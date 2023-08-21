Ross Stores Stock (NASDAQ:ROST): Bullish Post-Earnings Options Activity Raises Eyebrows

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Product Insights StocksTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop ETFs by AUMTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFsS&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
EthereumSolanaBinance CoinRipple
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsETF Stock Exposure Tool
New
Trending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Product Insights Stocks
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top ETFs by AUM
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Solana
Binance Coin
Ripple
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
ETF Stock Exposure Tool
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Ross Stores Stock (NASDAQ:ROST): Bullish Post-Earnings Options Activity Raises Eyebrows
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Ross Stores Stock (NASDAQ:ROST): Bullish Post-Earnings Options Activity Raises Eyebrows

Story Highlights

Although smart-money investors appear to have suddenly changed their minds regarding Ross Stores, underlying market share data suggests that options traders shouldn’t have changed their minds on ROST stock.

Even the smartest traders make mistakes, which may be the overriding sentiment regarding discount apparel retailer Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST). While the smart money arguably had legitimate reasons to be bearish on Ross, the company’s solid earnings report forced a rethink, as evident in the bullish post-earnings options activity. However, this wishy-washy reactionary move may have been the wrong one. I am bearish on ROST stock.

ROST Stock Jumps Unexpectedly

Prior to Ross revealing its Fiscal Q2-2023 earnings report, market participants reading the tea leaves had plenty of reasons to be skeptical of the off-price retailer. Primarily, core inflation – while moving in the right direction – remained stubbornly high. Further, consumers have started to feel the pain, exhibiting tell-tale behaviors such as delaying expensive purchases.

Combined with other headwinds, such as mass corporate layoffs, the discretionary retail space didn’t exactly engender confidence. As a result, ROST stock seemed a riskier-than-usual wager.

However, as TipRanks reporter Sheryl Sheth pointed out, the retailer surpassed Wall Street’s estimates on both the top and bottom lines. Specifically, the company posted diluted earnings per share of $1.32, handily beating analysts’ EPS target of $1.16. On the top line, Ross posted revenue of $4.93 billion, driving past the consensus target of $4.72 billion.

Even better, management increased its guidance for both Q3 and Q4. Per Sheth, “Comparable store sales for Q3 and Q4 are expected to grow by 2%-3% and 1%-2%, respectively.” Further, the reporter added that for Q3, “diluted earnings are expected in the range of $1.16 to $1.21 per share, while consensus is pegged at $1.18 per share.”

Not surprisingly, many analysts reiterated their bullish assessment of ROST stock, with some raising their price targets. However, that might not be the smart move here.

Options Traders Change Their Minds

Given the surprise optimism associated with the fiscal Q2 print, it wasn’t shocking to see rumblings in the derivatives market. However, the extent of the changed minds among the smart money seems odd.

For example, on TipRanks’ options chain for ROST stock, several high-volume trades were recorded. In particular, $120 strike price calls with an expiration date of August 25, 2023, saw volume hit 922 contracts, while the $122 calls (also with the same expiration) printed volume of 263 contracts.

To be fair, activity for put contracts was likewise robust. For instance, $118 puts (with the same August 25 expiration date) printed volume of 788 contracts, while $117 puts saw volume of 192 contracts.

However, a tell-tale sign of options traders pivoting away from their initial thesis centers on the change in open interest. For the aforementioned calls, the change in open interest came out to 173 contracts, which implies the initiation of new positions.

In sharp contrast, the change in open interest for the previously mentioned puts came out to only two contracts. Stated differently, this framework probably suggests the closing of existing bearish positions. Seemingly, that would be a smart tactical move, given that ROST stock jumped on a surprisingly positive earnings print.

Nevertheless, market share data suggests that the bears were likely early, not wrong.

Ross Stores May be More Precarious Than Advertised

While Ross may have delivered a positive earnings surprise, it’s important for investors to consider the bigger picture. Specifically, when the business undergirding ROST stock is stacked against the competition, the thesis isn’t quite as encouraging.

For Ross’ Fiscal Q4 2020, the company posted revenue of nearly $4.25 billion. This figure represented 21.33% of total retail sales in the clothing and clothing accessory stores sector, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau. However, since that period, this metric has been generally declining. In Fiscal Q1 2023, the company’s market share slipped to 17.46%.

Here’s the problem: in Ross’ latest earnings disclosure, management stated that its operating margin was flat compared to last year at 11.3%. Further, its operating margin has been coming under pressure in recent years. So, Ross can’t attempt to take back market share without compounding its profitability challenges. That’s why investors need to be careful with ROST stock.

Is Ross Stores Stock a Buy, According to Analysts?

Turning to Wall Street, ROST stock has a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on 13 Buys, three Holds, and one Sell rating. The average ROST stock price target is $128.12, implying 7.52% upside potential.

The Takeaway: Traders of ROST Stock Should Have Stuck with Their Guts

Prior to Ross’ Q2 earnings disclosure, traders were largely skeptical about the company amid rising economic pressures. However, when the retailer posted surprisingly strong figures, they changed their minds. In my opinion, they should have stuck with their guns because the financial profile of ROST stock is more precarious than many realize.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on ROST

Ross Stores price target raised to $142 from $136 at Bernstein
The FlyRoss Stores price target raised to $142 from $136 at Bernstein
2d ago
ROST
Early notable gainers among liquid option names on August 18th
TPR
WMT
Ross Stores price target raised to $135 from $125 at Guggenheim
ROST
More ROST Latest News >

More News & Analysis on ROST

Ross Stores price target raised to $142 from $136 at Bernstein
The FlyRoss Stores price target raised to $142 from $136 at Bernstein
2d ago
ROST
Early notable gainers among liquid option names on August 18th
The FlyEarly notable gainers among liquid option names on August 18th
3d ago
TPR
WMT
Ross Stores price target raised to $135 from $125 at Guggenheim
The FlyRoss Stores price target raised to $135 from $125 at Guggenheim
3d ago
ROST
More ROST Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >