tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
In this article:
TSLA
All News
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Tesla: Musk’s Economy Warning Demands Attention, Says Morgan Stanley

In this article:
In this article:
TSLA

As if investors weren’t jittery enough about the state of the global economy, Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk has now further added to the heebie-jeebies.

In an email to Tesla employees, Musk said the company will not only pause hiring but that it will have to let go of 10% of the workforce. If that wasn’t bad enough, Musk also said he had a “super bad feeling” regarding the economy.

Should investors go into panic mode, then? Maybe not quite yet, although according to Morgan Stanley’s Adam Jonas, with Musk heading the “world’s most vertically integrated car company,” they should pay attention. “In our view,” the analyst went on to say, “Tesla’s not your average canary in the coal mine. It’s more like a whale in the lithium mine.”

With his comments in mind, investors should “reconsider their forecasts on margins and top-line growth.”

More to the point, given the recent Shanghai lockdowns which impeded production at the company’s local Gigafactory, in addition to rising input costs, and the costs associated with ramping both the Berlin and Austin facilities, amongst other factors, Jonas says investors should “discount auto gross margins,” which the analyst believes probably reached a peak in the first quarter.

“While we would still say that demand for Tesla vehicles exceeds their capacity to produce,” Jonas elaborated, “this is not necessarily mutually exclusive with an ability, if not a need, for Tesla to control costs on a go-forward basis.”

So, does the difficult macro landscape in which the supply chain remains pressurized, inflation is impacting demand, geopolitical risks are heightened, and capital markets remain depressed require some lowering of expectations for the EV segment?

Jonas thinks so. “It is possible to be a long-term EV bull while revising down the adoption curve through mid-decade,” the analyst summed up.

That said, Jonas refrains from making any changes to his Tesla model right now. The analyst’s rating for the stock stays an Overweight (i.e., Buy) while the price target remains at $1,300. (To watch Jonas’ track record, click here)

What does the rest of the Street think? Looking at the consensus breakdown, opinions from other analysts are more spread out. 14 Buys, 10 Holds and 6 Sells add up to a Moderate Buy consensus. In addition, the $915.38 average price target indicates 28% upside potential. (See Tesla stock forecast on TipRanks)

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analyst. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

Latest News Feed

Are Insiders Booking Profits at Enphase Energy?
ENPH
What Are the Implications of Coinbase’s Hiring Freeze?
COIN
Rolls-Royce Inches Closer to Net Zero with New Solar Park in Germany
GB:RR
Linamar Completes Salford Group Acquisition, Expanding Its Agriculture Portfolio
Why Is Starbucks Looking Outside for a New CEO?
SBUX
Is Grocery Outlet Stock Losing Its Sheen?
GO
Google to Pay Fine in Australia Over Defamation Charges; Street Sticks to Buy
GOOGL
Why are Insiders Buying Iovance Stock?
IOVA
Here’s a Sneak-Peak of Apple’s Annual Developer Conference
AAPL
Why Is This Top Insider Loading Up on Appian Stock?
APPN
In this article:
TSLA

Latest News Feed

Are Insiders Booking Profits at Enphase Energy?
ENPH
What Are the Implications of Coinbase’s Hiring Freeze?
COIN
Rolls-Royce Inches Closer to Net Zero with New Solar Park in Germany
GB:RR
Linamar Completes Salford Group Acquisition, Expanding Its Agriculture Portfolio
Why Is Starbucks Looking Outside for a New CEO?
SBUX
Is Grocery Outlet Stock Losing Its Sheen?
GO
Google to Pay Fine in Australia Over Defamation Charges; Street Sticks to Buy
GOOGL
Why are Insiders Buying Iovance Stock?
IOVA
Here’s a Sneak-Peak of Apple’s Annual Developer Conference
AAPL
Why Is This Top Insider Loading Up on Appian Stock?
APPN