PINS, META, or SNAP: Which Social Media Stock is a “Strong Buy”?

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Stock WebsitesTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit CalculatorCompound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Education
How To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert CenterTipRanksAI
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Stock Websites
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
PINS, META, or SNAP: Which Social Media Stock is a “Strong Buy”?
Stock Analysis & Ideas

PINS, META, or SNAP: Which Social Media Stock is a “Strong Buy”?

Story Highlights

Major social media companies reported market-beating third-quarter results, reflecting a recovery in digital ad spending. Here, we will discuss Wall Street’s opinions about three social media stocks to find their best pick.

After being under pressure due to weak digital ad spending because of macro pressures, increasing competition from TikTok, and the impact of Apple’s (NASDAQ:AAPL) iOS privacy policy changes, social media companies showed strong signs of recovery in the third quarter. However, they warned of unpredictability in Q4 due to the war in the Middle East. With this backdrop in mind, we used TipRanks’ Stock Comparison Tool to place Pinterest (NYSE:PINS), Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META), and Snap (NYSE:SNAP) against each other to find the most attractive social media stock, as per Wall Street analysts.  

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS)

Shares of image-sharing app Pinterest rallied 19% on Tuesday after surpassing analysts’ revenue and earnings estimates for the third quarter. The company’s efforts to deepen engagement and grow monetization delivered the desired results, which reflected in the 8% rise in monthly active users to 482 million.

Revenue increased 11% year-over-year to $763 million, with the company crediting the growth to its “unique differentiators as a visual search, discovery, and shopping platform.” Further, Pinterest’s Q3 2023 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) surged to $0.28 from $0.11 in the prior-year quarter due to higher revenue and disciplined expense management.  

Looking ahead, Pinterest expects revenue to rise in the range of 11% to 13% and adjusted operating expenses to decline in the range of 9% to 13%.  

Pinterest is enhancing its platform with the deployment of artificial intelligence (AI). It is confident about delivering a mid to high-teens compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in its revenue and expanding its adjusted EBITDA margins to reach the low 30% range over the next three to five years.

Is Pinterest a Buy Now?

In reaction to the impressive Q3 results, Bank of America analyst Justin Post upgraded PINS stock to Buy from Hold and increased the price target to $37 from $32 on Tuesday. Post said that his growth outlook for the company is now “favorable” compared to other social networking rivals.

Other positives highlighted by the analyst included renewed confidence in the company’s new management team and better expense discipline than anticipated, which could drive additional upside in margins and EBITDA.

Also, Post noted that the beginning of the Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) deal ramp is getting closer, which is expected to further accelerate PINS’ growth in the first half of 2024. Earlier this year, Pinterest inked a multi-year deal with Amazon, under which the e-commerce giant will be its first partner on third-party ads.   

With 19 Buys and 10 Holds, Wall Street has a Moderate Buy consensus rating on Pinterest. The average price target of $34.77 implies 16.4% upside from current levels. Shares have advanced 23% year-to-date.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META)

Last week, social media giant Meta Platforms reported market-crushing third-quarter results, with revenue rising 23% year-over-year to $34.1 billion. This marked a notable acceleration in revenue growth compared to 11% and 3% in Q2 and Q1, respectively, and reflected a solid recovery in digital ad spending.

Moreover, Q3 EPS jumped 168% year-over-year to $4.39, driven by the stellar rise in revenue and robust improvement in operating margin backed by productivity measures.

Despite solid numbers, META shares declined following its Q3 report as the company warned about softness in ad demand at the beginning of Q4 2023 due to the Israel-Hamas war. Also, the company cautioned about a meaningful increase in the Reality Labs division’s operating losses next year due to investments in augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) products and other strategic investments.

Is META a Buy, Sell, or Hold?

JPMorgan analyst Doug Anmuth explained that Meta shares sold off following Q3 earnings release due to management’s commentary about greater ad volatility in Q4 2023 owing to geopolitical issues. The analyst contends that while Meta’s Q4 revenue guidance is wider than usual due to the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, the high-end of the outlook is strong at $40 billion, which indicates mid-20’s% growth.

Anmuth believes that Meta has a solid product platform and plenty of investment opportunities across AI, Reels, Messaging, Threads, and Metaverse. Noting the company’s strong execution and cost discipline, Anmuth raised his price target for META stock to $420 from $400 and reiterated a Buy rating. 

Overall, Meta earns Wall Street’s Strong Buy consensus rating based on 37 Buys and one Hold. At $384.34, the average price target implies 27.6% upside potential. Meta shares have rallied over 150% so far in 2023.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP)

Photo messaging app Snap returned to revenue growth in the third quarter, as the company enhanced its ad-targeting tools with AI. Revenue grew 5% year-over-year to $1.19 billion. The company’s GAAP loss per share increased to $0.23 from $0.22 in the prior-year quarter but was lower than analysts’ estimate of a loss per share of $0.24.

Like larger rival Meta, Snap also cautioned investors about the impact of geopolitical tensions on the fourth quarter. In particular, the company said that it noted pauses in spending from “a large number of primarily brand-oriented advertising campaigns” as soon as the war in the Middle East began.

While Snap did not issue formal guidance for Q4, it stated that its internal forecast implies revenue growth in the range of 2% to 6%.

What is the Target Price for Snap?

On October 25, Citigroup analyst Ronald Josey raised his revenue and EBITDA estimates for Q4 and 2024 but maintained a Hold rating on SNAP with a price target of $11.

Josey expects the company’s growth to continue to lag peers in Q4 2023. Further, he anticipates that margins will be pressured by the company’s generative AI investments. He added that a slowdown in user growth and growing competition from Instagram, Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL)-owned YouTube’s Shorts, and TikTok might also drag down the stock.

Including Josey, 20 analysts have a Hold rating on Snap stock, while one has a Buy recommendation and three have a Sell rating. The average price target of $10.03 implies that the stock could be range-bound at current levels. Shares have risen about 12% year-to-date.

Conclusion

Wall Street is highly bullish on Meta Platforms due to its massive customer base, AI prospects, and focus on cost efficiency. Despite a solid year-to-date rally, analysts see higher upside potential in Meta stock than Pinterest and Snap.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
More Trending Stocks >

Related Articles

Notable open interest changes for October 31st
The FlyNotable open interest changes for October 31st
15h ago
F
AAPL
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Unveils New MacBook Pro Ahead of Q4 Earnings
Market NewsApple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Unveils New MacBook Pro Ahead of Q4 Earnings
19h ago
AAPL
Apple unveils M3, M3 Pro, and M3 Max chips for a personal computer
The FlyApple unveils M3, M3 Pro, and M3 Max chips for a personal computer
1d ago
AAPL
All News >

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
RUT
Russell 2000
TNX
10-Yr-Bond
BTC-USD
Bitcoin
More Trending Stocks >

Popular Articles

More Stock Analysis & Market news >