Senator Dan Sullivan Traded This Bank Stock

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
Top Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth StocksTrending StocksPenny Stock ScreenerNewsletter Center
Dividend Investing
Best Dividend StocksBest High Yield Dividend StocksDividend Stock ComparisonDividend CalculatorDividend Returns Comparison
ETFs
ETF CenterETF Screener
BETA
Compare ETFs
Stock Comparison
ChatGPT StocksValue StocksAirline StocksAI StocksOil StocksBank StocksFAANG StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF NewsGlobal Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksCareersContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
Newsletter Center
Market Movers
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
ETF Screener
BETA
Compare ETFs
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
Airline Stocks
AI Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
ETF News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Senator Dan Sullivan Traded This Bank Stock

Story Highlights

Following the trades of politicians could turn out to be profitable for retail investors. Here, we’ll focus on one bank stock recently sold by U.S. politician Dan Sullivan.

Per CapitolTrades.com, a data platform keeping track of politicians’ trades, Dan Sullivan, an American politician and a U.S. Senator from Alaska, recently traded shares of Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC). According to the data, Sullivan sold Wells Fargo stock in March, and the transaction had a size range of $1-$15K.

Using TipRanks’ data, let’s find out what’s on the horizon for WFC stock. 

What’s the Prediction for WFC Stock?

Banking giant Wells Fargo recently delivered stronger-than-expected earnings for the first quarter of 2023. Its revenue increased both year-over-year and sequentially, reflecting higher interest rates and loan balances. Moreover, improved trading results across all asset classes supported its top-line growth

Leverage from higher revenue and efficiency initiatives cushioned its bottom line. Wells Fargo reiterated its 2023 net interest income guidance and expects it to grow by 10% in 2023.

While the financial services giant delivered strong Q1 performance, it failed to lift its stock price higher as the drop in average deposits, weakness in the commercial real estate market, and continued increase in provisions for credit losses remained a drag. 

Following the Q1 result, Citigroup analyst Keith Horowitz cut WFC’s price target to $50 from $52. However, he reiterated his Buy recommendation, citing the firm’s guidance as “very conservative.” 

At the same time, Odeon Capital analyst Richard Bove maintained his bullish stance on WFC stock due to its attractive valuation. 

Overall, WFC stock has received 12 Buy and four Hold recommendations for a Strong Buy consensus rating. Analysts’ average price target of $47.04 implies 18.61% upside potential. 

Bottom Line

Investors could benefit from keeping track of politicians’ trades. At the same time, one can leverage TipRanks’ Experts Center tool to make informed investment decisions with ease. As for the WFC stock, analysts’ Strong Buy consensus rating is positive. The bank expects to grow its net interest income and benefit from tight expense control. However, the deterioration of assets amid a weak macro environment could pose challenges. 

Disclosure 

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on WFC

JPM, WFC, or GS: Which Bank Stock Could Fetch the Highest Returns?
Stock Analysis & IdeasJPM, WFC, or GS: Which Bank Stock Could Fetch the Highest Returns?
4d ago
GS
JPM
Tecnoglass announces long term strategic partnership with Wells Fargo
WFC
TGLS
Odeon Capital keeps Buy on Wells Fargo despite forecast for ‘tough year’
WFC
More WFC Latest News >

More News & Analysis on WFC

JPM, WFC, or GS: Which Bank Stock Could Fetch the Highest Returns?
Stock Analysis & IdeasJPM, WFC, or GS: Which Bank Stock Could Fetch the Highest Returns?
4d ago
GS
JPM
Tecnoglass announces long term strategic partnership with Wells Fargo
The FlyTecnoglass announces long term strategic partnership with Wells Fargo
8d ago
WFC
TGLS
Odeon Capital keeps Buy on Wells Fargo despite forecast for ‘tough year’
The FlyOdeon Capital keeps Buy on Wells Fargo despite forecast for ‘tough year’
11d ago
WFC
More WFC Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >