy), with a $175 price target to imply ~21% upside potential on the one-year time frame. (To watch Kelly’s track record, click here)

Overall, Expedia has earned a Moderate Buy rating from the analyst consensus, based on 23 recent reviews, which include 11 Buys, 11 Holds, and 1 Sell. (See Expedia stock forecast)

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

Imagine having Wall Street’s elite as your Financial Advisors…​
How does an 80%+ success rate on your investments sound?
Well, if you’re looking for that kind of track record, you’ll probably need to find the very top-performing analysts out there.
​​With access to TipRanks Premium, you can easily spot leading experts and follow their every move.
Not just to gain confidence in your portfolio, but for brand new investment ideas as well.
Learn More
‘The Bull Appears Ready to Run’: Oppenheimer Raises 2024 S&P 500 Price Target to 5,200 — Here’s One Stock to Take Advantage
News On DemandStay up-to-date on market-moving news with a feed made just for youGet the App

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
More Trending Stocks >

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
RUT
Russell 2000
TNX
10-Yr-Bond
BTC-USD
Bitcoin
More Trending Stocks >

Popular Articles

More Stock Analysis & Market news >