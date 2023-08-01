Pinterest Earnings Today (NYSE:PINS): Here’s What to Expect from Q2

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Product Insights StocksTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop ETFs by AUMTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFsS&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
EthereumSolanaBinance CoinRipple
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsETF Stock Exposure Tool
New
Trending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Product Insights Stocks
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top ETFs by AUM
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Solana
Binance Coin
Ripple
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
ETF Stock Exposure Tool
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Pinterest Earnings Today (NYSE:PINS): Here’s What to Expect from Q2

Story Highlights

Image-sharing platform Pinterest is scheduled to announce its second-quarter earnings on Tuesday. Wall Street expects the company’s earnings to improve in the second quarter.

Social media platform Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) is scheduled to announce its second-quarter results after the market close on Tuesday, August 1. Wall Street expects the company’s earnings to improve in the second quarter following a decline in the first quarter.

Q2 Expectations

Pinterest’s revenue grew 5% to $603 million in the first quarter, while adjusted EPS declined 20% to $0.08. Nonetheless, both key metrics came ahead of analysts’ expectations. Social media companies have been under pressure due to a decline in digital ad spending amid macro challenges.

While Meta Platforms’ (NASDAQ:META) Q2 results reflected a recovery in the digital advertising market, rival Snap’s (NYSE:SNAP) sales continued to decline in the second quarter.

Coming to Q2 expectations for Pinterest, analysts expect adjusted EPS to rise 9% year-over-year to $0.12, driven by a 4.6% increase in revenue to $696.4 million.

Ahead of the results, Stifel analyst Mark Kelley raised his price target for Pinterest to $25 from $22 and reiterated a Hold rating on the stock. Kelley made a modest revision to his digital advertising growth forecasts for 2023 and 2024 and said that he is expecting “slightly better results” for ad-based names compared to the revenue outperformance seen in Q1.

Last week, Monness analyst Brian White, who has a Hold rating on the stock, said that he expects Pinterest to meet his Q2 2023 revenue estimate of $709 million and EPS forecast of $0.17, with both estimates being higher than the Street’s expectations.

White expects monthly active users (MAU) to increase 8% year-over-year to 469 million, reflecting a modest improvement from the 7% growth reported in the first quarter. However, the analyst projects global average revenue per user (ARPU) to decline 1% year-over-year to $1.52.

As per TipRanks’ Website Traffic Tool, visits on pinterest.com increased nearly 41% year-over-year in Q2, which reflects healthy trends compared to the prior-year quarter. However, website visits have declined nearly 8% in Q2 compared to the first quarter.  

Is Pinterest a Buy, Sell, or Hold?

Wall Street’s Moderate Buy consensus rating on Pinterest is based on eight Buys and five Holds. The average price target of $31.67 implies 11.3% upside.

Insights from Options Trading Activity

TipRanks now presents options activity to help investors plan their trades ahead of earnings releases. Options traders are pricing in a 10.66% move on Pinterest earnings. PINS shares have averaged a 2.1% move in the last eight quarters. In particular, the stock plunged about 16% following the Q1 2023 results announcement, as investors were disappointed with the outlook.

The anticipated move is determined by computing the at-the-money straddle of the options closest to the expiration after the earnings announcement.

Learn more about TipRanks’ Options tool here.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on META

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) to Crowd AI Space with Chatbots
Market NewsMeta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) to Crowd AI Space with Chatbots
32m ago
META
MSFT
Meta Platforms Stock (NASDAQ:META): Stick with This Social Media Monster
META
Is QYLD ETF’s 11.3% Dividend a High-Yield Trap?
NDX
QQQ
More META Latest News >

More News & Analysis on META

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) to Crowd AI Space with Chatbots
Market NewsMeta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) to Crowd AI Space with Chatbots
32m ago
META
MSFT
Meta Platforms Stock (NASDAQ:META): Stick with This Social Media Monster
Stock Analysis & IdeasMeta Platforms Stock (NASDAQ:META): Stick with This Social Media Monster
16h ago
META
Is QYLD ETF’s 11.3% Dividend a High-Yield Trap?
Stock Analysis & IdeasIs QYLD ETF’s 11.3% Dividend a High-Yield Trap?
3d ago
NDX
QQQ
More META Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >