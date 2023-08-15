Schwab Stock (NYSE:SCHW): TD Ameritrade Integration is Just a Temporary Problem

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Product Insights StocksTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop ETFs by AUMTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFsS&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
EthereumSolanaBinance CoinRipple
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsETF Stock Exposure Tool
New
Trending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Product Insights Stocks
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top ETFs by AUM
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Solana
Binance Coin
Ripple
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
ETF Stock Exposure Tool
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Schwab Stock (NYSE:SCHW): TD Ameritrade Integration is Just a Temporary Problem
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Schwab Stock (NYSE:SCHW): TD Ameritrade Integration is Just a Temporary Problem

Story Highlights

Charles Schwab is expanding its client base in the wake of a major acquisition. It’s a process that will require patience and understanding — traits that many SCHW stock traders are lacking today, apparently.

As Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) stock falls today, investors might wonder whether the company’s integration of TD Ameritrade will pose an ongoing problem for Schwab. Nevertheless, I am bullish on SCHW stock because the company’s growing pains should be temporary and not a deal-breaker in the long run.

Charles Schwab has been around for a long time as a provider of brokerage and financial advisory services. It’s one of the most highly-respected firms in the U.S. banking sector.

TD Ameritrade, meanwhile, provides a popular trading platform for stocks and options. Though Schwab officially acquired TD Ameritrade in 2019, transitioning TD Ameritrade’s users onto Schwab’s platform won’t be an easy process. Today, SCHW stock traders are unforgiving as Schwab experiences some hiccups amid this transition, but this may be a prime buying opportunity for folks who can look beyond the short-term headlines.

Schwab Survives the Regional Banking Crisis

Lest we forget, Schwab did a terrific job of navigating the regional banking crisis of March 2023. While Silicon Valley Bank and First Republic Bank failed and were eventually taken over, Schwab stayed the course and survived despite the Federal Reserve’s interest rate hikes.

Indeed, it could be argued that Schwab is in excellent financial shape today. For July of this year, Schwab reported $8.24 trillion worth of total client assets, up 13% year-over-year and up 3% month-over-month. Thus, there’s no need to worry about Schwab’s clients pulling all of their money out now.

Besides, Schwab has a decent quarterly earnings track record and garnered at least two analyst price target hikes recently. Specifically, Piper Sandler analysts raised their price target on SCHW stock from $77 to $86, while Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) analysts lifted their price target on Schwab shares from $68 to $71.

A Temporary Issue with Schwab’s TD Ameritrade Acquisition

SCHW stock is down today, as investors mulled an issue with Schwab’s acquisition of TD Ameritrade. Charles Schwab Chief Financial Officer Peter Crawford explained, “As we continue to progress through the Ameritrade client conversion, we are observing initial evidence of the deal-related attrition we allowed for within the transaction math outlined at the announcement back in November 2019.”

In other words, Schwab predicted in 2019 that there would be some attrition of TD Ameritrade’s clients and advisors during the transition. Moreover, the rate of attrition appears to be roughly in line with expectations — “approximately 4% of Ameritrade revenue prior to the deal or around 1% of combined total client assets as of Dec. 31, 2022,” according to a statement from Schwab. In addition, starting in 2024, the attrition resulting from the TD Ameritrade integration should no longer be an issue for Schwab.

In other words, this is really just a speed bump along Schwab’s path to expansion and, potentially, a larger presence in the brokerage space. Concerning the movement of TD Ameritrade’s users to Schwab’s platform, this should be finalized in early September if all goes according to plan. Then, Schwab’s clients can get access to some of TD Ameritrade’s robust trading platform tools and functionalities, something that Schwab’s self-directed investment clients should definitely appreciate.

Is SCHW Stock a Buy, According to Analysts?

On TipRanks, SCHW comes in as a Moderate Buy based on 12 Buys, two Holds, and one Sell rating assigned by analysts in the past three months. The average Charles Schwab stock price target is $73.87, implying 22.2% upside potential.

If you’re wondering which analyst you should follow if you want to buy and sell SCHW stock, the most profitable analyst covering the stock (on a one-year timeframe) is Stephen Biggar of Argus Research, with an average return of 26.24% per rating and a 64% success rate. Click on the image below to learn more.

Conclusion: Should You Consider SCHW Stock?

Charles Schwab will get bigger and, perhaps, better when the TD Ameritrade changeover is complete. However, today’s stock traders just aren’t willing to wait for this to happen. They’re expressing their frustration with temporary issues by selling Schwab stock, it seems.

Their haste could be an opportunity. Schwab made it through the regional banking crisis and appears to be in solid financial condition. As far as the TD Ameritrade news is concerned, it shouldn’t be a deal-breaker for forward-thinking investors. All in all, I believe people ought to consider SCHW stock and take advantage of the market’s temporary negative response.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on SCHW

“Temporarily Lower Net Flows” Strike at Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW), Stock Sinks
Market News“Temporarily Lower Net Flows” Strike at Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW), Stock Sinks
24h ago
SCHW
Charles Schwab reports total client assets $8.24T as of month-end July
SCHW
Charles Schwab price target raised to $71 from $68 at Morgan Stanley
SCHW
More SCHW Latest News >

More News & Analysis on SCHW

“Temporarily Lower Net Flows” Strike at Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW), Stock Sinks
Market News“Temporarily Lower Net Flows” Strike at Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW), Stock Sinks
24h ago
SCHW
Charles Schwab reports total client assets $8.24T as of month-end July
The FlyCharles Schwab reports total client assets $8.24T as of month-end July
1d ago
SCHW
Charles Schwab price target raised to $71 from $68 at Morgan Stanley
The FlyCharles Schwab price target raised to $71 from $68 at Morgan Stanley
18d ago
SCHW
More SCHW Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >