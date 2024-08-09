Nvidia Stock (NASDAQ:NVDA): Fairly Valued After 18% Drop, Moderately Bullish Long-Term

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksMost Visited WebsitesDividend StocksAI StocksLargest Companies by Market Cap
ETFs
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Commodities
Gold
New
Options
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Currency
EUR/USD
Pro Newsletters
Smart Investor
Popular
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Trending StocksDaily Analyst RatingsCompare StocksCompare ETFsPenny Stock ScreenerTechnical Analysis ScreenerDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarStock SplitsStock BuybacksMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Economic Indicators
Inflation RateUnemployment Rate
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Education
How To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsTrendingPortfolio
TOOLS
Portfolio
Watchlist
Top Insiders Stocks
Popular
Top Stocks
Popular
Top ETFs
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Earnings
STOCKS
SPY
QQQ
AAPL
NVDA
TSLA
AMZN
BABA
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Most Visited Websites
Dividend Stocks
AI Stocks
Largest Companies by Market Cap
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Options
Options Market Overview
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Most Active Options
Options Volume Leaders
Commodities
Gold
New
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Currency
Currency Center
EUR/USD
Pro Newsletters
Smart Investor
Popular
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Trending Stocks
Daily Analyst Ratings
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Penny Stock Screener
Technical Analysis Screener
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Splits
Stock Buybacks
Market Holidays
Economic Indicators
Economic Indicators Center
Inflation Rate
Unemployment Rate
Federal Funds Rate
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dollar Cost Averaging
New
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Calculators
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
Popular
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
How To Use TipRanks
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Nvidia Stock (NASDAQ:NVDA): Fairly Valued After 18% Drop, Moderately Bullish Long-Term
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Nvidia Stock (NASDAQ:NVDA): Fairly Valued After 18% Drop, Moderately Bullish Long-Term

Story Highlights

Nvidia was recently significantly overvalued; however, after a 25% pullback in price, this could present a buying opportunity. The company’s future is now focused on automation, robotics, and AI.

Nvidia (NVDA) is currently one of the most exciting companies in the world. However, the stock recently became overvalued due to the excitement surrounding AI and data center expansion. In the past month, the stock has declined about 18% (and is down 25% from its all-time high), which I believe brings it back to a fair valuation for now. Therefore, I am moderately bullish on NVDA for the long term, although I think the price could contract further in the short term.

NVDA’s Overvaluation Concerns and Future Fair Value Outlook

Wall Street’s consensus estimate for NVDA’s EPS growth for Fiscal 2025 is 110%. However, this rate drops to 38% for Fiscal 2026 and 14% for Fiscal 2027. This diminishing growth outlook suggests that the bullish sentiment around NVDA stock may not be sustainable, especially given the stock’s high P/E ratio of 61x and P/S ratio of nearly 33x.

Given these declining growth rates, it seems likely that NVDA stock may continue to fall in value in the short term. Nevertheless, the stock now appears fairly valued, and any further decline from the current price could present a buying opportunity based on potential undervaluation.

I have set a 12-month price target of $150 for NVDA stock, which I consider fair value based on future fundamental growth rate estimates and anticipated valuation multiple contraction. Despite this, there is a significant chance of sentiment remaining bearish through Fiscal 2025, despite strong earnings growth projected for Fiscal 2026. If Nvidia has a P/E ratio of 40 this time next year, the stock would be worth approximately $150 based on the Wall Street consensus that EPS for Fiscal 2026 will be $3.76, assuming the market prices this in five months early. NVDA’s current forward P/E ratio is 40, which is why I consider $150 fair value on a TTM basis for the next 12 months.

Additionally, Nvidia’s CEO, Jensen Huang, sold $500 million worth of Nvidia shares between June and early August 2024, including $322.7 million worth of shares in July alone. This suggests he believed the market had temporarily overvalued NVDA.

Nvidia’s Future: Robotics and Automation

The company recently announced Project GR00T, a foundation model for humanoid robots. Additionally, it has developed Jetson Thor, a new computing platform for humanoid robots. Technologies like these represent the areas where Mr. Huang says Nvidia is focusing its efforts moving forward. This focus is critical as the initial euphoria surrounding AI begins to wane, with robotics likely being the next big growth story.

Furthermore, Nvidia has developed its Isaac robotics platform, which includes tools for simulation and AI workflow infrastructure. For example, its Isaac Lab is designed for running parallel simulations to aid robot learning.

The Isaac robotics platform is already being adopted by over 100 companies, indicating strong market demand. Jensen Huang has mentioned that “everything that moves will one day be autonomous,” and Nvidia plans to play a foundational role in facilitating this. As a result, the future growth outlook for the stock remains robust.

Nvidia’s Explosive Growth Faces New Challenges

Nvidia has delivered massive growth in Fiscal 2024, reporting 208% year-over-year revenue growth and 586% year-over-year GAAP EPS growth. However, as I outlined, the contractions in growth are real and have already begun. Therefore, even with the future strategy focused on robotics and automation, it is unlikely that NVDA will experience the same level of growth it has seen over the past two years ever again.

The AI and data center markets are now beginning to mature. Additionally, the AI chip market, which is still expanding, is becoming increasingly competitive as companies like Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), Intel (INTC), and smaller entrants like Groq and Cerebras position themselves. This could erode Nvidia’s market share and pricing power.

Also, as I mentioned, despite my belief that Nvidia is now fairly valued, the market might not agree. We’ve been accustomed to bullish sentiment surrounding the company’s massive fundamental growth rates for so long. However, as these begin to contract, the market might sell off based on herd psychology rather than actual revenue and earnings growth. That’s why I think some more downward momentum is due, but it will present even more of a buying opportunity.

Is Nvidia Stock a Buy, According to Analysts?

Turning to Wall Street, Nvidia is rated as a Strong Buy based on 37 Buy ratings and four Hold ratings from analysts. The average NVDA stock price target of $144.17 suggests a 37.3% upside potential. While this outlook is very positive, retail investors—who are now heavily invested in Nvidia—could be the primary reason the stock might become undervalued if it falls further in price over the next year.

Despite this, I agree with the Wall Street consensus that Nvidia still has room to rise.

See more NVDA analyst ratings

The Takeaway: Nvidia Remains a Top Growth Stock

In my opinion, Nvidia is much more fairly valued after the recent 25% correction in price. I had anticipated this valuation for the second half of 2025, but it appears to have arrived early. That being said, the stock could continue to decline over the next few quarters. If it does, I will be looking to buy a large stake in NVDA, as I believe the long-term growth prospects remain intact amid trends in robotics and automation.

Based on my analysis, NVDA could reach a stock price of approximately $150 in 12 months. This suggests that the growth story for NVDA is far from over, and the autonomous revolution, with Nvidia at its epicenter, is still in its nascent stages. As a result, NVDA is a Buy.

Disclosure

Related Articles
Sheryl Sheth
Premium
Perplexity AI: First ChatGPT, Now Rival Google
GOOG
MSFT
Shrilekha Pethe
Premium
TSMC’s (NYSE:TSM) July Revenues Surge By 44.7%
AMD
TSM
Get real-time notifications on news & analysis, curated for your stock watchlist. Download the TipRanks app today! Get the App