Simon Property Group Stock (NYSE: SPG): Should You Buy Its 6.2% Dividend?

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth Stocks
New
Trending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield Calculator
New
Dividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
Stock Comparison
NFT Stocks
Popular
Oil StocksBest Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksFAANG StocksWallStreetBets StocksBank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsPre-Market BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto News
Dividend Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Simon Property Group Stock (NYSE: SPG): Should You Buy Its 6.2% Dividend?

Story Highlights

Simon Property Group retail locations continue to attract robust tenant demand. Additionally, its earnings and dividend growth have formed a strong trend, which, along with the stock’s hefty yield and humble valuation, could bear further upside.

Simon Property Group’s (NYSE: SPG) performance has been improving continuously since the harsh days of the COVID-19 pandemic. Impressively, the company’s recovery has taken place rather swiftly, as its financials are set to approach their pre-pandemic levels this year. Combined with Simon’s ongoing dividend increases, its already attractive 6.2% yield, and the stock’s valuation likely bearing further upside, I remain bullish on the stock.

SPG’s Financials are Approaching Their Pre-Pandemic Levels

Being a retail REIT, Simon Property was adversely impacted during the pandemic. Year-to-date, however, the company has established very strong recovery momentum. In fact, based on the company’s performance during the first nine months of 2022, Simon Property Group is set to end the year with its financials approaching their pre-pandemic levels.

With foot traffic in malls resuming and retailers once again looking for prime locations to set shop, Simon achieved total revenues of $1.32 billion in its most recent Q3 results, indicating a 1.5% increase from the comparable period last year.

To be more specific, higher revenues were driven by the ongoing recovery in the retail real estate market, robust leasing momentum, and improving occupancy levels. In fact, occupancy was 94.5% at the end of the quarter compared to 92.8% at the end of Q2, suggesting a substantial increase of 170 basis points.

Simon is capitalizing on its improving rent revenues and operating metrics to drive higher profitability. Its portfolio’s net operating income (NOI), which includes its domestic properties, its overseas properties, and the acquired Taubman properties, rose by 3.2% compared to Q3 2021.

I like this number, but most importantly, I like the fact that it indicates that Taubman has been accretive to the company’s results. At the time, the market was somewhat skeptical of the buyout. Thus, seeing growing NOI, including the Taubman properties, should reassure investors of management’s confidence to allocate capital efficiently.

Finally, backed by SPG’s better-than-expected results, management boosted its prior outlook once again. They are now expecting SPG’s funds from operations per share (also known as FFO/share, the cash flow from a real estate company) to land in the range of $11.83 to $11.88 (up from $11.70 to $11.77 previously). At the midpoint, this is only 4.1% away from the company’s pre-pandemic FFO/share of $12.37 in Fiscal 2019.

Successive Dividend Hikes Attract Investor Attention 

While Wall Street should be pleased by SPG posting solid growth in revenues and FFO/share, I believe what has actually driven the stock’s recent gains were its successive dividend hikes, which have likely captured investors’ attention.

Following Simon slashing its dividend amid the pandemic, the company has now increased it for seven sequential quarters. That’s quite an established trend already! Along with its Q3 results, the company raised its dividend for a seventh consecutive quarter to a quarterly rate of $1.80, celebrating a 2.9% increase sequentially, or a 9.1% increase year-over-year.

The question that arises now is whether these attention-drawing sequential increases can be sustained. Well, the $7.20 annualized dividend suggests a comfortable payout ratio of 61% at the midpoint of Simon’s updated guidance. Based on this, I would say there is a high chance that Simon’s will sustain these quarterly increases, possibly until the quarterly rate reaches its levels prior to the cut ($2.10/quarter).

Is SPG Stock Reasonably Valued?

Shares of Simon have rallied by 34% from their 52-week lows. That said, I believe that the stock remains modestly undervalued. At the midpoint of management’s FFO/share outlook, the current forward price/FFO stands at 9.75x, implying a significant discount from its peers’ average.

This is quite odd to me since Simon features multiple qualities, including market-leading rents per square foot, a diversified portfolio of properties, and skilled management with shareholder value creation in mind. I believe the stock can be priced at least modestly higher, at a price/FFO of 11x, and its hefty 6.2% yield should be a promising catalyst for this.

What is the Price Target for SPG Stock?

Regarding Wall Street’s view on Simon Property Group, the stock has attained a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on five Buys and seven Holds assigned in the past three months. At $119.80, the average SPG stock forecast implies that just 3.6% upside potential.

Takeaway: Returns Likely Overshadow the Underlying Risks

Wall Street appears to be conservative with Simon’s investment case, which is not unjustified given the underlying risks involved. Retail properties remain some of the least attractive ones in the real estate space, while the real estate market is currently facing increased pressure due to the rise in interest rates.

That said, Simon’s strong operating momentum is still improving. The ongoing improvement in its occupancy rates proves that Simon’s properties remain in high demand. With the company’s profits and dividends poised to advance higher based on the current trend of Simon’s financials, I believe that the potential returns from Simon likely outweigh the underlying risks.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer
Videos

More News & Analysis on SPG

Simon Property put volume heavy and directionally bearish
The FlySimon Property put volume heavy and directionally bearish
18d ago
SPG
More SPG Latest News >
Videos

More News & Analysis on SPG

Simon Property put volume heavy and directionally bearish
The FlySimon Property put volume heavy and directionally bearish
18d ago
SPG

Latest News Feed