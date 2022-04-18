Sell Twitter Stock on Musk Circus, Says Top Analyst

tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTV
POPULAR:
AMCBABAAAPLTSLANIOAMZNNVDABitcoinEarnings CalendarStock ScreenerTrending StocksU.S. MarketsTop StocksMy Watchlist
Smart Score StocksAnalysts' Top StocksInsiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending StocksFastest Growing Websites
New
Penny StocksU.S. MarketsMarket Movers
Expert CenterMy ExpertsTop FirmsTop Wall Street AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Individual Investors
Stock ScreenerStock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock RatingsDaily Insider Transactions
OverviewMy HoldingsMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
IPO CalendarStock Market Holidays
LatestIdeas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks NewsPenny Stocks NewsFAANG Stocks NewsTipRanks LabsCrypto Stocks
About TipRanksFor BusinessCareersBecome an AffiliateEducation CenterReviewsContact Us
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Latest
Ideas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks News
Penny Stocks News
FAANG Stocks News
TipRanks Labs
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
All News

Sell Twitter Stock on Musk Circus, Says Top Analyst

Early in April, Elon Musk revealed he had bought a 9.2% stake in Twitter (TWTR), making him the micro-blogging platform’s largest shareholder. Following which, he was offered a place on the board that he initially accepted. That, however, would cap his ownership at 14.9%. Assessing his strategy, Musk then decided not to join the board, thereby removing the limitation. Musk’s next step was to offer to completely buy out the company at a price of $54.20 per share (giving Twitter a valuation of $43.4 billion), take it off the public markets and change the platform more to his liking.

With the conditions set out in his plan, the final move is the last straw for Stifel’s 5-star analyst Mark Kelley.

“We believe TWTR shares are now completely detached from the fundamental story with Elon Musk’s involvement, as he just put a near-term $54.20 ceiling on shares, as he states in the letter to the Board that this is his ‘best and final offer’ and ‘if it is not accepted, I would need to reconsider my position as a shareholder’ — therefore either (1) the company goes private at $54.20, and you’re playing for ~15% upside from here, or (2) the offer is declined, Musk sells his stake and the shares sell off dramatically,” Kelley commented.

The Musk saga trumps all other developments but is not the only issue bothering Kelley. In the company’s latest Analyst Day, Twitter outlined several targets, including its aim to reach 315 million mDAUs by the end of 2023. However, Kelley remains cautious on Twitter’s “ability” to reach that or the other objectives. Furthermore, despite, checking a lot of the boxes, the analyst thinks the advertising community has not giving the product roadmap the “attention it deserves.”

While these issues are concerning, it is the “full blown Elon circus” which results in Kelley downgrading his TWTR rating from Hold to Sell. The $39 price target stays as is, suggesting shares have ~20% downside from current levels. (To watch Kelley’s track record, click here)

A look at the consensus breakdown does not inspire much confidence either. TWTR stock’s Hold consensus rating is based on 20 Holds, 5 Buys and 3 Sells. Going by the $45.57 average target, the shares are expected to stay rangebound for the foreseeable future. (See Twitter stock forecast on TipRanks)

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analyst. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.