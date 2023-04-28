Pinterest Stock (NYSE:PINS): Investors Will Regret Selling

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
Top Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth StocksTrending StocksPenny Stock ScreenerNewsletter Center
Dividend Investing
Best Dividend StocksBest High Yield Dividend StocksDividend Stock ComparisonDividend CalculatorDividend Returns Comparison
ETFs
ETF CenterETF Screener
BETA
Compare ETFs
Stock Comparison
ChatGPT StocksValue StocksAirline StocksAI StocksOil StocksBank StocksFAANG StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF NewsGlobal Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksCareersContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
Newsletter Center
Market Movers
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
ETF Screener
BETA
Compare ETFs
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
Airline Stocks
AI Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
ETF News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Pinterest Stock (NYSE:PINS): Investors Will Regret Selling

Story Highlights

Does it make any sense that Pinterest stock tumbled even though the company posted an earnings beat? Discover the reasons why short-term traders suddenly soured on Pinterest, and then decide for yourself if you should buy PINS stock on the dip.

Sellers of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) stock were out in full force after the company’s recent earnings release, but I believe they’ll regret their decision soon. I am bullish on PINS stock because Pinterest’s results were perfectly fine, and the reasons for the share price decline aren’t entirely rational.

Headquartered in San Francisco, Pinterest operates a social media app that’s based mostly on picture sharing. This distinguishes Pinterest from Twitter, and Pinterest’s visual emphasis allows for selling/monetization opportunities within the app.

PINS stock was actually doing fairly well in 2023 until it released its earnings report yesterday. All of a sudden, buyers turned into panic sellers, and Pinterest was out of favor among investors. Naturally, contrarians will want to investigate further instead of following the crowd — and after a deep dive into the data, you might want to take a position in Pinterest stock.

Snap Stock’s Fall May Have Weighed on Pinterest Stock

Before we get into the nitty-gritty of Pinterest’s financials, it’s worth noting that Snap (NYSE:SNAP) stock collapsed at the same time that PINS stock fell. In fact, SNAP stock was even deeper in the red than Pinterest stock today.

This is relevant because oftentimes, there will be a phenomenon in the financial markets known as the sympathy effect. Snap is in the same niche market sector (social media apps) as Pinterest, and since SNAP stock declined sharply, PINS stock may have fallen in sympathy.

In other words, some panicky traders who owned Pinterest stock might have seen the scary decline in Snap stock and feared that PINS stock could be next. Also, they may have thought that the entire social media app sector was in trouble because of Snap’s problems.

Personally, I relish opportunities like this. I’m not suggesting that 100% of the price decline in PINS stock was due to the sympathy effect with PINS stock. It’s likely that this was a contributing factor, though, and Snap’s problems aren’t necessarily Pinterest’s problems. That being said, it’s important to acknowledge Pinterest’s specific issues – which, I think you’ll agree, really aren’t all that bad.

Pinterest Beats Sales and Earnings Forecasts, but Traders Sell Anyway

Along with the Snap sympathy effect, bearish traders were undoubtedly reacting to Pinterest’s first-quarter 2023 financial results. Here’s the kicker, though: Pinterest has a good track record of EPS beats, and the company just delivered another beat.

Starting with the top line, Pinterest posted $602.6 million in quarterly sales, up 5% year-over-year and ahead of the consensus estimate of $594.2 million. So far, so good. In addition, Pinterest’s EPS of $0.08 beat Wall Street’s call for $0.01. These results are impressive, considering the market’s first-quarter jitters about high inflation potentially crimping advertising spending.

On top of all that, Pinterest reported 463 million global monthly active users in Q1, up 7% year-over-year and outpacing the consensus prediction of 454.6 million. Clearly, there’s nothing objectionable about Pinterest’s actual results. Nevertheless, if short-term traders insist on being bearish, they’ll inevitably find something to complain about.

In this instance, their problem with Pinterest revolved around the company’s forward guidance. For the current quarter, Pinterest expects its revenue to “grow roughly in line with the growth we saw in Q4 2022 and Q1 2023.” Thus, the company doesn’t anticipate near-term revenue growth acceleration for Q2 2023.

If that’s the excuse for traders to push PINS stock down 15.66% in a single day, it’s a flimsy one. Pinterest didn’t say that its revenue won’t grow; the company only suggested that its revenue growth won’t accelerate. It seems that financial traders are so spoiled now that growth isn’t good enough anymore; the rate of growth has to grow, as well.

Is PINS Stock a Buy, According to Analysts?

Turning to Wall Street, PINS stock comes in as a Moderate Buy based on seven Buys and 14 Hold ratings. The average Pinterest stock price target is $28.95, implying 25.9% upside potential.

The Takeaway

Apparently, sell-side traders used any possible excuse to dump Pinterest stock. In time, I expect them to regret this hasty decision. Pinterest overcame macroeconomic challenges and delivered results that exceeded experts’ predictions.

What more could anyone ask for? Evidently, traders ask for too much sometimes, but this presents an opportunity. Pinterest is doing just fine from a financial perspective, so I’d say it’s a great time to consider PINS stock.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on PINS

PINS Plunges despite Winning Earnings
Market NewsPINS Plunges despite Winning Earnings
1d ago
PINS
Pinterest sees Q2 growth in line with Q4 and Q1
PINS
Pinterest reports Q1 EPS 8c, consensus 1c
PINS
More PINS Latest News >

More News & Analysis on PINS

PINS Plunges despite Winning Earnings
Market NewsPINS Plunges despite Winning Earnings
1d ago
PINS
Pinterest sees Q2 growth in line with Q4 and Q1
The FlyPinterest sees Q2 growth in line with Q4 and Q1
1d ago
PINS
Pinterest reports Q1 EPS 8c, consensus 1c
The FlyPinterest reports Q1 EPS 8c, consensus 1c
1d ago
PINS
More PINS Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >