SolarEdge Technologies Stock (NASDAQ:SEDG): Let It Fall Before Making the Call

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Stock WebsitesTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit CalculatorCompound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Education
How To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert CenterTipRanksAI
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Stock Websites
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
SolarEdge Technologies Stock (NASDAQ:SEDG): Let It Fall Before Making the Call
Stock Analysis & Ideas

SolarEdge Technologies Stock (NASDAQ:SEDG): Let It Fall Before Making the Call

Story Highlights

Even before SolarEdge Technologies officially releases its full quarterly report, the market is taking SEDG stock to the woodshed. Yet, after the shock and horror subside, there may be a worthwhile trade with SolarEdge shares.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) stock is one of the worst performers today, both inside and outside of the solar sector. Before making any buying decisions, it’s wise for prospective investors to let the market absorb SolarEdge’s recent announcements. It will take some time for the bad news surrounding SolarEdge Technologies to sink in, so I am neutral on SEDG stock and am staying out of the way for a while.

Based in Israel, SolarEdge Technologies sells inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations. Some investors may be optimistic about SolarEdge’s prospects as a global competitor in the solar equipment space.

It’s fine to be bullish about the solar industry and even about SolarEdge Technologies in particular. However, you’ll definitely want to get the lowdown on SolarEdge Technologies’ latest update before considering SEDG stock. Then, you’ll probably decide to wait on the sidelines until the market calms down.

SolarEdge Technologies Gets Multiple Price Target Cuts

Even before SEDG stock collapsed on October 20, a number of experts on Wall Street signaled caution about SolarEdge Technologies. Did they sense that a share-price rout was about to take place?

I don’t know the answer to that question, but I can say with confidence that some analysts had mixed feelings about SolarEdge. For example, Piper Sandler analyst Kashy Harrison lowered his price target on SolarEdge stock from $325 to $210. Harrison observed (the following citations are courtesy of TheFly) that the “demand dichotomy” between utility and consumer end markets has persisted into third-quarter earnings for the renewable and alternative energy space.

Similarly, Citigroup (NYSE:C) lowered its price target on SEDG stock from $330 to $248. The Citigroup analyst expects “another rough quarter” for residential solar companies, though they also contend that utility-scale stocks should fare better.

Meanwhile, JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) analyst Mark Strouse lowered his price target on SolarEdge stock from $299 to $275. Strouse noted a “very volatile” last few months for alternative energy stocks, though he predicted that the sector’s third-quarter results should be an “important catalyst, helping to buoy better positioned stocks that have been dragged down with the overall space.” As we’ll discover in a moment, Strouse’s optimistic expectations might not pan out as anticipated.

In addition, Scotiabank (NYSE:BNS) drastically reduced its SolarEdge Technologies stock price target from $345 to $170. Scotiabank expects the third-quarter reporting season to be “very early to see major signs of inflection or improvement in the operating environment for residential solar.” Just to give you a preview, investors probably shouldn’t be overly confident that there will be “major signs” of “improvement.”

SolarEdge Technologies’ Pre-Earnings Disaster

Those analysts were right to be cautious and to lower their price targets for SEDG stock. SolarEdge Technologies won’t release its full Q3-2023 earnings results until November 6, but the company announced its preliminary quarterly financial figures yesterday. Suffice to say, the market didn’t respond favorably, as SolarEdge shares have plummeted.

Here’s what happened. SolarEdge Technologies CEO Zvi Lando admitted that the company “experienced substantial unexpected cancellations and pushouts of existing backlog” from European distributors, and this weighed on the company’s financials.

Consequently, SolarEdge’s management anticipates third-quarter “revenue, gross margin and operating income” to be “below the low end of the prior guidance range.” Not only that, but SolarEdge Technologies braced the market for “significantly lower revenues” in the fourth quarter.

Furthermore, SolarEdge Technologies lowered its third-quarter revenue guidance range to $720 million-$730 million from the previous range of $880 million-$920 million. So now, it’s easy to see why investors aren’t very happy about SolarEdge.

Is SEDG Stock a Buy, According to Analysts?

On TipRanks, SEDG comes in as a Moderate Buy based on 11 Buys and eight Hold ratings assigned by analysts in the past three months. The average SolarEdge Technologies stock price target is $206.11 (though this is likely to change soon), implying 148% upside potential.

If you’re wondering which analyst you should follow if you want to buy and sell SEDG stock, the most profitable analyst covering the stock (on a one-year timeframe) is Joseph Osha of Guggenheim, with an average return of 89.23% per rating and a 73% success rate. Click on the image below to learn more.

Conclusion: Should You Consider SEDG Stock?

There actually might be a rally coming for SolarEdge Technologies stock since the market is now pricing in all of the unfavorable news. Maybe investors will relax a little bit after SolarEdge releases its full quarterly earnings results.

There’s no guarantee that this will happen, though. The market might take days, weeks, or longer to absorb the shock of SolarEdge Technologies’ preliminary quarterly announcements. Therefore, investors probably shouldn’t consider buying SEDG stock now, and I believe it would be wise to wait and see if the share price drops further before making any decisions.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
More Trending Stocks >

Related Articles

Here’s Why SolarEdge (NASDAQ:SEDG) Stock Fell Over 21%
Market NewsHere’s Why SolarEdge (NASDAQ:SEDG) Stock Fell Over 21%
9h ago
SEDG
SolarEdge put volume heavy and directionally bearish
The FlySolarEdge put volume heavy and directionally bearish
1d ago
SEDG
SolarEdge price target lowered to $170 from $345 at Scotiabank
The FlySolarEdge price target lowered to $170 from $345 at Scotiabank
1d ago
ENPH
SEDG
All News >

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
RUT
Russell 2000
TNX
10-Yr-Bond
BTC-USD
Bitcoin
More Trending Stocks >

Popular Articles

More Stock Analysis & Market news >