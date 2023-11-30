Tech Titans Continue to Trim Costs Even as Stocks Rebound

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Stock WebsitesTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Options
Options Market Overview Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Most Active OptionsOptions Volume Leaders
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Education
How To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert CenterTipRanksAI
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Stock Websites
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Options
Options Market Overview
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Most Active Options
Options Volume Leaders
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Tech Titans Continue to Trim Costs Even as Stocks Rebound
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Tech Titans Continue to Trim Costs Even as Stocks Rebound

Story Highlights

Tech titans, including GOOGL, MSFT, AMZN, and META, continue to trim costs despite their businesses and share prices marking a swift recovery.

Tech titans, including Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), and Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META), continue to trim costs despite the rapid rebound of their stock values in 2023. According to a report from The Wall Street Journal, these tech behemoths are still downsizing their workforce, albeit in smaller numbers, as they maintain stringent cost controls.

The report emphasizes that these tech giants have eliminated several hundred roles recently. Moreover, the AI (Artificial Intelligence) revolution has led them to reallocate resources towards AI-related projects. 

Thanks to tight cost control and investments in AI, the stocks of AMZN, GOOGL, META, and MSFT have registered significant year-to-date gains (see the graph below). Moreover, dozens of analysts maintain a bullish outlook on their prospects. The rally in their share prices prompts the question: which of these stocks has more upside potential? 

Amazon Stock Offers Higher Upside Potential

TipRanks’ Stock Comparison tool shows that all these tech stocks sport a Strong Buy consensus rating. Moreover, they carry an Outperform Smart Score. What stands out is that shares of e-commerce giant Amazon offer a higher upside potential among these stocks. 

Wall Street analysts’ average AMZN stock price target of $175.75 implies 20.11% upside potential from current levels. This is higher than META, GOOGL, and MSFT’s upside potential of 16.71%, 13.73%, and 8.76%, respectively. 

Is It a Good Time to Buy Amazon Stock? 

Amazon stock has increased by over 74% year-to-date. Despite the significant appreciation, every analyst covering Amazon stock recommends buying it. This implies that AMZN stock is a Buy based on analysts’ consensus ratings. 

Its aggressive investments in AI and focus on integrating generative AI capabilities into its cloud offerings augur well for growth. In addition, the strength of its advertising business, reduction in delivery time, and focus on lowering costs position it well to deliver solid financials in the coming quarters. 

Bottom Line 

The tech giants maintain strict control over costs and invest in AI, keeping analysts upbeat. While AMZN, META, MSFT, and GOOGL stocks have delivered solid year-to-date gains, analysts’ average price target suggests AMZN stock offers a higher upside potential among these companies from current levels.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Tech Titans Continue to Trim Costs Even as Stocks Rebound
News On DemandStay up-to-date on market-moving news with a feed made just for youGet the App

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
More Trending Stocks >

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
RUT
Russell 2000
TNX
10-Yr-Bond
BTC-USD
Bitcoin
More Trending Stocks >

Popular Articles

More Stock Analysis & Market news >