Should You Bet on Solar EV Maker Sono Motors’ (NASDAQ:SEV) Stock?

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth Stocks
New
Trending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield Calculator
New
Dividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
Stock Comparison
NFT Stocks
Popular
Oil StocksBest Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksFAANG StocksWallStreetBets StocksBank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsPre-Market BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto News
Dividend Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Should You Bet on Solar EV Maker Sono Motors’ (NASDAQ:SEV) Stock?

Story Highlights

Sono Motors is developing an affordable solar-powered EV that could generate solid mass market demand. Let’s learn more about Sono Motors.

With growing adoption and sales of EVs (Electric Vehicles), Germany-based solar EV maker Sono Motors (NASDAQ:SEV) is grabbing eyeballs. While the company has the potential to reduce your fuel and energy bills, it is still in its early stages and faces heightened competition, which could hurt its prospects.

Against this background, let’s check whether Sono Motors stock could generate returns for investors. 

Solar Motors: The Pros and Cons 

The answer to this is more complex. The company recently showcased its affordable ($25K) solar-powered EV “Sion,” with 42K reservations and pre-orders. This is a positive development and adds visibility over future revenues. Further, through its solar business, Sono Motors offers solar tech to power other EVs, which diversifies its revenue base.  

The affordability of Sion and its proprietary lightweight solar technology, like solar kits (with applications in trucks, buses, and trailers), make Sono Motors an attractive long-term play. Also, its partnerships and purchase orders are positive. 

The favorable sector trends, initial bookings, and growing partnerships all support the bull case. However, the company is still in its early stages and plans to start the production of its solar EVs in the second half of 2023. This means that Sono Motors may not generate any material revenue in the near future. 

Further, costs related to the commercialization of the Sion and the increase in sales and marketing expenses are expected to rise, implying that the company could continue to deliver losses in the coming years. The auto industry is highly competitive, and any low-priced vehicle launch from EV makers could hurt the demand for Sion. 

Bottom Line: Is SEV a Good Stock to Buy? 

Weighing pros and cons, Sono Motors’ low entry price, solar technology to power EVs and initial reservations should support its stock price. However, investors should note that investments in Penny stocks could be highly risky (learn about investing in Penny stocks: Are Penny Stocks a Good Investment?). 

On TipRanks, SEV stock has a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on one Buy and one Hold. Further, these analysts’ average price target of $5.50 implies 298.6% upside potential.

Additionally, SEV stock scores seven out of 10 on TipRanks’ Smart Score system suggesting a Neutral outlook. 

Meanwhile, investors can leverage TipRanks’ Penny Stocks Screener to find Penny stocks with a higher likelihood of beating the benchmark index. 

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer
Videos

More News & Analysis on SEV

Sono Motors management to meet virtually with Cantor Fitzgerald
The FlySono Motors management to meet virtually with Cantor Fitzgerald
3d ago
SEV
Sono Motors management to meet virtually with Cantor Fitzgerald
SEV
Sono Motors gains Scania and LLT as new customers
SEV
More SEV Latest News >
Videos
---

More News & Analysis on SEV

Sono Motors management to meet virtually with Cantor Fitzgerald
The FlySono Motors management to meet virtually with Cantor Fitzgerald
3d ago
SEV
Sono Motors management to meet virtually with Cantor Fitzgerald
The FlySono Motors management to meet virtually with Cantor Fitzgerald
5d ago
SEV
Sono Motors gains Scania and LLT as new customers
The FlySono Motors gains Scania and LLT as new customers
24d ago
SEV
More SEV Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >