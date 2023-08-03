CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) Stock Benefits from This Overlooked Narrative

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Product Insights StocksTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop ETFs by AUMTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFsS&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
EthereumSolanaBinance CoinRipple
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsETF Stock Exposure Tool
New
Trending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Product Insights Stocks
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top ETFs by AUM
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Solana
Binance Coin
Ripple
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
ETF Stock Exposure Tool
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Stock Analysis & Ideas

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) Stock Benefits from This Overlooked Narrative

Story Highlights

While EVs dominate the mobility argument, relatively few investors look at CarParts.com and the aftermarket components industry. That might be a mistake, as PRTS stock benefits from an underappreciated but compelling narrative.

With the global electric vehicle (EV) rollout dominating the broader mobility investment space, an enterprise like CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) – which specializes in online sales of aftermarket components – might seem a bit irrelevant or anachronistic. However, an overlooked narrative augurs well for the surprisingly enticing (albeit risky) enterprise. Therefore, I am bullish on PRTS stock.

The Consumer Economy Cynically Bolsters PRTS Stock

Although the Federal Reserve has done everything within reason to combat stubbornly-high inflation, the harsh reality is that the consumer economy continues to suffer under the weight of elevated prices. Therefore, PRTS stock enjoys a cynical upside catalyst. Many, if not most, U.S. households lack the discretionary funds to effortlessly buy replacement vehicles. Subsequently, people may drive their cars until the wheels fall off.

Over the past several months, much talk has materialized about used car prices falling. Some analysts even sounded the alarm about an automobile oversupply. To be sure, prices are indeed fading against their all-time highs posted during the pandemic. However, they remain elevated against pre-pandemic norms.

Even if prices did drop to the same point right before the COVID-19 crisis, on a net basis, consumers would still be worse off today. That’s because borrowing costs stand at comparatively ridiculous heights. Keep in mind that prior to the pandemic, most consumers – whether buying new or used – financed their vehicle acquisitions.

In fact, The Washington Post reported earlier this year that nearly 17% of car buyers have a monthly payment of $1,000 or more. While some folks can pull that off, most consumers probably cannot. So, with benchmark interest rates moving higher, a clear incentive exists to keep existing cars running as long as possible.

Fundamentally, this narrative should lift PRTS stock. Even better, outside circumstances should continue favoring the aftermarket parts industry.

Unignorable Data and Shifting Tides Smile on CarParts.com

While it’s one thing to speculate on the upside implications of PRTS stock, it’s another to see confirmation of the underlying catalyst. Specifically, two key data points will favor CarParts.com. To be 100% clear, favorable winds don’t guarantee shareholder profits. However, they serve the role of confidence boosters.

First, in 2022, The Wall Street Journal reported that the average age of vehicles on U.S. roadways reached a then-record 12.2 years. This year, S&P Global Mobility declared that this same statistic hit 12.5 years. Interestingly, for sedans, the average age spiked to 13.6 years.

Essentially, the average consumer just can’t bear the financial burden of the post-pandemic paradigm. Cynically, for the time being, this framework helps PRTS stock.

Second, an increasing number of companies are walking back their remote work policies and implementing hybrid schedules. While some pushback naturally erupted, members of the broader working class don’t have unlimited funds. Therefore, if push comes to shove, it’s likely the workers will acquiesce.

Again, investors should enjoy a positive fundamental backdrop for PRTS stock. By logical deduction, more commuting translates to more wear and tear, benefiting parts suppliers. Even if consumers decide to buy replacement vehicles, those will eventually require fresh parts too. Therefore, CarParts.com commands a surprisingly robust demand profile.

Enticing Financials May Attract Speculators

To be fair, PRTS stock is volatile, shedding nearly 30% of its market value since the beginning of this year. Much of the red ink centers on CarParts.com’s lack of profitability. However, the stock has gained in the past month or so. An improving fundamental backdrop could invigorate its growth picture, thus eventually leading to profitability.

At this juncture, it’s arguably a credible assumption. In 2022, CarParts.com posted revenue of $661.6 million (with $671.8 million for the trailing 12 months), almost 14% higher than 2021’s tally of $582.44 million. As the company’s total addressable market expands due to the unique economic impact of COVID-19, the top line could potentially grow longer term.

Even better, PRTS stock trades at a trailing-year revenue multiple of 0.4x. However, the average sales multiple for the auto parts sector comes in at a higher 0.62x. Thus, even if PRTS is risky, smart speculators should at least look under its hood.

Is PRTS Stock a Buy, According to Analysts?

Turning to Wall Street, PRTS stock has a Strong Buy consensus rating based on five Buys, zero Holds, and zero Sell ratings. The average PRTS price target is $10.38, implying 135.4% upside potential.

The Takeaway: PRTS Stock Banks on a Tough Consumer Economy

Although PRTS stock might not seem the most relevant idea at face value, the tough backdrop of the consumer economy draws intrigue. Basically, consumers collectively don’t have the financial wherewithal to acquire replacement vehicles worry-free. Therefore, the addressable market for CarParts.com is wider than many investors recognize. Subsequently, this framework sets up a contrarian opportunity.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on PRTS

CarParts.com price target lowered to $7 from $9 at RBC Capital
The FlyCarParts.com price target lowered to $7 from $9 at RBC Capital
1d ago
PRTS
CarParts.com Reports Highest Quarterly Sales in Company History
PRTS
CarParts.com reports Q2 EPS (1c), consensus 0c
PRTS
More PRTS Latest News >

More News & Analysis on PRTS

CarParts.com price target lowered to $7 from $9 at RBC Capital
The FlyCarParts.com price target lowered to $7 from $9 at RBC Capital
1d ago
PRTS
CarParts.com Reports Highest Quarterly Sales in Company History
Press ReleasesCarParts.com Reports Highest Quarterly Sales in Company History
2d ago
PRTS
CarParts.com reports Q2 EPS (1c), consensus 0c
The FlyCarParts.com reports Q2 EPS (1c), consensus 0c
2d ago
PRTS
More PRTS Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >