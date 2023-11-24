MSFT, META, GOOGL: 3 Tech Stocks With Dozens of Buy Ratings

Investors planning to put their savings in tech stocks could consider Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META), and Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL). Shares of these big tech giants have received dozens of Buy ratings from Wall Street analysts.

Let’s delve into analysts’ recommendations for these stocks.

What is the Prediction for Alphabet Stock?

Wall Street analysts are bullish about Alphabet’s prospects, reflecting the strength in the company’s Services revenue. At the same time, the company’s investments in AI (Artificial Intelligence)-led startups and integration of AI into its products, mainly Search and Cloud offerings, support Google stock’s bull case.

GOOGL stock has gained about 57% year-to-date. Further, it sports a Strong Buy consensus rating based on 27 Buys and six Holds. As Alphabet stock has gained significantly, the average GOOGL stock price target of $153.52 implies a limited upside potential of 10.85% from current levels.

Is Meta Stock Expected to Go Up?

Meta Platforms stock has gained about 184% year-to-date, reflecting its efforts to cut costs and drive engagement on its platform. Looking ahead, Meta’s investment in AI, improving engagement on its Family of Apps, an expected recovery in the ad market, and cost reductions keep analysts bullish about its prospect.

Meta Platforms stock has 37 Buys and one Hold recommendation, reflecting a Strong Buy consensus rating. Further, the average META stock price target of $386.06 implies an upside potential of 13.05% from current levels.

What Do Analysts Say About Microsoft?

Microsoft stock is up about 59% year-to-date. The company’s diversified product portfolio supports its growth. Moreover, its aggressive investments in AI and its integration into the cloud business position it well to deliver solid financials in the coming quarters and keep analysts optimistic.

Remarkably, 32 analysts recommend a Buy on Microsoft stock, while one has a Hold rating. This translates into a Strong Buy consensus rating. Further, analysts’ average price target of $410.03 implies 8.52% upside potential from current levels.

Bottom Line

These companies continue to dominate the tech space and are going all-in on AI. Their aggressive investments in this transformative tech and the integration of AI in their respective products and solutions will support future growth, as reflected in analysts’ Strong Buy consensus rating.

