Stock Market Today – Wednesday, August 3: What You Need to Know

U.S. stock market futures climbed early Wednesday morning as investors found respite in a drop in food and commodity prices, amid mounting economic and geopolitical concerns.

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) gained 0.34%, while those on the S&P 500 (SPX) moved 0.32% higher, as of 6.55 a.m. EST, Wednesday. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq 100 (NDX) futures advanced by 0.27%.

Despite the moderation in food prices, experts still think that it might be too soon to celebrate. The ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, combined with an extremely hot and dry spell in Europe could disrupt food supply, which will weigh on food prices.

Moreover, sentiments during the regular trading hours Tuesday were tense, as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi made her controversial visit to Taiwan, defying several warnings from China. Investors believe that this step might hurt the already wounded relations between the U.S. and China, which may lead the stock prices of numerous companies to falter.

Importantly yet, the Federal Reserve updated us that their hawkishness is far from over, smashing the general hope of milder interest rate hikes in the forthcoming meetings. The Fed might make another aggressive rate increase in September, and continue the stance till about early next year.

This announcement led to some more investors fleeing from the stock market, and ultimately, the Dow, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq 100 ended the day 1.23%, 0.67%, and 0.3% lower.

Additionally, on Tuesday, the Labor Department revealed that the U.S. job market had cooled significantly in June at 10.7 million vacancies, down from May’s reading of 11.3 million. Nonetheless, a recent survey by The Wall Street Journal found that most economists believe that unemployment will rise and then settle around the 4.3% mark at the end of 2023.

The unemployment rate reading for July is due out on Friday this week. The reading was 3.6% for the month of June.

Disclosure