Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Spikes on Robust AI Chip Demand

tiprankstipranks
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksStock ScreenerCompare StocksPenny Stock ScreenerTop Product Insights Stocks
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst RatingsTrending StocksTop Stock GainersTop Stock LosersMost Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF CenterETF Screener
New
Compare ETFsTop ETFs by AUM
ETFs On the Move
Top ETF GainersTop ETF LosersMost Active ETFs
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFsS&P 500 Sector ETFsBond ETFsCommodity ETFsCurrency ETFsIndustry ETFs
Best Dividend StocksBest High Yield Dividend StocksDividend Stock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
My PortfolioMy WatchlistMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF NewsGlobal Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
Education
TipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityCareersContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Stock Screener
Compare Stocks
Penny Stock Screener
Top Product Insights Stocks
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst Ratings
Trending Stocks
Top Stock Gainers
Top Stock Losers
Most Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF Center
ETF Screener
New
Compare ETFs
Top ETFs by AUM
ETFs On the Move
Top ETF Gainers
Top ETF Losers
Most Active ETFs
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
S&P 500 Sector ETFs
Bond ETFs
Commodity ETFs
Currency ETFs
Industry ETFs
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Newsletter Center
Stock Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF News
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
TipRanks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Spikes on Robust AI Chip Demand

Story Highlights

Nvidia shares surged after the company issued impressive second-quarter revenue guidance that reflected massive demand for its chips in generative artificial intelligence.

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) shares jumped nearly 25% in Wednesday’s extended trading session as investors cheered the company’s market-crushing revenue guidance of $11 billion (plus or minus 2%) for the fiscal second quarter, backed by solid demand for its artificial intelligence (AI) chips. The chip giant delivered upbeat fiscal first-quarter earnings despite a 13% decline in the top line due to a slump in the gaming division.

AI Drives Solid Demand for Nvidia

Nvidia’s CEO Jensen Huang said that the computer industry is undergoing two simultaneous transitions – accelerated computing and generative AI. “A trillion dollars of installed global data center infrastructure will transition from general purpose to accelerated computing as companies race to apply generative AI into every product, service and business process,” said Huang.

The CEO added that the company is “significantly” ramping up the supply of its data center family of products, like H100, Grace CPU, Grace Hopper Superchip, NVLink, Quantum 400 InfiniBand, and BlueField-3 DPU, to meet the booming demand.

The demand for Nvidia’s graphics processing units (GPUs) in cloud computing and generative AI applications like OpenAI’s ChatGPT drove a 14% year-over-year growth in its data center segment revenue to $4.28 billion. Generative AI is fueling “exponential” growth in compute requirements and a rapid transition to the company’s accelerated computing offerings, which Nvidia believes are the “most versatile, most energy-efficient, and the lowest TCO [total cost of ownership] approach to train and deploy AI.”

Nvidia is seeing robust demand across its three major customer categories – cloud service providers or CSPs, consumer internet companies, and enterprises. During the Q1 earnings call, CFO Colette Kress highlighted that CSPs around the world are keen to deploy the company’s flagship Hopper and Ampere architecture GPUs to meet the growing interest for AI applications for training and inference. She noted that multiple cloud giants, including Microsoft (MSFT) Azure, Google (GOOGL) (GOOG) Cloud, and Amazon (AMZN) Web Services (AWS), have made H100 available on their platforms.

Further, consumer internet companies are also driving demand for Nvidia’s AI chips. For instance, Meta has deployed an H100-powered Grand Teton AI supercomputer for its AI production and research teams. Likewise, the momentum for Nvidia’s AI chips is strong in the case of enterprise customers, especially in verticals like automotive, healthcare, financial services, and telecom.

Overall, the company said that the demand for its chips in generative AI and large language models has extended its “data center visibility out a few quarters” and the company has procured significantly higher supply for the second half of the year.

Is Nvidia a Buy, Hold, or Sell?

Following the Q1 print, Citigroup analyst Atif Malik increased the price target for Nvidia stock to $363 from $305 and reiterated a Buy rating based on the accelerating generative AI adoption.

Malik boosted the price target after assessing the opportunity for the company in the mobile AI space. He estimates that the potential integration of Nvidia’s GPUs into next-generation mobile processor makers, like MediaTek (MDTKF), to co-design mobile handset platforms and AI-powered Windows on Arm may bring in over $2 billion in estimated cumulative licensing and royalty sales by 2025.

Wall Street’s Strong Buy consensus rating on Nvidia is backed by 26 Buys and seven Holds. The average price target of $313.59 suggests nearly 3% upside.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on AMZN

When Shoplifting Impacts Profitability: Should You Avoid Target Stock? (NYSE:TGT)
Stock Analysis & IdeasWhen Shoplifting Impacts Profitability: Should You Avoid Target Stock? (NYSE:TGT)
1d ago
TGT
AMZN
The Uber Stock (NYSE:UBER) Ride Continues Heading North. Should You Buy?
AMZN
LYFT
Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock is Set to Rise Further, Says Analyst
AMZN
More AMZN Latest News >

More News & Analysis on AMZN

When Shoplifting Impacts Profitability: Should You Avoid Target Stock? (NYSE:TGT)
Stock Analysis & IdeasWhen Shoplifting Impacts Profitability: Should You Avoid Target Stock? (NYSE:TGT)
1d ago
TGT
AMZN
The Uber Stock (NYSE:UBER) Ride Continues Heading North. Should You Buy?
Stock Analysis & IdeasThe Uber Stock (NYSE:UBER) Ride Continues Heading North. Should You Buy?
2d ago
AMZN
LYFT
Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock is Set to Rise Further, Says Analyst
Stock Analysis & IdeasAmazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock is Set to Rise Further, Says Analyst
3d ago
AMZN
More AMZN Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >