Tesla Stock (NASDAQ:TSLA): Are More Price Cuts on the Horizon?

tiprankstipranks
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerStock ScreenerCompare StocksPenny Stock ScreenerTop Product Insights Stocks
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst RatingsTrending StocksTop Gainers/Losers/Most ActiveDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF CenterETF ScreenerTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
New
Compare ETFsTop ETFs by AUMTop Gainers/Losers/Most Active
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFsS&P 500 Sector ETFsBond ETFsCommodity ETFsCurrency ETFsIndustry ETFs
Best Dividend StocksBest High Yield Dividend StocksDividend Aristocrats
New
Dividend Stock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
My PortfolioMy WatchlistMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF NewsGlobal Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
Education
TipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityCareersContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
New
Stock Screener
Compare Stocks
Penny Stock Screener
Top Product Insights Stocks
Options Profit Calculator
New
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst Ratings
Trending Stocks
Top Gainers/Losers/Most Active
Top Stock Losers
Most Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF Center
ETF Screener
New
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
New
Compare ETFs
Top ETFs by AUM
ETFs On the Move
Top Gainers/Losers/Most Active
Top ETF Losers
Most Active ETFs
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
S&P 500 Sector ETFs
Bond ETFs
Commodity ETFs
Currency ETFs
Industry ETFs
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
New
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Stock Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF News
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
TipRanks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Tesla Stock (NASDAQ:TSLA): Are More Price Cuts on the Horizon?

Story Highlights

Tesla’s production continues to exceed deliveries. The company could implement more price cuts to accelerate deliveries.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) continues to impress with its record deliveries. While the leading EV (electric vehicle) maker continues to grow delivery volumes, its production has consistently exceeded deliveries over the past five consecutive quarters. This means that the company could implement more price cuts and take other measures to accelerate volumes, which will pressure margins and limit the upside potential in the short term. 

Tesla stock has gained more than 127% year-to-date. The strong run in TSLA stock reflects higher deliveries and an easing supply chain. 

Tesla’s Margins Could Remain Under Pressure

In Q2, Tesla produced 479,700 vehicles and delivered 446,140 cars. Further, its production has been consistently ahead of deliveries (see the graph below) for the past five consecutive quarters, raising further concerns over margins. 

Tesla implemented price reductions on many vehicle models to accelerate volumes. However, this strategy has resulted in lower margins for the company. The company has experienced a consistent decline in margins, primarily driven by lower prices and a higher-cost operating environment.

While Tesla’s margins have trended lower, they remain higher than the industry average. Tesla CEO Elon Musk said during the Q1 conference call that the company is focused on driving volumes, even if it has to sacrifice some automotive margins in the coming quarters. Further, Musk expects Tesla to recoup margins from service, autonomy, and supercharging.

Goldman Sachs analyst Mark Delaney said that Tesla’s Q2 volumes came in strong and ahead of consensus. However, Delaney reiterated the Hold rating on TSLA stock on July 2. The analyst expects pricing to go down in the coming quarters to “help support volume growth (and reflect global industry supply/demand).”

Is Tesla a Buy or Sell Today?

Tesla is expected to benefit from the ramp-up in production and deliveries. Moreover, opportunities in supercharging, the launch of more affordable models and Cybertruck, and progress with AI (artificial intelligence) products and FSD (full self-driving) bode well for long-term growth.

However, Tesla stock appears expensive on the valuation front, given the recent appreciation in value. Further, Delaney termed TSLA’s valuation “full.” Besides for higher valuation, margin concerns had led several Wall Street analysts to downgrade TSLA stock

It has received 14 Buy, 12 Hold, and five Sell recommendations for a Moderate Buy consensus rating. Further, the average TSLA stock price target of $219.96 implies 21.39% downside potential from current levels.

Investors should note that Delaney is the most accurate analyst for TSLA stock, according to TipRanks. Copying Delaney’s trades on TSLA stock and holding each position for one year could result in 74% of your transactions generating a profit, with an average return of 18.67% per trade.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on TSLA

Twitter’s Old CEO Could Ruin Things for the New CEO
Market NewsTwitter’s Old CEO Could Ruin Things for the New CEO
47m ago
TSLA
Tesla Stock Is a Winner, but How Much Higher Can It Go?
TSLA
Tesla vs. Meta Platforms: Which Stock Will Win in 2023?
META
TSLA
More TSLA Latest News >

More News & Analysis on TSLA

Twitter’s Old CEO Could Ruin Things for the New CEO
Market NewsTwitter’s Old CEO Could Ruin Things for the New CEO
47m ago
TSLA
Tesla Stock Is a Winner, but How Much Higher Can It Go?
Stock Analysis & IdeasTesla Stock Is a Winner, but How Much Higher Can It Go?
8h ago
TSLA
Tesla vs. Meta Platforms: Which Stock Will Win in 2023?
Stock Analysis & IdeasTesla vs. Meta Platforms: Which Stock Will Win in 2023?
14h ago
META
TSLA
More TSLA Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >