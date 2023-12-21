SNAP vs. PINS: Which Social Media Stock is the Better Buy?

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Stock WebsitesTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Options
Options Market Overview Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Currency
Currency CenterEUR/USD
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Personal Finance CenterMortgagesLoansInvesting & RetirementSpending & Savings
Calculators
401k Retirement CalculatorMortgage Calculator
Popular
Compound Interest CalculatorDollar Cost Avergaging
New
Student Loan CalculatorAuto Loan Calculator
Education
How To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert CenterTipRanksAI
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Stock Websites
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Options
Options Market Overview
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Most Active Options
Options Volume Leaders
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Currency
Currency Center
EUR/USD
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Calculators
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
Popular
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
SNAP vs. PINS: Which Social Media Stock is the Better Buy?
Stock Analysis & Ideas

SNAP vs. PINS: Which Social Media Stock is the Better Buy?

Story Highlights

Like most tech companies in their early years, social media companies have historically had a tough time turning a profit; Snap and Pinterest are no different. However, a closer look reveals which stock is better.

In this piece, I evaluated two social media stocks, Snap (NYSE:SNAP) and Pinterest (NYSE:PINS), using TipRanks’ comparison tool to determine which is better. A closer look suggests a bearish view for Snap and a neutral view for Pinterest.

Snap is a social media company best known as the parent company of the well-known messaging app Snapchat, while Pinterest is a visual discovery engine that enables users to find ideas like recipes, inspirations for the home and style, and more.

Shares of Snap have skyrocketed 92.3% over the last three months and are also up 92% over the past year. Meanwhile, Pinterest stock is up 40.3% over the last three months and up 47.7% over the last year.

With Snap up roughly twice as much as Pinterest over the last year, a closer look is needed to determine whether the market is right to favor Snap.

Since neither company is profitable on an annual, non-adjusted basis, we’ll compare their price-to-sales (P/S) ratios to gauge their valuations against each other and against that of their industry. For comparison, the internet services and social media industry is currently trading at a P/S of 7.3, while Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META), the poster child for social media, is trading at a P/S of 7.1.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP)

At a P/S of 6.2, Snap is trading at a discount to its industry’s valuation despite doubling over the last 12 months. However, the company’s weak earnings trends, its lack of profitability, and the fact that it’s trading around its 52-week high all suggest a bearish view might be appropriate.

Snap’s current 52-week high is right around $18 a share, and it’s been marching steadily higher over the last 12 months. In fact, company insiders have sold $3.8 million worth of shares in Informative Sell transactions over the last three months.

However, the reality is that the company’s earnings trends just aren’t good — despite receiving several analyst upgrades and target-price increases recently. Snap has a track record of missing revenue estimates in almost every quarter over the last two years, except for the two most recent quarters and the fourth quarter of 2021. It has done better on the earnings front, usually reporting better-than-expected adjusted losses.

However, Snap has never been profitable in its 10-year history, even on an adjusted basis, according to generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). It did eke out a GAAP profit in the fourth quarter of 2021, but that hasn’t translated into any positive earnings trends.

In fact, Snap’s net income margins worsened from -12% in 2021 to -31% in 2022, stabilizing (at least temporarily) at -30% over the last 12 months. What’s worse is that it may be several years before the company becomes reliably profitable, with one analyst warning a year ago that Snap may not generate a profit until the lead-up to the 2028 presidential election.

What is the Price Target for SNAP Stock? 

Snap has a Hold consensus rating based on six Buys, 19 Holds, and three Sell ratings assigned over the last three months. At $12.54, the average Snap stock price target implies downside potential of 24.46%.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS)

Meanwhile, at a P/S of 8.7, Pinterest is trading at a steep premium to its industry but more importantly, to the much larger and profitable Meta Platforms. While its earnings trends are far better than Snap’s, the fact that Pinterest is trading around its 52-week high, which has triggered a large number of Auto Sell transactions among insiders, suggests a neutral view might be appropriate, pending a better entry price and more reliable financial metrics.

Pinterest’s current 52-week high is around $38 a share. While it has had a bumpier ride than Snap over the last year, Pinterest has been trending upward since late October.

As of December 20, there have been no Informative Sell (or Buy) transactions among Pinterest insiders, meaning those that don’t occur on the open market. However, there’s been a growing number of Auto Sell transactions. Most insiders establish pre-set trading plans with prices at which to automatically sell shares of their company.

Thus, a large number of Auto Sell transactions suggests that Pinterest stock is repeatedly brushing up against the high prices set by insiders. In other words, they don’t expect the stock to go much higher anytime soon, so these auto-sell transactions represent profit-taking among insiders.

However, the good news is that Pinterest is reliably profitable on a non-GAAP, adjusted basis. Of course, a company doesn’t really prove anything until they are steadily profitable on a GAAP basis, but Pinterest appears much closer to profitability than Snap.

In fact, Pinterest was profitable in 2021, with a net income margin of 12%. Unfortunately, the company lost money in 2022, as evidenced by its net income margin of -3%, and its margin fell further to -7% over the last 12 months.

Pinterest certainly isn’t out of the woods yet, as its monthly active users and average revenue per user have been bumpy. However, it did grow both metrics in the most recent quarter, so the company is worth monitoring.

What is the Price Target for PINS Stock?

Pinterest has a Strong Buy consensus rating based on 23 Buys, seven Holds, and zero Sell ratings assigned over the last three months. At $37.39, the average Pinterest stock price target implies downside potential of 1.71%.

Conclusion: Bearish on SNAP, Neutral on PINS

Based on the complete pictures of both companies, Pinterest is the clear winner, but it has gotten too expensive this year and is trading at a too-high P/S multiple. Thus, the company and its stock are worth monitoring for steadier user growth, an improvement in GAAP profitability, and a better entry price.

On the other hand, Snap is also extremely expensive after this year’s run-up, but its financial picture isn’t as clear as Pinterest’s, calling for a bearish view instead.

Disclosure 

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
SNAP vs. PINS: Which Social Media Stock is the Better Buy?
News On DemandStay up-to-date on market-moving news with a feed made just for youGet the App

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
More Trending Stocks >

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
RUT
Russell 2000
TNX
10-Yr-Bond
BTC-USD
Bitcoin
More Trending Stocks >

Popular Articles

More Stock Analysis & Market news >