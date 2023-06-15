RBLX, NVDA, or META: Which Metaverse Stock is the Most Compelling Pick?

tiprankstipranks
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksStock ScreenerCompare StocksPenny Stock ScreenerTop Product Insights Stocks
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst RatingsTrending StocksTop Stock GainersTop Stock LosersMost Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF CenterETF ScreenerTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
New
Compare ETFsTop ETFs by AUM
ETFs On the Move
Top ETF GainersTop ETF LosersMost Active ETFs
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFsS&P 500 Sector ETFsBond ETFsCommodity ETFsCurrency ETFsIndustry ETFs
Best Dividend StocksBest High Yield Dividend StocksDividend Aristocrats
New
Dividend Stock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
My PortfolioMy WatchlistMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF NewsGlobal Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
Education
TipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityCareersContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Stock Screener
Compare Stocks
Penny Stock Screener
Top Product Insights Stocks
Options Profit Calculator
New
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst Ratings
Trending Stocks
Top Stock Gainers
Top Stock Losers
Most Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF Center
ETF Screener
New
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
New
Compare ETFs
Top ETFs by AUM
ETFs On the Move
Top ETF Gainers
Top ETF Losers
Most Active ETFs
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
S&P 500 Sector ETFs
Bond ETFs
Commodity ETFs
Currency ETFs
Industry ETFs
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
New
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Stock Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF News
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
TipRanks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

RBLX, NVDA, or META: Which Metaverse Stock is the Most Compelling Pick?

Story Highlights

While the idea of the metaverse is relatively new, the idea has generated lot of interest among investors and Wall Street analysts. Here, we will discuss three stocks that could gain from the metaverse wave over the long term.

Facebook’s rebranding into Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) to reflect its growing focus on bringing the “metaverse to life” generated a lot of interest in the futuristic idea. Metaverse is an emerging digital concept based on virtual reality, augmented reality, and other advanced technologies. While macro pressures have forced some companies to postpone their metaverse projects, the long-term potential of the concept continues to be exciting. We used TipRanks Stock Comparison Tool to place Roblox (NYSE:RBLX), Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA), and Meta Platforms against each other to find Wall Street’s top metaverse pick.   

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX)

Roblox is an online gaming company that allows users to create and play games as well as interact with other players. The gaming-oriented metaverse company’s Q1 revenue grew 22% to $655.3 million, with average daily active users rising also rising 22% to 66.1 million. However, the loss per share worsened to $0.44 compared to $0.27 in the prior-year quarter.

The company assured investors that it anticipates its bookings growth to surpass its compensation expense growth in Q1 2024. Roblox is expanding its user base by making continued improvements to its platform.  

Is Roblox a Buy or Sell?

On Tuesday, Canaccord analyst Jason Tilchen initiated coverage of RBLX stock with a Buy rating and a price target of $48. The analyst highlighted that while Roblox commenced its journey as a gaming hub for young kids, it has evolved to become “one of the leading destinations for immersive gaming and social interactions in persistent virtual worlds.”

Tilchen added that the company’s investments to create more realistic “avatars” and communication features have helped it attract older users and venture into new international markets. Overall, the analyst believes that Roblox has a long-term opportunity to enter new verticals as technological advancements drive the mainstream adoption of the metaverse.

Wall Street is cautiously optimistic on Roblox, with a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on 11 Buys, four Holds, and three Sells. The average price target of $43.73 implies about 9% upside. Shares have rallied nearly 42% year-to-date.

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA)

The metaverse will need immensely high computing power and chip giant Nvidia is well-positioned to address this requirement. The company is already seeing high demand for its advanced chips, as several tech companies are aggressively investing in generative artificial intelligence (AI). 

In 2021, Nvidia unveiled its Omniverse Enterprise offering that enables companies to create AI models, robotic simulations, and build digital twins of factories. In March, the company announced a collaboration with Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), under which Microsoft Azure will host a new cloud offering from Nvidia called Nvidia Omniverse Cloud. This service will enable enterprise users to design, develop, deploy, and manage industrial metaverse applications.

Additionally, at the GTC event held in March, Nvidia announced six new NVIDIA RTX Ada Lovelace architecture graphic processing units (GPUs) for laptops and desktops, which will help in meeting the demands of AI and the metaverse.

What is the Prediction for Nvidia Stock?

On May 30, CFRA analyst Angelo Zino reiterated a Buy rating on Nvidia after CEO Jensen Huang held a live keynote at the COMPUTEX conference in Taipei, where he announced a slew of new accelerated computing products. Zino believes that NVIDIA’s accelerated computing GPUs stand out to be the biggest beneficiary of the AI wave.

Zino contended that while bears will point to Nvidia’s “daunting” P/E valuation multiple, he thinks that investors need to be more forward-looking for a high-growth company like NVDA. He argued that a low 40s P/E based on the calendar year 2024 earnings is within NVDA’s five-year historical forward P/E range and justified given his expectation that the company’s EPS can grow at a five-year CAGR of more than 25%.

With 32 Buys and four Holds, Wall Street has a Strong Buy consensus rating on Nvidia stock. The average price target of $449.92 implies nearly 10% upside. Shares have skyrocketed over 180% so far in 2023.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META)

Meta’s rebranding in 2021 to emphasize its focus on evolving into a metaverse company sparked a lot of interest in investors about its growth potential. However, the mounting losses of the company’s Reality Labs division, which houses its metaverse projects like developing virtual and augmented reality devices and other foundational technologies for the metaverse, has been concerning.

In Q1 2023, Meta’s Reality Labs division recorded an operating loss of nearly $4.0 billion. Last year, the division recorded an operating loss of $13.72 billion on revenue of $2.16 billion. While CEO Mark Zuckerberg continues to invest in the metaverse, he is focused on bringing down the company’s overall costs in this “year of efficiency.”

During the Q1 earnings call, Zuckerberg said that the narrative about the company shifting away from its focus on the metaverse vision is not accurate. He said that the company has been focusing on both and AI and metaverse for years now and will continue to do so.

Is META Stock Worth Holding?

On Wednesday, Wolfe Research analyst Deepak Mathivanan increased the price target for Meta stock to $330 from $300 and reiterated a Buy rating. Meta is a top pick at Wolfe Research. Mathivanan believes that few companies have all the building blocks required to create and deploy generative AI experiences that can significantly boost revenue and free cash flow growth, and Meta is one among them.

Wall Street’s Strong Buy consensus rating on Meta is based on 37 Buys and five Holds. The average price target of $287.32 implies about 6% upside. Shares have jumped about 126% so far this year.

Conclusion

Metaverse is an emerging concept that could gain immense traction in the years ahead. Currently, Wall Street seems more optimistic about larger players like Meta Platforms and Nvidia compared to Roblox. While Nvidia has outperformed the other two stocks year-to-date, Wall Street sees comparable upside in the three stocks from current levels.

As per TipRanks’ Smart Score System, Nvidia scores a “Perfect 10,” implying the stock could outperform the broader market.   

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on META

3 Top Metaverse Stocks That Analysts Adore
Stock Analysis & Ideas3 Top Metaverse Stocks That Analysts Adore
1d ago
SE
AMD
AMD Stock Slips after Unveiling Processors
AMD
META
Cathie Wood Leverages the Rally in Tesla and Nvidia, Picks Up Meta Stock
F
GM
More META Latest News >

More News & Analysis on META

3 Top Metaverse Stocks That Analysts Adore
Stock Analysis & Ideas3 Top Metaverse Stocks That Analysts Adore
1d ago
SE
AMD
AMD Stock Slips after Unveiling Processors
Market NewsAMD Stock Slips after Unveiling Processors
1d ago
AMD
META
Cathie Wood Leverages the Rally in Tesla and Nvidia, Picks Up Meta Stock
Market NewsCathie Wood Leverages the Rally in Tesla and Nvidia, Picks Up Meta Stock
2d ago
F
GM
More META Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >