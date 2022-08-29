tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTV
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
US English
UK English
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Five-Star-Rated Insider Buys Plaza Retail REIT Stock: Should You?

Story Highlights

Five-star rated insider Michael Aaron Zakuta has been buying shares of Plaza Retail REIT recently. For multiple reasons, it seems like he may be onto something, and investors should consider looking into the stock. 

Recently, Michael Aaron Zakuta, president and CEO of Plaza Retail REIT (TSE: PLZ.UN), has bought his company’s shares. Could this mean that the company is undervalued and has upside potential ahead? Possibly. Analysts also think that the stock is undervalued, and its valuation suggests the same. Additionally, the stock has a respectable 6.6% dividend yield. Therefore, it seems like a solid investment.

Plaza Retail REIT develops, owns, and manages retail real estate primarily in Atlantic Canada, Quebec, and Ontario.

Zakuta’s recent buys are important to note for a few key reasons. First, he is a five-star-rated insider, ranked #231 out of 94,882 insiders on TipRanks, with an average return of 18% per transaction and a success rate of 76% (measured on a one-year basis).

Also, his transactions are classified as “Informative Buys,” which hold more weight than “Uninformative Buys.” His Buys usually come in chunks. He started buying 21 days ago, and his most recent purchase was five days ago.

The total amount bought was just over C$280,000. The recent buys ranged from prices of C$4.15 to C$4.51 per share, with the stock currently trading at C$4.24.

Interestingly, the last time Zakuta made purchases before this month was from May 11 to May 14, 2021, just before the stock saw a strong jump on May 25, 2021. Therefore, his actions should be followed closely by investors.

Is Plaza Retail REIT Undervalued?

It’s quite possible that PLZ.UN stock is undervalued, which would justify the insider buying. An important and easy valuation metric to use for Canadian REITs is the price-to-book ratio. Note that this metric isn’t as useful for American REITs due to accounting differences.

Plaza Retail REIT’s price-to-book ratio is around 0.85x, meaning that it’s trading at a discount to its net worth. This metric alone gives it about 18% upside potential before it reaches 1.0x, which happens to be the stock’s five-year average price-to-book multiple.

However, an important thing to note is that the company’s book value per share has stayed relatively flat over the past 10 years. Therefore, not much extra upside potential should be expected if the stock reaches its book value.

Is Plaza Retail REITs Dividend Worth It?

As mentioned earlier, Plaza Retail REIT has a ~6.6% dividend yield that is paid monthly. This is a decent starting yield for risk-averse investors that are looking for consistent monthly returns. However, it isn’t the best for growth investors, especially since its dividend has grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of only 1% in the past five years.

Nonetheless, its dividend is covered, as its adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) payout ratio is 83% on a trailing-six-months basis.

Is PLZ.UN Stock a Buy or Sell?

According to analysts, Plaza Retail REIT stock earns a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on one Buy and two Hold ratings assigned in the past three months. The average PLZ.UN stock target of C$4.83 implies 13.9% upside potential. Analyst price targets range from a high of C$5.25 to a low of C$4.50. 

Conclusion: Plaza Retail REIT Seems Like a Solid Play

Plaza Retail REIT has a few things going for it that make it look like an attractive investment. First, its high-rated CEO has been buying up shares at around current prices. Also, it’s trading for less than its net worth, implying about 18% upside potential in that regard. In the meantime, investors would be receiving a respectable 6.6% dividend yield. Finally, analysts expect close to 14% upside potential. While these aren’t mouth-watering numbers, they still make the stock worth looking into.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on NASDAQ

Goldman Sachs: Despite Turbulent Economy, These 2 Stocks Could Double
Stock Analysis & IdeasGoldman Sachs: Despite Turbulent Economy, These 2 Stocks Could Double
38m ago
CRM
SPLK
These 3 Retail Stocks are “Strong Buys” on Wall Street
HD
WMT
Here’s the Dilemma KB Home Stock Investors (NYSE:KBH) Face
KBH
More NASDAQ Latest News >

More News & Analysis on NASDAQ

Goldman Sachs: Despite Turbulent Economy, These 2 Stocks Could Double
Stock Analysis & IdeasGoldman Sachs: Despite Turbulent Economy, These 2 Stocks Could Double
38m ago
CRM
SPLK
These 3 Retail Stocks are “Strong Buys” on Wall Street
Stock Analysis & IdeasThese 3 Retail Stocks are “Strong Buys” on Wall Street
2h ago
HD
WMT
Here’s the Dilemma KB Home Stock Investors (NYSE:KBH) Face
Stock Analysis & IdeasHere’s the Dilemma KB Home Stock Investors (NYSE:KBH) Face
4h ago
KBH
More NASDAQ Latest News >

Latest News Feed

Stock Market Today – Monday, August 29: What You Need to Know
NDX
SPX
Here’s How Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) will Protect Ether Holdings during the Merge
COIN
Ryan Cohen May be Inspected for Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Stock Sale
BBBY
Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Launches Base Version of Model Y in Europe
TSLA
Will a Cheaper Plan Boost Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock?
NFLX
Dell Technologies Ceases Operations in Russia
DELL
These Stocks Are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Monday
PDD
CTLT
Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Agrees to Settle Long-Overdue Cambridge Analytica Lawsuit
META
Walmart (NYSE:WMT) is Buying South Africa’s Massmart
WMT
Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock: Pfizer Lawsuit Presents Opportunity and Challenge
PFE
MRNA
More Market News >