SoFi Technologies Stock’s (NASDAQ:SOFI) Slew of Downgrades Should Make You Think Twice

tiprankstipranks
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksStock ScreenerCompare StocksPenny Stock ScreenerTop Product Insights Stocks
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst RatingsTrending StocksTop Stock GainersTop Stock LosersMost Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF CenterETF ScreenerTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
New
Compare ETFsTop ETFs by AUM
ETFs On the Move
Top ETF GainersTop ETF LosersMost Active ETFs
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFsS&P 500 Sector ETFsBond ETFsCommodity ETFsCurrency ETFsIndustry ETFs
Best Dividend StocksBest High Yield Dividend StocksDividend Aristocrats
New
Dividend Stock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
My PortfolioMy WatchlistMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF NewsGlobal Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
Education
TipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityCareersContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Stock Screener
Compare Stocks
Penny Stock Screener
Top Product Insights Stocks
Options Profit Calculator
New
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst Ratings
Trending Stocks
Top Stock Gainers
Top Stock Losers
Most Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF Center
ETF Screener
New
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
New
Compare ETFs
Top ETFs by AUM
ETFs On the Move
Top ETF Gainers
Top ETF Losers
Most Active ETFs
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
S&P 500 Sector ETFs
Bond ETFs
Commodity ETFs
Currency ETFs
Industry ETFs
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
New
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Stock Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF News
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
TipRanks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

SoFi Technologies Stock’s (NASDAQ:SOFI) Slew of Downgrades Should Make You Think Twice

Story Highlights

The end of the U.S. student loan repayment pause certainly seems bullish for SoFi Technologies. Yet, not every expert on Wall Street is optimistic about the company. Therefore, caution is advised if you’re thinking about buying SOFI stock.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) might represent the future of banking, but prospective investors should think twice. Downgrades from prominent strategists indicate that SoFi Technologies could have a bumpy road ahead, and I am neutral on SOFI stock for the foreseeable future.

SoFi Technologies is both a personal finance app and a legitimate, chartered bank in the U.S. While it’s available to a wide variety of demographics, SoFi Technologies mainly appeals to younger bankers, including Zoomers and Millennials.

There’s a potentially positive catalyst for SoFi Technologies contained within the bipartisan debt-ceiling agreement. Plus, SOFI stock has rallied significantly recently. Be careful, though, as a number of analysts are currently cautious about SoFi Technologies.

Student Loan Overhang is Lifted for SoFi Technologies

Earlier this year, some folks were worried about SoFi Technologies because of the regional bank fiasco that involved Silicon Valley Bank, as well as the cryptocurrency scandal involving FTX. However, SoFi Technologies seems to have survived those financial sector crises. Now, investors can turn their attention to another issue that has been problematic for SoFi Technologies – the pause on required federal student loan repayments.

Certainly, it’s not a coincidence that SOFI ran higher while practically the entire stock market rallied during the past month. As the old saying goes, a rising tide lifts all boats. Yet, there’s also been another catalyst at work. SoFi Technologies generates some of its revenue from refinancing student loans. Therefore, it’s positive news for SoFi Technologies that the recent debt-ceiling agreement indicates a potential ending of the student loan repayment pause after August 30.

At least one analyst took note of this, as BTIG analyst Lance Jessurun initiated his coverage of SOFI with a Buy rating, citing “potential further upside coming from the end to the student loan payment moratorium.” Jessurun also feels that “it’s difficult to see valuation remaining this low with GAAP profitability by the end of FY23.” However, I’d respond to that by saying there’s no guarantee that SoFi Technologies will achieve profitability within that timeframe.

Analysts Point to Valuation Concerns with SoFi Technologies

One thing to remember is that the financial markets are highly efficient. Everything I just stated about the likely end to the student loan repayment pause is already known and has likely already been priced into SOFI stock. Furthermore, it’s worth considering whether the SoFi Technologies share price might be too high and due for a pullback or at least a period of consolidation.

After all, when a stock goes from $4.75 to $8.50 in less than a month, that’s not normal or natural, even if the student loan repayment pause is set to end soon. As Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Global Research analyst Mihir Bhatia put it, “While we agree the payment moratorium expiry is a positive, we now see the positive fundamental aspects of the story as largely priced in.” Notably, Bank of America analysts reduced their rating on SoFi Technologies stock from Buy to Neutral.

In a similar vein, Oppenheimer analyst Dominick Gabriele downgraded SOFI stock from Outperform (similar to Buy) to Perform (similar to Hold). Gabriele cited the stock’s “epic” year-to-date rally and reported that “SoFi’s stock is trading at the top end of our high range.”

Moreover, Piper Sandler analyst Kevin Barker lowered his rating on SoFi Technologies shares from Overweight (similar to Buy) to Neutral, with the explanation that “The change in our rating is primarily due to valuation.” With that in mind, Piper Sandler analysts downgraded SoFi Technologies stock from Overweight to Neutral.

What is the Price Target for SOFI Stock?

Turning to Wall Street, SOFI stock comes in as a Moderate Buy based on seven Buys, eight Holds, and one Sell rating. The average SoFi Technologies stock price target is $8.86, implying 2.9% upside potential.

If you’re wondering which analyst you should follow if you want to buy and sell SOFI stock, the most accurate analyst covering the stock (on a one-year timeframe) is Dan Dolev of Mizuho Securities, with an average return of 10.94% per rating and a 63% success rate. Click on the image below to learn more.

Conclusion: Should You Consider SOFI Stock?

With multiple experts on Wall Street pointing to SoFi Technologies’ possible overvaluation, it may be time for the perma-bulls to pause and reflect. Sure, it’s positive news for SoFi Technologies that the government plans to end the student loan repayment pause, but that’s already a known and priced-in factor.

This doesn’t mean SoFi Technologies is a failing business by any means. Perhaps SOFI stock will be a worthy Buy if it comes down by 10%. Unless and until that happens, though, I’m only prepared to assign a neutral assessment to SoFi Technologies.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on SOFI

SOFI Stock Tanks as Analysts Downgrade to Hold
Market NewsSOFI Stock Tanks as Analysts Downgrade to Hold
6d ago
SOFI
SoFi Technologies downgraded to Neutral from Buy at BofA
SOFI
SoFi Technologies downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at Piper Sandler
SOFI
More SOFI Latest News >

More News & Analysis on SOFI

SOFI Stock Tanks as Analysts Downgrade to Hold
Market NewsSOFI Stock Tanks as Analysts Downgrade to Hold
6d ago
SOFI
SoFi Technologies downgraded to Neutral from Buy at BofA
The FlySoFi Technologies downgraded to Neutral from Buy at BofA
6d ago
SOFI
SoFi Technologies downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at Piper Sandler
The FlySoFi Technologies downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at Piper Sandler
6d ago
SOFI
More SOFI Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >