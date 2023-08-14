“Temporarily Lower Net Flows” Strike at Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW), Stock Sinks

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Product Insights StocksTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop ETFs by AUMTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFsS&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
EthereumSolanaBinance CoinRipple
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsETF Stock Exposure Tool
New
Trending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Product Insights Stocks
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top ETFs by AUM
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Solana
Binance Coin
Ripple
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
ETF Stock Exposure Tool
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
“Temporarily Lower Net Flows” Strike at Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW), Stock Sinks
Market News

“Temporarily Lower Net Flows” Strike at Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW), Stock Sinks

Story Highlights

Charles Schwab stock sinks as clients pull money ahead of TD Ameritrade shift.

As bad as it sounds for brokerage firm Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) to note that it’s seeing less money come in, the good news is that this was actually expected. At least, that’s what Schwab wanted to make clear, as its stock fell over 3% in Monday afternoon’s trading.

Charles Schwab, based on word from chief financial officer Peter Crawford, was expecting a certain amount of inflow reduction thanks to TD Ameritrade’s upcoming shift to Schwab in just a couple weeks. Schwab expected some attrition to come from this, and indeed, it’s happening. However, the newest reports say that the rate of client attrition involved is either in line with expectations, or is actually slightly better than expected. Further, the whole matter should no longer be an issue starting in 2024.

So either it’s the beginning of the end or a tempest in a teapot as a few changes are made. While only time will tell just which it turns out to be, there’s another point that suggests something larger may be at work here. Schwab’s chief analyst, Liz Ann Sonders, recently had some comments that suggest larger upheavals in the broader market may be at work. “We’re not out of the woods yet,” Sonders noted, pointing to several potential risk factors in the market ahead. These included ongoing rate increases at the Fed and stock valuations that may still be too high for their own good.

Analysts, meanwhile, are mostly sure that Schwab can hold out. With 12 Buy ratings, two Hold and one Sell, Charles Schwab stock is considered a Moderate Buy by analyst consensus. Further, Charles Schwab stock comes with a 19.05% upside potential thanks to its average price target of $73.87.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on SCHW

Charles Schwab price target raised to $71 from $68 at Morgan Stanley
The FlyCharles Schwab price target raised to $71 from $68 at Morgan Stanley
17d ago
SCHW
Charles Schwab price target raised to $86 from $77 at Piper Sandler
SCHW
Bank Stocks Q2 Wrap-Up: Earnings Are Holding Up, But Challenges Persist
C
GS
More SCHW Latest News >

More News & Analysis on SCHW

Charles Schwab price target raised to $71 from $68 at Morgan Stanley
The FlyCharles Schwab price target raised to $71 from $68 at Morgan Stanley
17d ago
SCHW
Charles Schwab price target raised to $86 from $77 at Piper Sandler
The FlyCharles Schwab price target raised to $86 from $77 at Piper Sandler
21d ago
SCHW
Bank Stocks Q2 Wrap-Up: Earnings Are Holding Up, But Challenges Persist
Stock Analysis & IdeasBank Stocks Q2 Wrap-Up: Earnings Are Holding Up, But Challenges Persist
24d ago
C
GS
More SCHW Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >