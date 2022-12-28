PFE, F, or TGT: Which Value Stock is the Most Attractive Long-term Pick?

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth Stocks
New
Trending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield Calculator
New
Dividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
Stock Comparison
NFT Stocks
Popular
Oil StocksBest Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksFAANG StocksWallStreetBets StocksBank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsPre-Market BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto News
Dividend Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

PFE, F, or TGT: Which Value Stock is the Most Attractive Long-term Pick?

Story Highlights

The ongoing macro uncertainty creates a great opportunity for buying value stocks at attractive levels. We will discuss three value stocks that are backed by strong fundamentals and solid long-term growth potential. 

Investors are looking for lucrative value plays and avoiding growth stocks amid rising interest rates and growing macro pressures. The ongoing turmoil has dragged down stocks of many well-established companies with strong fundamentals, creating opportunities for investors to build positions at attractive levels. Using TipRanks’ Stock Comparison Tool, we will compare Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), Ford (NYSE:F), and Target (NYSE:TGT) to pick the most attractive value stock.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Stock

Healthcare giant Pfizer’s revenue is expected to cross the $100 billion mark this year, thanks to its COVID-19 vaccine Comirnaty (developed in collaboration with BioNTech (BNTX)) and its antiviral pill Paxlovid. The company expects $34 billion in revenue this year from Comirnaty and $22 billion from Paxlovid.

Investors are concerned about the waning demand for Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine. Moreover, Pfizer expects to lose revenue of about $17 billion between 2025 and 2030 due to the patent expiration of some of its key drugs. Nonetheless, the company is confident about its future prospects. Pfizer expects to launch up to 19 new products over the next 18 months. It projects 15 of these products, which are developed internally, to contribute $20 billion to 2030 sales. 

Moreover, the company’s acquisitions are expected to further boost its prospects. Most recently, Pfizer completed its $5.4 billion acquisition of Global Blood Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company that develops treatments for sickle cell disease.

Is Pfizer a Buy, Sell, or Hold?

Goldman Sachs analyst Chris Shibutani upgraded Pfizer to a Buy from Hold and increased the price target to $60 from $47. Shibutani’s upgrade was backed by favorable updates from the company’s pipeline. Also, the analyst feels that the potential for the new product launches to outperform expectations can drive “meaningful upside” to Pfizer’s base business.

Wall Street’s Moderate Buy consensus rating for Pfizer is based on six Buys and five Holds. The average PFE stock price prediction of $54.60 implies 6.8% upside potential. Shares have declined 13.4% so far this year.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Stock

Higher costs, component shortages due to persistent supply chain issues, and macro pressures have impacted the performance of Ford and other automakers. The company was recently in the news when it increased the price of its F-150 Lightning electric pickup truck yet again, citing rising costs and supply constraints. Investors are worried that significant price hikes might impact affordability and hurt the demand for the popular EV model.

Meanwhile, Ford is focused on becoming one of the leading EV players and is making significant investments to meet its goals. The company aims to achieve an annual production rate of 600,000 EVs by the end of 2023 and 2 million by 2026. As part of this plan, Ford recently accelerated the production of Mustang Mach-E electric SUV, with the aim to reach annual production of 270,000 units.

Is Ford Stock Expected to Rise?

Citigroup analyst Itay Michaeli slightly lowered the 2023 and 2024 EPS estimates for Ford based on recent data points and Q3 results. Nevertheless, Michaeli’s estimates are still above the Street’s consensus expectations.

While Michaeli is “generally constructive” on Ford’s fundamental story and sees the scope for its multiple to expand, he feels that the near-term risk-reward profile seems balanced in the ongoing macro situation. Consequently, Michaeli reiterated a Hold rating on Ford stock but raised the price target slightly to $14 from $13.

A higher proportion of analysts covering Ford remain bullish about the stock. The Street’s Moderate Buy consensus rating for Ford stock is based on six Buys, three Holds, and one Sell. The average Ford stock price target of $17.30 implies 54.5% upside potential. Shares have declined 46% year-to-date.

Target (NYSE:TGT) Stock

Target is a general merchandise retailer operating nearly 2,000 stores in the U.S. The company significantly lagged analysts’ Q3 expectations, with adjusted EPS declining 49% year-over-year to $1.54. Higher markdowns, merchandise and freight costs, and increased compensation costs hurt profitability. Revenue grew 3.4% to $26.5 billion and comparable sales were up 2.7% in Q3.

While the company experienced increased sales of beauty and food and beverage categories in Q3, high inflation impacted the spending on discretionary items. Macro challenges affected the company’s Q4 outlook. It expects a low-single-digit decline in comparable sales in the holiday quarter and operating margin rate of around 3%.

Meanwhile, Target aims to deliver cost savings of $2 billion to $3 billion over the next three years to drive operational efficiencies. The retailer is optimistic about its long-term growth, driven by its extensive store network and growing list of partnerships with companies like Starbucks (SBUX), Apple (AAPL), CVS Health (CVS), and Ulta Beauty (ULTA).   

Is TGT a Buy or Sell?

Earlier this month, Bernstein analyst Dean Rosenblum initiated coverage of Target with a Buy rating and a price target of $190. Rosenblum is “cautiously bullish” on the U.S. hardlines and broadlines retail sector. The analyst believes that long-term fundamentals “remain sound.” Rosenblum believes that the pullback in the stocks in the sector offers “some potentially compelling entry points.”

Overall, the Street’s Moderate Buy consensus rating for Target stock is based on 15 Buys and 11 Holds. The average TGT stock price target of $176.21 suggests 21.1% upside potential. Shares have declined 37.1% year-to-date.  

Final Thoughts

Near-term headwinds are weighing on the performance of Pfizer, Ford, and Target. Nonetheless, Wall Street analysts seem bullish on the long-term prospects of these value stocks. Currently, they see higher upside potential in Ford stock than in Pfizer and Target. Moreover, Ford offers a higher forward dividend yield of 5.4% (current dividend yield stands at 4.4%) compared to Pfizer’s 3.2% and Target’s 3.0%. However, Pfizer and Target have a better track record of consistent dividends than Ford.     

As per TipRanks, the Hedge Fund Confidence Signal is Very Positive for Ford. Hedge funds have increased their holdings in Ford stock by 40.4 million shares in the last quarter.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on F

Wyden seeks information from carmakers on Chinese supply chains, CNBC reports
The FlyWyden seeks information from carmakers on Chinese supply chains, CNBC reports
5d ago
F
GM
Tesla shedding $600B of value presents buying opportunity, says Morgan Stanley
F
TSLA
CDK Global integrates Ford and Lincoln vehicle build data into API
F
More F Latest News >

More News & Analysis on F

Wyden seeks information from carmakers on Chinese supply chains, CNBC reports
The FlyWyden seeks information from carmakers on Chinese supply chains, CNBC reports
5d ago
F
GM
Tesla shedding $600B of value presents buying opportunity, says Morgan Stanley
The FlyTesla shedding $600B of value presents buying opportunity, says Morgan Stanley
6d ago
F
TSLA
CDK Global integrates Ford and Lincoln vehicle build data into API
The FlyCDK Global integrates Ford and Lincoln vehicle build data into API
8d ago
F
More F Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >