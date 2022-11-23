Suncor’s (TSE:SU) Long-Term Prospects Look Sunny

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth Stocks
New
Trending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield Calculator
New
Dividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
Stock Comparison
NFT Stocks
Popular
Oil StocksBest Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksFAANG StocksWallStreetBets StocksBank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsPre-Market BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto News
Dividend Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Suncor’s (TSE:SU) Long-Term Prospects Look Sunny

Story Highlights

Suncor is suffering from various safety issues at its oil sites and rising costs. However, the long-term demand environment is strong, as is its operational roadmap.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU), a Canada-based integrated energy company, has been plagued with numerous challenges in the past few years, including safety and health-related issues at various oil sites, causing cost increases and multiple downtimes. Nevertheless, SU has long-term prospects that cannot be overlooked.

The company is wasting no time on enhancing its core business and reducing its debt. In 2021, Suncor deleveraged its balance sheet by almost C$4 billion. Its strategy is to maintain a disciplined capital approach to support cash flows and repay further debt this year.

The importance of energy security is growing as many countries are turning their attention to Canadian production. Incidentally, Suncor is the largest oil sand producer in Canada, which positions it to efficiently meet the growing demand for Canadian oil production over the years.

Consistent dividend-generating capabilities are also among Suncor’s positives. In Q3, the company returned C$638 million to shareholders in dividends. Last week, the company hiked its dividend by 11%, reaching C$0.52 per share, after its earnings increased by around 150% in the third quarter.

The company’s dividend yield is 4.3% currently, meaning 4.3% of share prices are paid to shareholders as dividends, which is impressive, especially during uncertain times when capital gains are hard to achieve.

Is Suncor Energy Stock a Good Investment?

The company has clearly benefited this year from burgeoning oil prices. Despite the recent lull in the oil sector, SU stock has gained 47% so far this year. Moreover, the current price is around 5.1x its forward 12-month earnings estimates, lower than the sector median forward P/E of 7.9x. This makes it reasonably priced currently.

Wall Street is cautiously optimistic about the company’s prospects, with a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on five Buys and four Holds. The average SU price target of C$54.53 indicates that Suncor stock has the potential to increase by about 13.9% over the next 12 months.

Also, hedge fund activity on SU stock looks encouraging. Hedge funds increased holdings by 2.1 million shares last quarter, indicating a very positive confidence signal. Hedge funds are run by industry experts, and an increased purchase activity by them may indicate a positive outlook.

Takeaway: Don’t Overlook Suncor Stock

Reducing debt, a strong capital usage roadmap, secular demand for oil and energy, and a relatively inexpensive valuation make SU stock an attractive stock to consider.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer
Videos

More News & Analysis on SU

Suncor price target lowered to C$60 from C$63 at Credit Suisse
The FlySuncor price target lowered to C$60 from C$63 at Credit Suisse
2d ago
SU
Suncor price target raised to C$53 from C$50 at Raymond James
SU
Suncor Energy (NYSE: SU) to Buy Another 21.3% Stake in the Fort Hills Project for $1B
SU
More SU Latest News >
Videos

More News & Analysis on SU

Suncor price target lowered to C$60 from C$63 at Credit Suisse
The FlySuncor price target lowered to C$60 from C$63 at Credit Suisse
2d ago
SU
Suncor price target raised to C$53 from C$50 at Raymond James
The FlySuncor price target raised to C$53 from C$50 at Raymond James
15d ago
SU
Suncor Energy (NYSE: SU) to Buy Another 21.3% Stake in the Fort Hills Project for $1B
Market NewsSuncor Energy (NYSE: SU) to Buy Another 21.3% Stake in the Fort Hills Project for $1B
27d ago
SU

Latest News Feed