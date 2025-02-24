Tesla vs. BYD: Which EV Stock Drives Better Returns for Investors?

Tesla (TSLA) and BYD (BYDDF) are two leading EV manufacturers vying for one of the hottest new business segments in the market. Tesla is a U.S. company, while BYD hails from China, so there is more than just market competition between these two EV giants. Both firms intend to dominate the EV market in the coming years, but how they go about it is somewhat different.

Discover the Best Stocks and Maximize Your Portfolio:

See what stocks are receiving strong buy ratings from top-rated analysts.

Filter, analyze, and streamline your search for investment opportunities with TipRanks’ Stock Screener.

China is determined to solidify its position as the world’s dominant superpower but often finds itself trailing behind industry leaders in pioneering future technologies. Take humanoid robotics, for example. While BYD only introduced its Yao Shun Yu robotics initiative in December 2024, Tesla has been active in the space since 2021 with its Optimus project. That two-year head start and Tesla’s remarkable brand strength give TSLA a significant edge over BYD. Therefore, I remain bullish on TSLA even though BYD and a band of cohorts threaten its EV roost, and the stock prices have started to decouple so far this year.

Tesla Leads in Innovation While BYD Follows the Trend

China’s technological progress has often been driven by imitation rather than pure innovation. In 2003, Cisco (CSCO) sued Huawei for allegedly copying its router source code. Recently, Chinese AI startup DeepSeek has been scrutinized for potentially distilling OpenAI’s models, raising intellectual property concerns once again.

BYD, however, has managed to avoid direct legal confrontations with Tesla. The lack of lawsuits suggests that BYD does not infringe on Tesla’s intellectual property, yet the inspiration is evident. The BYD Seal was developed as a direct competitor to the Tesla Model 3, while the BYD Sea Lion 07 is designed to rival the Model Y. The key differentiator? Price. With deep integration into China’s manufacturing ecosystem, BYD can significantly undercut Tesla’s costs, making its vehicles more affordable for the mass market.

Analysts remain divided between Tesla and BYD, and their financials illustrate why. Tesla’s three-year annual revenue growth rate is 20.7%, with a lofty price-to-sales (P/S) ratio of 12.6, demonstrating its immense brand value. Conversely, BYD boasts a staggering 56% revenue growth rate but trades at a far lower P/S ratio of 1.63—indicating that despite strong fundamentals, it lacks the market prestige that Tesla commands.

The Musk Effect Makes Tesla a Hotter Stock than BYD

Tesla’s sky-high valuation is not just a function of its financials but also a product of Elon Musk’s unmatched ability to captivate global attention. Whether through his ownership of X, surprise guest appearances on high-profile talk shows, and high-profile SpaceX rocket launches, Musk ensures that Tesla remains a household name. This media dominance has contributed to Tesla’s elevated price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of ~165.

BYD’s CEO, Wang Chuanfu, is a highly competent business leader but lacks the showmanship of Musk. His strategy revolves around business fundamentals rather than media theatrics. While this makes BYD a formidable EV manufacturer, it also means the company does not enjoy Tesla’s aspirational allure. Tesla is not merely selling electric vehicles—it is selling a vision of the future, with Musk serving as its charismatic architect.

BYD is an efficient and well-managed company, but Tesla is a movement. While BYD dominates in affordability, Tesla leads in innovation, brand power, and media influence. For investors, the choice between the two is not just about financials—it is about which company is shaping the future of transportation. At present, Tesla remains firmly in the driver’s seat despite the seemingly rosier performance figures and superior analyst forecasts.

Is BYD a Good Stock to Buy?

On Wall Street, BYD holds a consensus Strong Buy rating, with seven analysts rating it as a Buy, one as a Hold, and none as a Sell. However, the average BYDDF price target of $50.58 per share suggests a potential downside of -0.92% over the next 12 months. This indicates that despite its growth, more attractive investment opportunities may be available in the market.

Robotaxi Niche is a Gamechanger for EV Stocks

Tesla is rapidly advancing its plans for autonomous ride-hailing with a purpose-built robotaxi called the Cybercab. This two-seater vehicle will pioneer a new approach to vehicle design by eliminating steering wheels and pedals to achieve full autonomy. Management has indicated plans to launch the Cybercab service in Austin, Texas, by mid-2025, with full-scale production anticipated by 2027.

Meanwhile, BYD has partnered with Uber (UBER) to introduce 100,000 electric vehicles into Uber’s global fleet. While BYD is integrating autonomous driving systems into some of these vehicles, they are not designed for fully autonomous operations, leaving the company disadvantaged in the evolving robotaxi market. Tesla’s early lead in AI-driven transportation positions it far ahead in this race.

Tesla’s Optimus Project Shows Its Robotics Dominance

Tesla is also aggressively developing humanoid robotics. By 2025, it plans to manufacture several thousand Optimus robots and ramp production to approximately 500,000 units annually. Tesla’s Optimus robot, leveraging its Full Self-Driving (FSD) computer and neural networks, epitomizes the company’s real-world AI expertise.

According to Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas, Tesla is “one of the leading enablers of humanoid robotics in the Western world.” He also notes that humanoid robotics is a “multi-trillion addressable end-market,” with current valuations not including Optimus at all.

BYD has begun incorporating humanoid robots into its manufacturing processes but has not yet made significant strides toward commercializing them for widespread use. The company’s newly established 15th Business Unit, dedicated to artificial intelligence and robotics, signals its intent to compete directly with Tesla’s Optimus. However, as it stands, Tesla enjoys a commanding lead in this sector.

Tesla’s early-mover advantage is proving invaluable, reinforcing its reputation as an innovator ahead of the curve—an edge that continues to show in its sturdy stock price.

Is Tesla a Buy, Sell, or Hold?

On Wall Street, Tesla carries a consensus Hold rating, with 13 analysts rating it as a Buy, 12 as a Hold and 10 as a Sell. This reflects some caution regarding the company’s transition into robotics and AI. While I maintain a bullish outlook on Tesla’s long-term prospects, short-term volatility remains a concern due to its rich valuation. The average TSLA price target of $351.38 per share suggests a modest 3.63% upside over the next 12 months.

Expensive Tesla is a Better Stock Than Cheaper BYD

While BYD is an exceptional company, it does not lead the charge in technological innovation—it follows Tesla’s lead. Year-to-date, BYD’s stock has outperformed Tesla regarding price appreciation, but the tide may be shifting. If Tesla successfully executes its robotics and AI strategy, it could enter a prolonged and substantial bull run that companies like BYD would try to emulate.

For investors seeking exposure to transformative technologies, Tesla remains the superior choice. Its pioneering advancements in robotics, AI, and autonomous vehicles, unparalleled brand power, and visionary leadership make it the most compelling long-term investment in the EV/robotics space.

Disclosure