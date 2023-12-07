Salesforce Stock (NYSE:CRM): The 85% YTD Rally Has No Brakes

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Stock WebsitesTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Options
Options Market Overview Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Most Active OptionsOptions Volume Leaders
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Personal Finance CenterMortgagesLoansInvesting & RetirementSpending & Savings
Calculators
401k Retirement Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
Popular
Compound Interest CalculatorStudent Loan CalculatorAuto Loan Calculator
Education
How To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert CenterTipRanksAI
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Stock Websites
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Options
Options Market Overview
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Most Active Options
Options Volume Leaders
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Calculators
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
Popular
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Salesforce Stock (NYSE:CRM): The 85% YTD Rally Has No Brakes
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Salesforce Stock (NYSE:CRM): The 85% YTD Rally Has No Brakes

Story Highlights

Salesforce’s stock has skyrocketed YTD, propelled by exceptional revenue and earnings growth, defying the enterprise software market’s deceleration. Riding the wave of efficient cloud bundling and AI success through Einstein GPT, coupled with impressive earnings growth prospects, Salesforce’s rally is likely to persist, moving forward.

Salesforce stock (NYSE:CRM) is up 85% year-to-date. Despite recording such tremendous gains, Salesforce’s rally seems to have no brakes. Investors’ enthusiasm is powered by Salesforce’s vigorous revenue growth and even more impressive earnings growth. This trend is set to be upheld in the coming quarters, as Salesforce is currently benefiting from a favorable margin expansion trend whose effects were again evident in the company’s most recent quarterly report. Consequently, I remain bullish on the stock.

Revenue Growth Isn’t Slowing Down

The enterprise software market remains sluggish, with companies in the space experiencing a significant deceleration in revenue growth. Despite Salesforce being a mature behemoth within this space, already recording annual revenues north of $30 billion, revenue growth remains in the double digits.

In its Q3 financial report, Salesforce showcased a strong performance, with revenues reaching $8.72 billion, reflecting a robust constant-currency growth rate of 11% compared to the previous year. This figure mirrored the momentum observed in the preceding quarter (Q2 revenue growth was also 11%), underscoring a sustained upward trajectory in a tough market environment.

This noteworthy expansion in revenues was propelled by the tireless success across Salesforce’s diverse cloud platforms, encompassing Tableau, Slack, MuleSoft, the Data Cloud, Sales Cloud, and Service Cloud.

Despite a climate of fiscal prudence among enterprises and the widespread deployment of Salesforce’s software across major corporations leveraging CRM solutions, the company exhibited an exceptional ability to cross-sell its offerings. I believe that this demonstration underscores Salesforce’s ability to navigate and even transcend the prevailing market dynamics. This resilience not only impresses but also explains the enduring enthusiasm among investors, vividly reflected in the wild share price rally.

Further, it’s worth mentioning that Salesforce reported a remarkable 80% increase in deals exceeding $1 million during the quarter. Notably, nine out of the top 10 deals featured a wide bundle of six or more clouds. By achieving wide bundle sales, the company is able to achieve significant growth with reduced selling, general, and administrative (SG&A) expenditures.

Salesforce is Riding the Wave of AI with Success

During the ongoing surging tide of artificial intelligence, Salesforce stands at the forefront, strategically poised to seize the GPT-equivalent throne within the CRM domain. It wasn’t long ago that the company introduced Einstein GPT, the world’s premier generative AI for CRM. Since then, the trajectory of Einstein GPT has been nothing short of remarkable, with an astonishing fusion of predictive and generative capabilities facilitating a staggering one trillion transactions every week.

Noteworthy is the fact that, despite hitting the market just a few months ago, Einstein GPT Copilot has swiftly garnered a customer base that includes 17% of Fortune 100 companies. This rapid adoption is a testament to its capabilities, signaling that it should propel Salesforce into a trend of exponential growth. While precise figures remain undisclosed, the unmistakable trend of growth in multi-million-dollar deals, as mentioned above, stresses the pivotal role played by Einstein GPT Copilots in this achievement.

Margin Expansion Drives Exceptional Earnings Growth

Following activist investors swarming the company in early 2023, essentially demanding Salesforce’s management to focus on improving margins, earnings have started to snowball. In Q3, the company’s adjusted operating margin came in at 31.2%, up 850 basis points year-over-year. This follows the 1,000 basis points expansion reported in the previous two quarters, clearly forming a positive trend for the company.

The substantial increase in profit margins has truly unlocked the company’s capacity to generate substantial profits, a stark departure from the predominantly breakeven performance observed in the past. Notably, the operating cash flow in Q3 surged to $1.5 billion, marking an extraordinary 389% year-over-year increase. Meanwhile, free cash flow soared to $1.4 billion, reflecting an astonishing 1,088% year-over-year increase and underscoring exceptional free cash flow conversion.

When reading such crazy earnings growth metrics from such a highly established company with two decades of consistent growth in the industry, it becomes evident why Salesforce’s stock price has experienced such remarkable fluctuations this year.

Further, given management’s guidance, which points towards the continuation of Salesforce’s exceptional earnings growth, it becomes apparent why shares may sustain their strong rally despite their already significant gains.

Is CRM Stock a Buy, According to Analysts?

Regarding Wall Street’s view on the stock, Salesforce features a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on 26 Buys, 12 Holds, and one Sell assigned in the past three months. At $275.00, the average Salesforce price target implies 10.5% upside potential.

If you’re not sure which analyst you should follow if you want to buy and sell CRM stock, the most profitable analyst covering the stock (on a one-year timeframe) is Keith Bachman from BMO Capital, boasting an average return of 21.64% per rating and an 85% success rate. Click on the image below to learn more.

The Takeaway

Salesforce’s astounding 88% year-to-date stock surge appears to be justified by its robust revenue growth, impressive margin expansion, and profitability metrics. With revenues outpacing industry norms, marked success in AI integration, and efficient cross-selling of its cloud platforms to prominent customers, Salesforce appears well-positioned to keep winning despite the shaky enterprise software market. With such momentum, share price gains could persist, sustaining their market-beating trajectory.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Salesforce Stock (NYSE:CRM): The 85% YTD Rally Has No Brakes
News On DemandStay up-to-date on market-moving news with a feed made just for youGet the App

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
More Trending Stocks >

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
RUT
Russell 2000
TNX
10-Yr-Bond
BTC-USD
Bitcoin
More Trending Stocks >

Popular Articles

More Stock Analysis & Market news >