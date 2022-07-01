tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
In this article:
PAYX
All News
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Paychex Reported Strong Q4 Results; Website Visits Hinted at it

Story Highlights

The company reported strong fourth-quarter results, which were evident on the TipRanks website tool. Nevertheless, analysts remain on the sidelines due to macro concerns.

In this article:
In this article:
PAYX

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYX) offers integrated human capital management (HCM) solutions to organizations of any size, from startup to enterprise.

The company reported impressive results for the fourth quarter of Fiscal 2022. Revenues of $1.14 billion climbed 11% year-over-year, while earnings increased 13% from the year-ago quarter to $0.81 per share. However, the company provided weak projections for Fiscal 2023.

Remarkably, the new TipRanks’ monthly website visitor tool already reflected strong results for the fourth quarter. The wide acceptance of the company’s innovative technology solutions and the rising client base were the primary drivers.

Website Traffic Indicated an Uptrend 

The earnings results were evident on TipRanks’ new tool that measures visits to the Paychex website. Pre-earnings, we were able to see insights into Paychex’s performance in the fiscal fourth quarter. 

According to the tool, the Paychex website recorded a whopping 73.3% year-over-year surge and an 8.43% sequential rise in global visits in Fiscal Q4 2022. Also, year-to-date website growth, compared to year-to-date website growth in the previous year, came in at 66.84%. This, in turn, indicated that the company might report strong results in the fourth quarter. 

The predictions that were based on TipRanks’ website visits data turned out to be correct, with Paychex reporting better-than-expected results in Fiscal Q4 2022. 

Wall Street’s Take  

Following the Paychex earnings report, Barclays analyst Ramsey El Assal maintained a Hold rating on the stock and reduced the price target to $127 (11.53% upside potential) from $140. 

Though the company reported upbeat results, the three-star analyst remained on the sidelines. Assal believes that the company’s sales outlook reflects the concern about an impending recession, “which is likely giving investors pause in today’s tape.” 

Overall, the stock has a Hold consensus rating based on nine Holds and two Buys. The average Paychex price target of $129.73 implies 13.93% upside potential to current levels. Shares have increased 7.5% over the past year. 

Bottom-Line 

Paychex provided decent gains over the past year and posted strong results in the last few quarters. Website trends on TipRanks’ Website Traffic Tool also reflected an uptrend. Nevertheless, following the slowdown in the economy and fears of an impending recession, along with the company’s slower growth expectations in the upcoming period, analysts prefer to remain on the sidelines. 

Read full Disclosure 

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

Latest News Feed

3M to Sell Its Neoplast and Neobun Rights to Selic
MMM
Don’t Let Job Cuts at Coinbase Mislead You
COIN
Strike Averted: Atlantic City Casinos Strike Deal with 4,500 Workers
CZR
MGM
These Stocks are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Friday
M
MU
Musk’s Twitter Absence Captivates Curiosity
TSLA
TWTR
Production of GM’s Electric Hummers Slow but Strategic
GM
Stock Market Today – Friday, July 1: What You Need to Know
NDX
SPX
Micron Falls on Weak Q4 Outlook
MU
Pfizer Has Big Plans for Paxlovid
PFE
Here’s Why Universal Health Stock Lost Sheen on Thursday
UHS
In this article:
PAYX

Latest News Feed

3M to Sell Its Neoplast and Neobun Rights to Selic
MMM
Don’t Let Job Cuts at Coinbase Mislead You
COIN
Strike Averted: Atlantic City Casinos Strike Deal with 4,500 Workers
CZR
MGM
These Stocks are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Friday
M
MU
Musk’s Twitter Absence Captivates Curiosity
TSLA
TWTR
Production of GM’s Electric Hummers Slow but Strategic
GM
Stock Market Today – Friday, July 1: What You Need to Know
NDX
SPX
Micron Falls on Weak Q4 Outlook
MU
Pfizer Has Big Plans for Paxlovid
PFE
Here’s Why Universal Health Stock Lost Sheen on Thursday
UHS