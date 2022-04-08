Shell: What’s in the Offing Post Russia Exit?

tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTV
POPULAR:
AMCBABAAAPLTSLANIOAMZNNVDABitcoinEarnings CalendarStock ScreenerTrending StocksU.S. MarketsTop StocksMy Watchlist
Smart Score StocksAnalysts' Top StocksInsiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending StocksFastest Growing Websites
New
Penny StocksU.S. MarketsMarket Movers
Expert CenterMy ExpertsTop FirmsTop Wall Street AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Individual Investors
Stock ScreenerStock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock RatingsDaily Insider Transactions
OverviewMy HoldingsMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
IPO CalendarStock Market Holidays
LatestIdeas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks NewsPenny Stocks NewsFAANG Stocks NewsTipRanks LabsCrypto Stocks
About TipRanksFor BusinessCareersBecome an AffiliateEducation CenterReviewsContact Us
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Latest
Ideas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks News
Penny Stocks News
FAANG Stocks News
TipRanks Labs
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
All News

Shell: What’s in the Offing Post Russia Exit?

Oil major Shell (LSE:SHEL) recently announced that it would take an impairment charge of $4 to $5 billion in Q1 on account of its decision to exit the Russian market. This follows the company’s earlier announcement of its intention to sever ties with Russian hydrocarbons in a phased manner. 

It stated that it would stop buying Russian crude and shut down service stations and other operations. Further, it announced its exit from joint ventures with Gazprom and ended its involvement in the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project.

Now What?

Despite the significant impairment charges, Shell stock remained fairly resilient and fell slightly on Thursday. Further, it is up over 2% in early trade this morning. Notably, higher oil prices and increased trading volumes are keeping investors upbeat.  

In response to the supply disruption and high oil prices, Deutsche Bank analyst James Hubbard raised his oil price assumptions for 2022 and named Shell as his top pick. Hubbard raised his price target on SHEL shares by 25% to 2,551p. 

He stated, “Shell continues to be placed at the efficient frontier on our value vs. fundamentals cross-plot.” Moreover, the analyst is upbeat about Shell’s gas and LNG business and its efforts to decarbonize its products.

On the valuation front, “Shell trades on a 2023e PE of 7.3x (i.e. at $81.5/bbl Brent), in-line with the sector average and a significant discount to EU oil sector 4-year average of 11.3x,” noted Hubbard. 

Bottom Line

Shell’s strong cash-generating capabilities, a focus on enhancing shareholder value, and the decarbonization of its products are positive. Further, higher volumes and pricing could support its financial performance. It’s worth noting that Shell has significantly reduced its debt and generated strong free cash flows. 

Its net debt declined to $52.6 billion in Q4 2021 from $75.4 billion in the prior-year period. Moreover, its free cash flows came in at $10.7 billion from $0.7 billion in Q4 2020. 

Overall, analysts are bullish on SHEL stock. It has received eight unanimous Buy recommendations for a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating. Further, the average Shell price target of 2,589.32p implies 21.1% upside potential to current levels. 

Moreover, SHEL stock has a maximum Smart Score rating of 10 out of 10 according to TipRanks’ data-driven stock ranking system. 

Download the TipRanks mobile app now

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Read full Disclaimer & Disclosure