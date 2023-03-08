Sibanye Stillwater Stock (NYSE:SBSW): An Undervalued, “Dual-Use” Investment

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
Top Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth StocksTrending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorDividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
ETFs
Top ETFs by AUMSPY ETFQQQ ETF
Stock Comparison
ChatGPT StocksValue StocksAirline StocksAI StocksOil StocksBank StocksFAANG StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
Top ETFs by AUM
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
Market Movers
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Top ETFs by AUM
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
Airline Stocks
AI Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Sibanye Stillwater Stock (NYSE:SBSW): An Undervalued, “Dual-Use” Investment

Story Highlights

Given the troubling macroeconomic environment, mining firm Sibanye Stillwater should intrigue investors based on its gold and palladium-production business. Still, SBSW stock is in the red, presenting an undervalued contrarian opportunity.

While the precious metals sector presents significant risks, contrarians seeking an undervalued, “dual-use” investment should consider Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW). Headquartered in South Africa, Sibanye is a major gold producer. Thus, it’s a theoretical beneficiary of the fear trade. It’s also a major palladium producer. So far, investors remain troubled about company-specific risks. However, I am bullish on SBSW stock because it offers long-term relevance.

Primarily, Sibanye should appeal to investors because of the gold market’s resurgence since bottoming last year. True, the Federal Reserve’s commitment to tackling inflation through higher rates on paper bodes poorly for gold and SBSW stock. However, it’s not a clear-cut headwind.

First, even with higher rates, broader circumstances such as mass layoffs and geopolitical flashpoints have investors on edge. Therefore, gold – and by logical deduction, SBSW stock – may rise on the fear trade; that is, investors protecting their wealth through the intrinsic value of precious metals.

Second, inflation can still become the dominating force. Mainly, China’s economic reopening implies greater commercial activity. In turn, this framework will likely lead to greater resource consumption. With Russia removing its energy resources to western nations, more dollars globally may chase after fewer goods. Cynically, that’s a positive for SBSW stock.

Unfortunately, distracting issues such as labor strikes in Sibanye’s South African gold mines and floods impacting its U.S. operations hurt sentiment. Nevertheless, these are likely temporary setbacks. For forward-thinking investors, SBSW stock may represent a solid opportunity.

Palladium Offers Another Angle for SBSW Stock

Aside from the gold business, Sibanye also represents one of the world’s largest primary producers of palladium. An incredibly rare silver-like metal, palladium prices have been volatile in both directions. In part, that’s because Russia offers a second cynical upside catalyst. Up until 2021, Russia represented the biggest producer of the metal.

Mainly, auto manufacturers integrate palladium into their combustion cars as a key component of catalytic converters. Now, the political and ideological winds suggest that electric vehicles (EVs) will eventually become the dominating force in transportation. However, that time may be a long time coming.

One of the harsh realities is that EVs are expensive compared to their combustion-powered counterparts. Early in 2022, the average price of a new EV stood at $62,876. However, this metric was only a few thousand dollars shy of the pre-pandemic U.S. median household income. Put another way, EVs symbolize amazing technologies and conveniences. Unfortunately, they’re just not accessible, affording longer relevancies for combustion cars.

Of course, that means a greater need for palladium-integrated catalytic converters, thus bolstering SBSW stock. Moreover, palladium also offers applications in new-generation energy platforms.

Specifically, palladium is a key component of fuel cell catalysis. According to research published on ScienceDirect, palladium features a strong affinity to hydrogen. Specifically, palladium carries both catalytic and hydrogen-absorbing properties. Enticingly, as green hydrogen becomes a burgeoning market, SBSW stock may see long-term gains.

Sibanye Stillwater is Wildly Underrated

Even better, the bullish case for SBSW stock doesn’t just center on large-scale narratives. Instead, the financials indicate that Sibanye Stillwater pings as wildly underrated.

First, the market prices SBSW stock at a trailing earnings multiple of 5.1. In contrast, the underlying sector’s median multiple stands at 12.3. Based on earnings, SBSW’s valuation ranks lower (better) than 77.8% of its peers. In addition, SBSW trades at a forward (estimated) earnings multiple of 3.4, ranking better than 91.5% of the competition.

Further, the mining firm benefits from strong operational statistics. For instance, its three-year revenue growth rate stands at 20%, outpacing 79.5% of its rivals, and its net margin is 13.3%, above 75.2% of other miners.

Is SBSW Stock a Buy, According to Analysts?

Turning to Wall Street, SBSW stock has a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on two Buys, two Holds, and zero Sell ratings. The average SBSW stock price target is $13.03, implying 62.27% upside potential.

The Takeaway: SBSW Stock Features Utility and Value

While the mining arena can be wildly volatile, SBSW stock arguably offers too good of a deal to pass up. First, its core gold business should attract attention from concerned investors. Second, Sibanye’s palladium unit enjoys critical industrial relevancies. Finally, investors at large don’t yet appreciate the company’s pertinence. That might change, meaning investors should research Sibanye now.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on SBSW

Sibanye Stillwater price target lowered to $9 from $13 at Deutsche Bank
The FlySibanye Stillwater price target lowered to $9 from $13 at Deutsche Bank
5d ago
SBSW
Sibanye Stillwater price target raised to $13 from $10 at Deutsche Bank
SBSW
These Stocks Are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Wednesday
A
SSL
More SBSW Latest News >

More News & Analysis on SBSW

Sibanye Stillwater price target lowered to $9 from $13 at Deutsche Bank
The FlySibanye Stillwater price target lowered to $9 from $13 at Deutsche Bank
5d ago
SBSW
Sibanye Stillwater price target raised to $13 from $10 at Deutsche Bank
The FlySibanye Stillwater price target raised to $13 from $10 at Deutsche Bank
2M ago
SBSW
These Stocks Are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Wednesday
Market NewsThese Stocks Are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Wednesday
7M ago
A
SSL
More SBSW Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >