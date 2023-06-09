Tesla’s SuperCharger Deals Make EVgo Stock (NASDAQ:EVGO) a No-Go

tiprankstipranks
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksStock ScreenerCompare StocksPenny Stock ScreenerTop Product Insights Stocks
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst RatingsTrending StocksTop Stock GainersTop Stock LosersMost Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF CenterETF ScreenerTop ETFs by Smart Score
New
Compare ETFsTop ETFs by AUM
ETFs On the Move
Top ETF GainersTop ETF LosersMost Active ETFs
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFsS&P 500 Sector ETFsBond ETFsCommodity ETFsCurrency ETFsIndustry ETFs
Best Dividend StocksBest High Yield Dividend StocksDividend Aristocrats
New
Dividend Stock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
My PortfolioMy WatchlistMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF NewsGlobal Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
Education
TipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityCareersContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Stock Screener
Compare Stocks
Penny Stock Screener
Top Product Insights Stocks
Options Profit Calculator
New
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst Ratings
Trending Stocks
Top Stock Gainers
Top Stock Losers
Most Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF Center
ETF Screener
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
New
Compare ETFs
Top ETFs by AUM
ETFs On the Move
Top ETF Gainers
Top ETF Losers
Most Active ETFs
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
S&P 500 Sector ETFs
Bond ETFs
Commodity ETFs
Currency ETFs
Industry ETFs
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
New
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Stock Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF News
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
TipRanks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Tesla’s SuperCharger Deals Make EVgo Stock (NASDAQ:EVGO) a No-Go

Story Highlights

It’s fine to seek out good deals in the vehicle electrification space, but don’t be too eager to jump into a trade with EVGO stock now. In light of a major agreement between several famous automakers, the bearish sentiment surrounding EVgo is fully justified.

Even if you like EVgo (NASDAQ:EVGO), the company’s stock looks like a no-go due to recent deals between a well-known electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer and two giant automakers. Therefore, I am bearish on EVGO stock.

EVgo is an ambitious start-up business that has a network of EV charging stations. This might sound like a terrific growth opportunity for prospective investors. Yet, the market isn’t bullish on EVGO stock, and while I don’t always agree with the crowd, I actually share their sour sentiment in this instance.

As we’ll discover, at least one insider bought EVgo shares not long ago, and Wall Street’s analysts aren’t ultra-bearish on the stock (though that’s liable to change). Nevertheless, after you’ve heard the latest developments in the EV space, you’ll probably choose not to consider a long position in EVgo today.

EVgo Posts Seemingly Strong Sales, but Don’t Get Too Excited

EVGO stock has been on a steep downtrend lately, and this might baffle some investors. After all, the stock should be moving higher since EVgo posted a first-quarter 2023 earnings beat. Be sure to delve into the details, though, before you think about jumping into a trade.

It’s true that EVgo posted a quarterly net loss of $0.18 per share, slightly beating the consensus estimate of a loss of $0.19 per share. Furthermore, EVgo’s Q1-2023 revenue increased 228.6% year-over-year to $25.3 million, and those sales figures look impressive.

On the other hand, EVgo’s quarterly sales fell short of Wall Street’s forecast by $1.5 million. Moreover, EVgo’s guidance for Fiscal Year 2023 revenue is rather vague, at a wide range of $105 million to $150 million. Analysts, meanwhile, called for revenue of $138.8 million.

So, EVgo’s results and outlook aren’t ideal. For what it’s worth, an EVgo insider, Chairman David Nanus, recently bought 5,882,352 shares of EVGO stock. That’s a bold $20+ million bet, but is it enough to convince cautious financial traders to invest in EVgo?

The answer is — probably not. Traders are likely still skittish, as EVgo disclosed an underwritten public offering of around $125 million worth of Class A shares last month. Even beyond the share dilution concerns, it’s not necessarily a positive sign if EVgo feels the need to boost its balance sheet by selling a large number of shares.

Tesla’s Charger Deals Spell Trouble for EVgo

In case there weren’t already enough reasons to worry about EVgo’s future prospects, the EV infrastructure industry dropped not just one but two bearish bombshells on EVgo. Late last month, Tesla reached an agreement with Ford (NYSE:F), so that now and in the future, anyone who owns a Ford vehicle will have access to Tesla’s network of rapid EV charging stations known as “superchargers.”

Furthermore, in a still-fresh development, General Motors (NYSE:GM) established a similar EV charging agreement with Tesla to the one that Ford forged with Tesla. According to a Barron’s report, General Motors anticipates that its EVs will be able to access Tesla’s “supercharging” network sometime in 2024.

This is good news for the vehicle electrification movement in general since it will allow convenient interoperability between EV and charging brands. However, it’s potentially devastating news for a competing EV charging station provider like EVgo.

It makes sense that EVGO stock dropped like a rock today, as traders can envision many Ford and General Motors EV drivers using Tesla’s “superchargers” because they recognize the familiar Tesla brand name instead of going out of their way to try an EVgo charger.

Is EVGO Stock a Buy, According to Analysts?

All in all, Wall Street has been fairly optimistic about EVgo, though this could change at any given moment. On TipRanks, EVGO stock has a Moderate Buy rating based on four Buys, three Holds, and one Sell rating assigned in the past three months. The average EVGO stock price target is $8, implying 138.8% upside potential.

Conclusion: Should You Consider EVGO Stock?

In case you haven’t figured it out already, I’m definitely not recommending taking a long position in EVGO stock. I usually root for start-up businesses seeking to support clean energy initiatives. Yet, Tesla’s new EV charging agreements are just too problematic for EVgo.

Maybe at some point in time, there will be reasons to consider investing in EVgo. For the rest of 2023, however, it’s simply too risky to consider buying EVGO stock, and current shareholders might want to think about cutting their losses and moving on to something safer.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on F

Tesla Stock (NASDAQ:TSLA): Don’t Stand in Front of This Moving Train
Stock Analysis & IdeasTesla Stock (NASDAQ:TSLA): Don’t Stand in Front of This Moving Train
1h ago
F
GM
Tesla Rises as Analysts Remain Positive about its Deal with GM
F
GM
EV Charging Stocks Get a Jolt after the GM-Tesla Deal
F
GM
More F Latest News >

More News & Analysis on F

Tesla Stock (NASDAQ:TSLA): Don’t Stand in Front of This Moving Train
Stock Analysis & IdeasTesla Stock (NASDAQ:TSLA): Don’t Stand in Front of This Moving Train
1h ago
F
GM
Tesla Rises as Analysts Remain Positive about its Deal with GM
Market NewsTesla Rises as Analysts Remain Positive about its Deal with GM
7h ago
F
GM
EV Charging Stocks Get a Jolt after the GM-Tesla Deal
Market NewsEV Charging Stocks Get a Jolt after the GM-Tesla Deal
8h ago
F
GM
More F Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >