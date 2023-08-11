RBC Predicts 100% Gains for These 2 Stocks — Here’s Why They Have Strong Upside

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Product Insights StocksTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop ETFs by AUMTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFsS&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
EthereumSolanaBinance CoinRipple
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsETF Stock Exposure Tool
New
Trending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Product Insights Stocks
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top ETFs by AUM
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Solana
Binance Coin
Ripple
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
ETF Stock Exposure Tool
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
RBC Predicts 100% Gains for These 2 Stocks — Here’s Why They Have Strong Upside
Stock Analysis & Ideas

RBC Predicts 100% Gains for These 2 Stocks — Here’s Why They Have Strong Upside

August has proven to be a challenging month for stocks; however, the trend throughout this year has been bullish, with the S&P 500 rising 16%.

According to RBC’s technical strategist Robert Sluymer, this upward trajectory is not a fleeting blip; rather, he views it as indicative of a prolonged secular bull market cycle – one that might lead the S&P to reach a peak near 14,000 in the mid-2030s.

Sluymer supports this perspective by closely examining the S&P’s cyclical pattern dating back to the Great Depression era. He highlights two periods of secular gains, lasting 16 to 18 years, in the 1950s and 1960s and in the 1990s and 2000s. These periods of gain were separated by periods of generally sideways movement. In Sluymer’s view, we’re now exiting a downtime, and the market is primed for a long-term surge.

“The long-term secular trend for US equity markets remains positive with an underlying 16 to 18 year cycle supportive of further upside,” Sluymer says in a recent note, and adds, “We recommend longer-term investors stay the course and remain optimistic about the evolving market cycle that bottomed in Q4.”

If the market is set to keep pushing forward, investors will be presented with more opportunities, and RBC analysts have an idea where those will manifest themselves best. Amongst their choices, they see two names that have the potential to double over the coming months. Let’s take a closer look.

Ambrx Biopharma (AMAM)

We’ll start in the biopharmaceutical sector, where Ambrx is working with antibody-drug conjugates to develop precision-engineered biologics. The company’s research is focused on targeting various cancers, especially breast cancer and prostate cancer. By using antibody-drug conjugates, Ambrx aims to develop specific treatments against these targeted diseases while avoiding effects on healthy cells and tissues.

The company’s two leading drug candidates are worth a closer look. The more advanced of these, and the one farthest along in clinical trials, is ARX788. This antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) targets HER2 receptors and is being studied as a potential treatment for breast cancer, gastric GEJ cancer, and other solid tumors. The drug has been granted FDA Fast Track status for its study against HER2+ metastatic breast cancer and Orphan Drug status for gastric cancer. In March of this year, Ambrx announced positive results from the pivotal Phase 3 trial of ARX788 against HER2+ metastatic breast cancer, with the drug meeting the primary efficacy endpoint.

ARX517, the company’s other main research program, is in clinical investigation as a treatment for advanced prostate cancer. Prostate cancer is a serious condition with 1.4 million new cases annually and represents a significant unmet medical need. ARX517 is the subject of a Phase 1 clinical trial and recently received Fast Track designation from the FDA for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

Covering Ambrx for RBC, 5-star analyst Brian Abrahams sees potential in both of these programs, noting, “We believe lead drug ARX517 has shown early promise in a potentially blockbuster metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) space, and see meaningful upside potential on broader de-risking of ‘517 with the next data cut 4Q23. Additionally, we believe ARX788 may have underappreciated prospects as a differentiated Her2-targeted metastatic breast cancer (mBC) agent… While shares may no longer be completely under the radar, we see opportunity for add’l. appreciation…”

For Abrahams, this adds up to an Outperform (i.e. Buy) rating, and a price target of $29 to point toward a 100% upside potential for the year ahead. (To watch Abrahams’ track record, click here)

Overall, AMAM shares boast a Strong Buy consensus rating – and it is unanimous, based on 5 positive analyst reviews set in recent weeks. The shares are trading for $14.48 and the $27.20 average price target implies ~88% one-year gain from that level. (See Ambrx stock forecast)

Safehold Inc. (SAFE)

Next up is Safehold, a unique company in the real estate investment trust landscape. Safehold offers its clients long-term ground leases as an alternative to simple fee purchases. Ground leases allow leaseholders to enter properties with smaller initial capital outlays and smaller loans, enabling them to concentrate on maximizing the lease’s potential. Long-term tenants in ground lease transactions have the right to build on properties, make improvements to the holdings, and realize gains from those improvements. However, these improvements revert to the landowner at the end of the lease agreement.

Safehold operates across the US, with a $6.2 billion ground lease portfolio in 30 leading US urban markets. These markets include high-growth areas such as Orlando, Atlanta, Nashville, Houston, Dallas, and Phoenix. The company’s portfolio comprises 14.9 million square feet of multifamily residential space, 13.2 million square feet of office space, as well as smaller ventures into hotels, life science spaces, and mixed-use properties. By the end of 2022, Safehold had completed over 130 ground lease transactions.

The first quarter of 2023 marked the completion of Safehold’s merger and consolidation with iStar, a substantial player in real estate finance and investment. The merger involved Safehold merging into iStar, resulting in iStar becoming the surviving corporation under the Safehold name. This merger, completed entirely in stock, took effect on March 31.

Fast-forwarding to more recent developments, Safehold reported its 2Q23 results just last week. The company’s revenue amounted to $85.7 million, marking a 32% year-over-year increase and surpassing forecasts by $2.35 million. On a non-GAAP basis, the bottom-line earnings were reported at 35 cents per share, matching the consensus estimate.

This year, many REITs have felt the effects of the rising interest rates in the U.S, and Safehold is not an exception. However, RBC’s top analyst, Kenneth Lee, sees the current headwinds creating a positive entry point for long-term investors.

“In our view, there could be long-term upside to shares from secular growth in the nascent ground lease market and recent merger with iStar may remove many structural hurdles for some investors in owning the stock. We believe sharply rising rates may have negatively impacted GL portfolio value, but if rates have peaked, this could be an attractive entry point for shares,” Lee opined.

Lee quantifies his stance with an Outperform (i.e. Buy) rating on SAFE, and his $41 price target implies a one-year gain of 101%. (To watch Lee’s track record, click here)

Looking at the consensus breakdown, 2 Buys and 1 Hold have been published in the last three months. Therefore, SAFE gets a Moderate Buy consensus rating. Based on the $32.33 average price target, shares could climb 58% higher in the next year. (See Safehold stock forecast)

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

Imagine having Wall Street’s elite as your Financial Advisors…​
How does an 80%+ success rate on your investments sound?
Well, if you’re looking for that kind of track record, you’ll probably need to find the very top-performing analysts out there.
​​With access to TipRanks Premium, you can easily spot leading experts and follow their every move.
Not just to gain confidence in your portfolio, but for brand new investment ideas as well.
Learn More

More News & Analysis on AMAM

Ambrx Biopharma appoints Vaish as Chief Regulatory Officer
The FlyAmbrx Biopharma appoints Vaish as Chief Regulatory Officer
10d ago
AMAM
SWTX
Adobe upgraded, Salesforce downgraded: Wall Street’s top analyst calls
W
CRM
Ambrx Biopharma initiated with an Outperform at RBC Capital
AMAM
More AMAM Latest News >

More News & Analysis on AMAM

Ambrx Biopharma appoints Vaish as Chief Regulatory Officer
The FlyAmbrx Biopharma appoints Vaish as Chief Regulatory Officer
10d ago
AMAM
SWTX
Adobe upgraded, Salesforce downgraded: Wall Street’s top analyst calls
The FlyAdobe upgraded, Salesforce downgraded: Wall Street’s top analyst calls
11d ago
W
CRM
Ambrx Biopharma initiated with an Outperform at RBC Capital
The FlyAmbrx Biopharma initiated with an Outperform at RBC Capital
11d ago
AMAM
More AMAM Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >