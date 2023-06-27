Top Analysts Downgrade Tesla Stock (NASDAQ:TSLA); Should Investors Worry?

tiprankstipranks
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksStock ScreenerCompare StocksPenny Stock ScreenerTop Product Insights Stocks
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst RatingsTrending StocksTop Gainers/Losers/Most ActiveDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF CenterETF ScreenerTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
New
Compare ETFsTop ETFs by AUMTop Gainers/Losers/Most Active
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFsS&P 500 Sector ETFsBond ETFsCommodity ETFsCurrency ETFsIndustry ETFs
Best Dividend StocksBest High Yield Dividend StocksDividend Aristocrats
New
Dividend Stock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
My PortfolioMy WatchlistMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF NewsGlobal Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
Education
TipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityCareersContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Stock Screener
Compare Stocks
Penny Stock Screener
Top Product Insights Stocks
Options Profit Calculator
New
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst Ratings
Trending Stocks
Top Gainers/Losers/Most Active
Top Stock Losers
Most Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF Center
ETF Screener
New
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
New
Compare ETFs
Top ETFs by AUM
ETFs On the Move
Top Gainers/Losers/Most Active
Top ETF Losers
Most Active ETFs
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
S&P 500 Sector ETFs
Bond ETFs
Commodity ETFs
Currency ETFs
Industry ETFs
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
New
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Stock Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF News
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
TipRanks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Top Analysts Downgrade Tesla Stock (NASDAQ:TSLA); Should Investors Worry?

Story Highlights

Top Wall Street analysts recently downgraded TSLA stock. However, analysts remain optimistic about Tesla’s long-term prospects.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) stock rebounded strongly, gaining about 96% so far this year. However, the EV (electric vehicle) giant’s rally has led several top Wall Street analysts to downgrade the stock to Hold. Nonetheless, its solid monthly auto sales, industry-leading margins, incremental IRA credits, and the EV industry embracing Tesla’s charging port standard augurs well for long-term growth. 

Top Wall Street Analysts Downgrade Tesla Stock

As Tesla stock rose swiftly recently, top Wall Street analysts, including Mark Delaney of Goldman SachsAdam Jonas of Morgan Stanley, and Dan Levy of Barclays, recently downgraded Tesla stock to Hold. 

Before moving ahead, investors should note that TipRanks identifies the top Wall Street analysts per sector, per timeframe, and against different benchmarks. The ranking reflects an analyst’s ability to deliver high returns through recommendations. Following the ratings, TipRanks’ algorithms calculate the statistical significance of each rating, the analysts’ overall success rate, and the average return.

While these analysts remain bullish about TSLA’s long-term prospects, the recent rally indicates that positives are reflected in Tesla stock, with its valuation offering a balanced risk-reward profile near the current levels. 

In a note to investors dated June 25, Delaney said that Tesla is poised to grow in the long term due to its market leadership in the EV and clean energy space. However, the analyst believes that these positives are “now better reflected in the stock.”

Meanwhile, Barclays analyst Dan Levy sees the growth in TSLA stock as “too sharp relative to challenging near-term fundamentals.” However, the analyst is optimistic about the company’s long-term prospects. 

Is Tesla Still a Good Stock to Buy?

The ramp-up in production and delivery, financial benefits from the growing NACS (North American Charging Standards) adoption (supercharging opportunity), recovery in margins, as well as the launch of the Cybertruck and a more affordable model bode well for growth. Further, progress with FSD (full self-driving) and AI (artificial intelligence) products could further boost its financials and stock price.

However, near-term margin headwinds keep analysts cautiously optimistic about Tesla stock.

From top analysts, TSLA stock has seven Buys, nine Holds, and one Sell recommendation assigned in the past three months for a Moderate Buy rating. Further, the average TSLA stock price target of $214.60 implies 12.4% downside potential from current levels.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on TSLA

Palantir’s Game-Changing AI Plans Could Send This Stock Skyrocketing
Stock Analysis & IdeasPalantir’s Game-Changing AI Plans Could Send This Stock Skyrocketing
46m ago
NIO
AMZN
Cathie Wood’s ARK Loads Up on AMD and TSM Stock, Dumps Tesla
AMD
TSM
TSLA Stock Dives 6% Ahead of Sales Reports
F
GM
More TSLA Latest News >

More News & Analysis on TSLA

Palantir’s Game-Changing AI Plans Could Send This Stock Skyrocketing
Stock Analysis & IdeasPalantir’s Game-Changing AI Plans Could Send This Stock Skyrocketing
46m ago
NIO
AMZN
Cathie Wood’s ARK Loads Up on AMD and TSM Stock, Dumps Tesla
Market NewsCathie Wood’s ARK Loads Up on AMD and TSM Stock, Dumps Tesla
3h ago
AMD
TSM
TSLA Stock Dives 6% Ahead of Sales Reports
Market NewsTSLA Stock Dives 6% Ahead of Sales Reports
18h ago
F
GM
More TSLA Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >