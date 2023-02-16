tiprankstipranks
Stock Analysis & Ideas

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) May Have a Huge Leg Up on Cybersecurity

Story Highlights

With cybersecurity threats becoming an ever-rising problem, SentinelOne already enjoys extreme relevance. However, the tech enterprise’s behavioral AI engine gives S stock a huge leg up on the competition.

Though advancements in digitalization have enhanced productivity and conveniences, they also made society more vulnerable to cybersecurity threats. While several digital security enterprises materialized over the past few years, SentinelOne (NYSE:S) may enjoy a huge leg up on the competition due to its behavioral artificial intelligence (AI) driven defense protocol. I am bullish on S stock.

Before discussing the specifics regarding SentinelOne, the framework under which it operates catalyzes natural relevancies. According to Check Point Research, global cyber attacks grew 28% in the third quarter of last year. Further, cybersecurity firm UpGuard noted that “the yearly average data breach cost increased the most between the years 2020 and 2021.”

In terms of the most recent numbers, “The average data breach costs in 2022 is $4.35 million, a 2.6% rise from 2021 amount of $4.24 million.” For enterprises that command large operations and ink multi-billion-dollar deals, the impact of data breaches could be much, much worse. Therefore, S stock may rise based on sheer necessity.

Further, experts essentially project a digital apocalypse if government and commercial enterprises don’t get a hold of the brewing crisis. For instance, Cybercrime Magazine cited research that indicated by 2025, global cybercrime costs can skyrocket to $10.5 trillion. Again, this narrative bodes well for S stock, and that’s before getting into the granularity of why the underlying enterprise ranks better than other solutions.

Adding to its bull case, on TipRanks, S stock has an 8 out of 10 Smart Score rating. This indicates solid potential for the stock to outperform the broader market.

S Stock May Rise as the Better Choice

To be fair, on a surface level, S stock seems incredibly risky. In the trailing year, shares are down about 62%. That’s a stunningly poor performance. Nevertheless, it may be the better choice based on its artificial intelligence-driven security protocol.

Specifically, SentinelOne leverages a behavioral AI engine that effectively assumes the role of a well-trained and experienced cybersecurity analyst. Obvious benefits exist of digitalizing cybersecurity protocols. Unlike human operators, AI engines don’t get tired and don’t need to take restroom breaks. They also don’t ask for greater compensation, nor do they threaten to work for a competitor.

On a technical level, SentinelOne’s behavioral AI platform can operate in a much quicker and more efficient manner. For instance, as the company’s website points out, one of the drawbacks of human cybersecurity operators is the data deluge. When it comes to online defense networks, it’s not just the education and training that matters. Rather, operators must separate the wheat from the chaff.

Historically, human specialists learned to distinguish meaningful threats from mere noise. However, as AI and machine learning protocols advanced, computers no longer run as quick-calculation machines. Instead, they are able to make decisions on their own. That’s the heart of SentinelOne’s advantage, providing a massive advantage to S stock.

Moreover, this supremacy of efficiency will become crucial as layoffs continue to rise. With recessionary forces impacting enterprises of all industries, companies must make do with less. That’s also where SentinelOne may come into the picture, again boding well for S stock.

A Wager on Aspirations

While the fundamental narrative for S stock may entice retail investors, prudence may represent the best approach. To be blunt, betting on SentinelOne essentially amounts to an aspirational wager. Right now, the company doesn’t have the greatest financials.

For one thing, S stock stands as an objectively overvalued investment. Currently, the market prices shares at a sales multiple of 12.6. That ranks higher than about 90% of the software industry.

Another red checkmark centers on its profitability — or lack thereof. On a trailing-12-month (TTM) basis, SentinelOne’s net margin ranks worse than 87% of the competition. So, betting on S stock amounts to a belief that, eventually, the underlying enterprise will turn profitable.

Nevertheless, not everything about the company presents a dour fiscal canvas. For instance, SentinelOne demonstrates strong growth. In its fiscal year ended January 2020, the company posted revenue of $46.5 million. Meanwhile, on a TTM basis, this metric now stands at $361.7 million.

Another factor to consider is its balance sheet. Unlike other aspirational tech firms, SentinelOne enjoys fiscal stability, with a cash-to-debt ratio of 25.31. This ranks better than 72.6% of the competition. Also, its Altman Z-Score (a solvency metric) of 4.2 reflects low bankruptcy risk.

Is SentinelOne Stock a Buy, According to Analysts?

Turning to Wall Street, S stock has a Moderate consensus rating based on 13 Buys, nine Holds, and zero Sell ratings. The average S stock price target is $19.64, implying 14% upside potential.

The Takeaway: SentinelOne Stock is Smart Speculation

While the lack of profitability may represent an anxious stat for prospective investors, the main highlight stems from the fundamentals. With cyber attacks only increasing, SentinelOne enjoys a massive total addressable market. As well, the company’s behavioral AI advantage could give S stock a considerable boost in the future.

