Palantir Stock (NYSE:PLTR): Too Pricey and Ready for a Cliff Dive

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Stock WebsitesTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Options
Options Market Overview Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Most Active OptionsOptions Volume Leaders
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Personal Finance CenterMortgagesLoansInvesting & RetirementSpending & Savings
Calculators
401k Retirement Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
Popular
Compound Interest CalculatorStudent Loan CalculatorAuto Loan Calculator
Education
How To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert CenterTipRanksAI
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Stock Websites
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Options
Options Market Overview
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Most Active Options
Options Volume Leaders
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Calculators
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
Popular
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Palantir Stock (NYSE:PLTR): Too Pricey and Ready for a Cliff Dive
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Palantir Stock (NYSE:PLTR): Too Pricey and Ready for a Cliff Dive

Story Highlights

Palantir Technologies stock behaved like the eighth member of the “Magnificent Seven” this year, rallying with no end in sight. However, an analyst just sounded the alarm on Palantir, and PLTR stock is looking especially vulnerable.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) is a solid company with growing revenue. However, Palantir stock is too pricey after a year-long rally. After heeding the warning of a prominent Wall Street expert, I am bearish on PLTR stock, and investors may choose to take profits if they have any.

Colorado-based Palantir Technologies provides software and services in the areas of cybersecurity and threat detection. The company’s products/services have embedded artificial intelligence (AI) functionalities, and this helps to explain why short-term traders gobbled up Palantir shares this year.

I even recently spotted a commentator asking whether Palantir Technologies will be the next Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT). When I see questions and comments like that, I think of the old Benjamin Graham/Warren Buffett quote, “Be fearful when others are greedy.” At the end of the day, it’s entirely possible to like Palantir as a company but still be cautious about the stock at its current price.

Acknowledging the Bullish Argument for PLTR Stock

To be completely fair and balanced, I must admit that there’s a bull case for Palantir Technologies. For what it’s worth, Palantir grew its revenue by 17% year-over-year to roughly $558 million in 2023’s third quarter. That’s not too bad, and this result exceeded the consensus estimate of $556 million.

Furthermore, Palantir Technologies reported adjusted EPS of $0.07 in Q3 2023, slightly edging out the consensus call for $0.06. Again, that’s pretty good. It’s also worth noting that Palantir scored a seven-year, $414 million data-communication platform contract with England’s National Health Service (NHS).

On the other hand, these positive developments don’t seem to justify the stunning run of PLTR stock in 2023. Prior to today, the stock price had gained around 200% year-to-date. Moreover, Palantir Technologies’ GAAP trailing 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio is a whopping 261.5x, versus the sector median P/E ratio of 26.3x.

As the saying goes, the bigger they are, the harder they fall. This year, Palantir Technologies stock behaved like a “Magnificent Seven” stock, but with only pretty good quarterly financial results. Today, we’re all witnessing what can happen when there’s a huge air pocket below a stock that’s just waiting to be filled.

Has the Big Cliff Dive Begun?

Today, as PLTR stock tumbled by over 9%, some traders undoubtedly wondered whether a pin was letting the air out of the overinflated Palantir Technologies balloon. Indeed, the pin was a prominent analyst who issued a warning about Palantir.

Backing up a little bit, in late November, Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) analyst Brad Zelnick called into question whether the aforementioned seven-year NHS contract would generate as much revenue for Palantir Technologies as previously had been expected. With this and other considerations in mind, Zelnick reiterated a Sell rating on Palantir stock along with a $11 price target, implying sharp drawdown potential.

Now, William Blair analyst Louie DiPalma is expressing a similar concern about Palantir Technologies, and evidently, the market is listening and responding. Palantir has a four-year data-platform contract with the U.S. Army, and it’s valued at $458 million. Due to complex intellectual property (IP) concerns, there may be friction between Palantir Technologies and the U.S. Army.

Consequently, Zelnick raised the possibility that the contract’s value “will be significantly less than the original $458 million.” Since Palantir Technologies relies heavily on government contracts for revenue, the market reacted harshly to Zelnick’s commentary. I suspect that the sell-off was exaggerated today because PLTR stock had spent the previous months running too high, too fast.

Is PLTR Stock a Buy, According to Analysts?

On TipRanks, PLTR comes in as a Strong Buy based on four Buys, five Holds, and five Sell ratings assigned by analysts in the past three months. The average Palantir Technologies price target is $15.18, implying 17.5% downside potential.

If you’re wondering which analyst you should follow if you want to buy and sell PLTR stock, the most accurate analyst covering the stock (on a one-year timeframe) is Mariana Perez of Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Securities, with an average return of 82.98% per rating and a 100% success rate. Click on the image below to learn more.

Conclusion: Should You Consider PLTR Stock?

As you can tell, analysts aren’t overwhelmingly enthusiastic about Palantir Technologies, even though short-term stock traders treated Palantir like a “Magnificent Seven” company. Today, overeager investors got a taste of what can occur when an overpriced stock succumbs to buyers’ exhaustion.

Don’t get the wrong idea here. I appreciate Palantir Technologies’ decent revenue growth, and the company could offer good value to the shareholders if the share price falls further. Until that happens, however, I am not considering PLTR stock because it’s just too pricey.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Palantir Stock (NYSE:PLTR): Too Pricey and Ready for a Cliff Dive
News On DemandStay up-to-date on market-moving news with a feed made just for youGet the App

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
More Trending Stocks >

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
RUT
Russell 2000
TNX
10-Yr-Bond
BTC-USD
Bitcoin
More Trending Stocks >

Popular Articles

More Stock Analysis & Market news >